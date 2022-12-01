Read full article on original website
PulteGroup, Inc.’s PHM stock inched up 0.83% on Dec 1, after it announced a hike of 6.7% in its quarterly cash dividend. This well-known homebuilder raised the quarterly dividend payout to 16 cents per share from 15 cents. The amount will be paid out on Jan 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 14, 2022. Based on the stock’s closing price of $45.15 per share on Dec 1, 2022, it has a dividend yield of 1.33%.
