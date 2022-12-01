Read full article on original website
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
Hamburger casserole for dinner: Grandma's super simple recipe
This hamburger casserole recipe from Jill Bauer, the food and lifestyle expert behind JustJill.com, is simple and can be made in under an hour.
Food: Gnocchi with Roasted Cauliflower
This recipe for “Gnocchi with Roasted Cauliflower” from “Real Simple Dinner Tonight: Done!” (Time Home Entertainment) from the editors of Real Simple is rooted in popular ingredients synonymous with Thanksgiving. […]
How to use the year's hottest kitchen gadget and easy air fryer recipes
Testing the top internet hacks for using an air fryer and four recipes to make with the hot new kitchen gadget.
Allrecipes.com
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Cookies
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Heat a non stick skillet over medium heat and cook sausage until crumbly, 3 to 5 minutes. Add in the onion and cook, stirring and breaking up the sausage until it is no longer pink. Transfer mixture to a paper towel-lined plate and drain for 3 to 5 minutes.
Man tricks mother-in-law by adding Hershey's Kisses to candy bowl when she's not looking: 'Where did they come from?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byHershey's Kisses. (2022, November 22). In Wikipedia. Creative Commons.
Recipe for 'Dolly Parton's 5-Layer Casserole' Is Bound to Be a Hit
Dolly knows her stuff when it comes to cooking!
The Daily South
Butter Beans Vs. Lima Beans: Is There A Difference?
As far as Southern food debates go, the one about whether butter beans and lima beans are the same thing generates only slightly less vehement arguing than whether sugar belongs in cornbread (it doesn’t) or if it’s ever acceptable to use instant custard mix for banana pudding (absolutely not). Yet the bean argument does arise, with people swearing fiercely by their belief, one way or another. You’ll see them labeled in different ways in the store, after all: frozen lima beans, canned butter beans, dried large limas—or is it dried large butter beans?
Real Simple
French Onion Soup Bites
French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHERRY ALMOND SHORTBREAD COOKIES
Cherry Almond Shortbread Cookies are made with coconut, maraschino cherries & almonds! This recipe for almond shortbread cookies is buttery tender & simply made by slicing and baking. These soft and delicate cherry shortbread cookies will quickly make their way into your heart and become your next go-to recipe. The...
eatwell101.com
French Onion Baked Mashed Potato Cakes
French Onion Baked Mashed Potato Cakes – Healthier than pan-fried potato cakes, these French onion baked mashed potato cakes are crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside, with a rich and flavorful French onion topping. This easy potato side dish accompanies your holiday mains like grilled meat, fish, and poultry. These baked mashed potato cakes topped with French onion combine mashed potatoes, eggs, Gruyere, butter, salt, and pepper. They are perfect not just for your holiday parties but also for potlucks, neighborhood get-togethers, or just because you have leftover mashed potatoes!
Homemade Fettuccine Alfredo, a pasta favorite
Fettuccine alfredo is one of my favorites pasta dishes to make. Alfredo sauce is a delicious, rich and creamy white sauce, made from scratch that is so versatile. You can eat it alone or mixed with grilled chicken or shrimp. It can also be used a dipping sauce for breadsticks or on pizza as well.
Delish
Cake Mix Cookies
Short for time on baking all of your holiday cookies this year? Think of these cake mix cookies as your magical helpers, here to save the day. These sprinkled red and green cookies use vanilla cake mix to create the softest, fluffiest cookie you've ever had. Fast and oh so easy, these cookies are a staple during the holidays when we need a last-minute dessert, but they're versatile enough to whip up all year round. Switch up the cake mix or your sweet additions to serve up these cookies at any event, any time of year, and to satisfy any cookie craving.
Chinese Sticky Rice Recipe
Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes, plus 1 day of soaking. Put the rice in a medium bowl and rinse several times in cold water until the water is clear, then drain. Cover the rice with cold water and soak in the refrigerator for 24 to 48 hours, then drain.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHRISTMAS CAKE BATTER FUDGE
Christmas Cake Batter Fudge made in the microwave with only 4 ingredients! Easy fudge recipe made with white chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk and two different types of cake mix. Fudge is such a great treat, especially around the holidays. Some fudge recipes are a little bit tricky and require...
Delish
Slow-Cooker Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken
The beauty of firing up your slow cooker is the aroma you’re hit with when you walk in the door at the end of a long day. A smell that says “dinner is ready!” This slow-cooker creamy lemon herb chicken spends all day bubbling along and results in everything you want in a meal: delicious, comforting, and easy. By cooking low and slow, the humble chicken breast is transformed into something that melts in your mouth. Lemon, herbs, and garlic infuse the chicken with loads of flavor with some cream at the end to round out the sauce.
KATU.com
Milk Street's Pasta with Roasted Tomato and Anchovy Sauce
Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Kitchen's J.M. Hirsch joined us with a recipe from their latest cookbook, "Cook What You Have"!. 1 pound ziti or penne pasta, cooked and drained, resting in a colander. 1/2 cup of pasta cooking water nearby in a liquid measuring cup. 2 tablespoons salted butter, cut...
Food & Wine
Maw Maw B’s Candied Yams
Despite its name, this three-ingredient caramelized treat is made with canned sweet potatoes, not yams. (Read more about the difference between sweet potatoes and yams.) Bernadette Provost, known within the sugarcane farming Provost family as Maw Maw B, takes the “candied” part of this recipe seriously. Simple to make and even easier to devour, sweet potatoes are truly candy-like and are best served with lightly seasoned vegetables or bread-heavy sides. The already soft and sticky sweet potatoes are roasted with butter and sugar until a sugary crust forms and encases the meltingly tender potato. Be careful not to roast too long, which can cause the caramelized coating to go from pleasantly crisp to overly chewy. You can adjust the amount of sugar to your liking.
cleaneatingkitchen.com
Homemade Peppermint Patties (3-Ingredients)
This post may contain affiliate links which won’t change your price but will share some commission. You’ll love this wholesome recipe for Homemade Peppermint Patties. They are so fun and yummy, and made with only 3 ingredients. This recipe is also plant-based, vegan, and dairy-free so it can be enjoyed by everyone!
