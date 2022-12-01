ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 injured, 1 critically in separate East Oakland shootings

Oakland police chief extends plan to crack down on crime through holiday season 03:22

OAKLAND – One man is in critical condition, and another was wounded in separate shootings about 12 hours apart Wednesday in Oakland, police said.

The most recent one occurred at about 11:40 p.m. in the 8500 block of International Boulevard near Allen Temple Baptist Church.

Officers responded and located the victim, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

An earlier shooting occurred just after 11:45 a.m. in the 9800 block of Walnut Street near Elmhurst United Middle School and Alliance Academy, which is located inside Elmhurst United.

School district officials did not immediately respond late Thursday morning to say whether the schools were placed on lockdown because of the shooting.

Officers were sent to the area after the city's gunshot detection system alerted them to gunfire, police said. Officers found a man, who was taken to a hospital. Police on Thursday morning did not know the man's condition.

Officers are investigating both shootings. Anyone with information about either case can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

