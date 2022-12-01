ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...

Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
Crypto Whale Just Moved $23M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Bitfinex

What happened: An Ethereum ETH/USD whale sent $23,083,448 worth of Ethereum off Bitfinex. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $27M Worth Of BTC Off Bitfinex

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $27,448,220 worth of Bitcoin off Bitfinex. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: #. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
6,153 Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $105,133,433 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: #. $105 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 39wkAuwuc7fX11v8HsFTo5s8MSxNq5m1ss. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
2,367 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Sunday a total of 2,367.61 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,995,859, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,265.35), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Expert Ratings for R1 RCM

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on R1 RCM RCM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Where Oracle Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Oracle ORCL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Analyst Ratings for Silvergate Capital

Over the past 3 months, 20 analysts have published their opinion on Silvergate Capital SI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity's Price Increased More Than 29% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Axie Infinity's AXS/USD price rose 29.6% to $8.88. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 36.0% gain, moving from $6.59 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $164.90. The chart below...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Cryptocurrency Quant Falls More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Quant's QNT/USD price has fallen 4.59% to $123.11. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 12.0% gain, moving from $110.74 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Quant over...
Analyst Ratings for Spire

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Spire SR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Spire has an average price target of $72.71 with a high of $78.00 and a low of $67.00.
Looking At RH's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on RH RH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

IMedia Brands IMBI shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.62 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million. Brilliant Earth Group BRLT stock rose 4.87% to $5.16. The company's market cap stands at $56.5 million. Cazoo Gr CZOO stock increased by 4.58% to...
Tilray Stock Flies High Amid SAFE Banking Hopes: Here's Why Sentiment Has Turned Bullish

Tilray Brands, Inc TLRY surged 11.79% at one point on Monday, with continued momentum after skyrocketing a total of 25% since Nov. 28. Renewed hope that the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act of 2021 (SAFE Banking Act) will pass through the Senate during this lame-duck session has helped to lift the beaten-down cannabis sector.
Signal Watch: In Thin Data Week, Markets Move Lower Ahead of Next Week's Fed Meeting

(Monday Market Open) Stocks sagged early Monday to kick off a week where fresh catalysts might be tough to find. We haven’t said that in a while, but unless you count today’s November ISM Services data and this Friday’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for November, scheduled influential data is a bit thin in coming days.

