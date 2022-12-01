Read full article on original website
WTHI
One dead in an accident involving a train in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a fatal accident involving a train in Sullivan County. It happened Sunday night at the intersection of Mill Street and Interurban Road. Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom told News 10 two people were near the tracks, a man and a...
WTHI
Man facing several charges in different counties following vehicle pursuit
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One man is facing several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit. Greene County Sheriffs came into contact with Cody Reeves around 7 p.m. Saturday. Reeves fled the scene on Lawrence Hollow Drive and traveled northbound, eventually attempting to hit a sheriff deputy's car vehicle head-on.
WTHI
Man arrested after standoff ends peacefully in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A standoff situation in rural Parke County ends with a man facing drug charges. Indiana State Police troopers were trying to serve an active warrant out of Porter County on Brandon Crockett (43) of Lebanon, Indiana. The warrant was being served at 6929 West Kates,...
WTHI
Sullivan County sheriff-elect first order of business
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Jason Bobbitt was elected sheriff in November. He will be taking the place of current Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom as his eight-year term has come to an end. Cottom spoke on his time as sheriff while also looking ahead toward Bobbitt's future. "I feel like...
WTHI
"Be a listening ear." Council on Domestic Abuse warns of increased cases during holidays
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Council on Domestic Abuse warns more people may become victims of domestic abuse this holiday season. We told you last week about a repeat domestic violence offender that was shot by police. CODA in Terre Haute says people like James Ready are more likely...
WTHI
Otter Creek Fire Department responds to fires in Sandcut
SANDCUT, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday evening, the Otter Creek Fire Department responded to three structures on fire in Sandcut just north of Terre Haute. They say two garages were involved on arrival while a nearby residence was also lightly involved from the fire extending across dry grass and leaves.
WTHI
Repairs on State Road 71 begin this week
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are traveling in Vermillion County this week, this is a traffic alert you will want to know!. Starting on Monday, December 5, State Road 71 just west of the Little Vermillion Bridge will be closed. This is for repairs of washed-out areas and...
WTHI
"Please be patient with us" - Work continues on 13th street bridge in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A bridge that's out on 13th street in Terre Haute is seeing some delays in repairs. Work on the bridge has been going on since the Spring. Vigo County officials are hoping it can be open for traffic again just in time for Christmas. Cars...
WTHI
Knox County Fire Department holding Christmas Light Contest
BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - It's only the beginning of December, but the Vigo Township Volunteer Fire Department in Bicknell is full of Christmas cheer. For the second year in a row, the fire department is holding a Christmas Lights Contest. "Last year, we decided to do this to bring the...
WTHI
Vigo Co. council expected to vote on Saturn Petcare abatement on Tuesday
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday. That's to vote on a tax abatement for Saturn Pet Care. The proposed agreement includes a ten-year, 100 percent personal and real tax abatement. Councilman Todd Thacker says the council is on board but...
WTHI
You could board a train with Santa, find out how
DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - Santa Claus passed through the town of Dugger in Indiana on Saturday, and he was riding in style!. Hundreds of folks lined Main Street waiting for his arrival! He was on board a decked-out Indiana Railroad train. Children and adults got to hang out with Santa and Mrs. Claus!
WTHI
WTHI
Gas prices are down (on average) 77 cents compared to this time last month
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The cost of gas is staying down for now, with the average price well under $4. Gas prices in Indiana have fallen 22 cents in the last week. That makes the average cost for gas 77 cents cheaper than this time last month. Right now, gas...
WTHI
"He is someone important to our Terre Haute History" - Commemorative monument celebrates local hero
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, Art Spaces Inc. unveiled the restoration of a commemorative monument at the corner of 5th Street and Wabash Avenue. This is all to honor 19th century hero, Claude Herbert. The Spanish-American War veteran heroically saved a group of children in a department store...
WTHI
District 6 Christmas Market honors fallen North Central student
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday festivities are in full swing throughout the Wabash Valley!. In Vigo County, the District 6 Market hosted its second annual Christmas event. It was a time for shopping and supporting local business owners. But besides all of the shopping, there is a bigger...
WTHI
High school Spanish class is collecting shoes for a good cause
DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - Miss. Haylee Barillas' Spanish class kicked off a shoe drive fundraiser at Dugger Union Community Schools this weekend. The class hopes to collect enough shoes to visit less fortunate schools in Costa Rica. Fundraising efforts are run through a company called Funds2Orgs. The bags of shoes collected will be weighed to determine how much money was raised for the trip.
WTHI
Bikes for Tykes is helping local kids have a memorable Christmas
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is helping more kids have a special Christmas present to wake up to this year!. It's all part of Chances and Services for Youth's annual Bikes for Tykes Campaign. On Sunday, Rose Hulman students helped bring this Christmas dream to life by...
WTHI
Tri Kappa celebrates the 50th anniversary of Mouse House
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tri Kappa hosted the 50th annual Mouse House event at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School. The event used to be held at Washington High School and Sarah Scott Middle School, but organizers had to relocate because of how much the event had grown. This year, children...
WTHI
Prometheus sculpture finds a new home at local church
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A meaningful sculpture dating back to the 1960s has found a new home. The Prometheus sculpture was created by local artist John Laska. In Greek Mythology, Prometheus is known as the Titan God of Fire. The sculpture was a tribute to Indiana State University's 1962...
WTHI
Rose-Hulman's R2 Program offers engineering students a unique educational experience
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The need for more engineers is growing nationwide. Now, one local university is looking to address this need. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's Rose Squared (R2) Program is a dual degree program that offers students a chance to earn both a Bachelor of Science and a Master in Civil Engineering.
