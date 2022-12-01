ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTHI

One dead in an accident involving a train in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a fatal accident involving a train in Sullivan County. It happened Sunday night at the intersection of Mill Street and Interurban Road. Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom told News 10 two people were near the tracks, a man and a...
WTHI

Man facing several charges in different counties following vehicle pursuit

GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One man is facing several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit. Greene County Sheriffs came into contact with Cody Reeves around 7 p.m. Saturday. Reeves fled the scene on Lawrence Hollow Drive and traveled northbound, eventually attempting to hit a sheriff deputy's car vehicle head-on.
WTHI

Man arrested after standoff ends peacefully in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A standoff situation in rural Parke County ends with a man facing drug charges. Indiana State Police troopers were trying to serve an active warrant out of Porter County on Brandon Crockett (43) of Lebanon, Indiana. The warrant was being served at 6929 West Kates,...
WTHI

Sullivan County sheriff-elect first order of business

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Jason Bobbitt was elected sheriff in November. He will be taking the place of current Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom as his eight-year term has come to an end. Cottom spoke on his time as sheriff while also looking ahead toward Bobbitt's future. "I feel like...
WTHI

Otter Creek Fire Department responds to fires in Sandcut

SANDCUT, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday evening, the Otter Creek Fire Department responded to three structures on fire in Sandcut just north of Terre Haute. They say two garages were involved on arrival while a nearby residence was also lightly involved from the fire extending across dry grass and leaves.
WTHI

Repairs on State Road 71 begin this week

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are traveling in Vermillion County this week, this is a traffic alert you will want to know!. Starting on Monday, December 5, State Road 71 just west of the Little Vermillion Bridge will be closed. This is for repairs of washed-out areas and...
WTHI

Knox County Fire Department holding Christmas Light Contest

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - It's only the beginning of December, but the Vigo Township Volunteer Fire Department in Bicknell is full of Christmas cheer. For the second year in a row, the fire department is holding a Christmas Lights Contest. "Last year, we decided to do this to bring the...
WTHI

Vigo Co. council expected to vote on Saturn Petcare abatement on Tuesday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday. That's to vote on a tax abatement for Saturn Pet Care. The proposed agreement includes a ten-year, 100 percent personal and real tax abatement. Councilman Todd Thacker says the council is on board but...
WTHI

You could board a train with Santa, find out how

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - Santa Claus passed through the town of Dugger in Indiana on Saturday, and he was riding in style!. Hundreds of folks lined Main Street waiting for his arrival! He was on board a decked-out Indiana Railroad train. Children and adults got to hang out with Santa and Mrs. Claus!
WTHI

Downtown Terre Haute Sculpture Dedication

"He is someone important to our Terre Haute History" - Commemorative monument celebrates local hero. This weekend, Art Spaces Inc. unveiled the restoration of a commemorative monument at the corner of 5th Street and Wabash Avenue. This is all to honor 19th century hero, Claude Herbert.
WTHI

District 6 Christmas Market honors fallen North Central student

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday festivities are in full swing throughout the Wabash Valley!. In Vigo County, the District 6 Market hosted its second annual Christmas event. It was a time for shopping and supporting local business owners. But besides all of the shopping, there is a bigger...
WTHI

High school Spanish class is collecting shoes for a good cause

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - Miss. Haylee Barillas' Spanish class kicked off a shoe drive fundraiser at Dugger Union Community Schools this weekend. The class hopes to collect enough shoes to visit less fortunate schools in Costa Rica. Fundraising efforts are run through a company called Funds2Orgs. The bags of shoes collected will be weighed to determine how much money was raised for the trip.
WTHI

Bikes for Tykes is helping local kids have a memorable Christmas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is helping more kids have a special Christmas present to wake up to this year!. It's all part of Chances and Services for Youth's annual Bikes for Tykes Campaign. On Sunday, Rose Hulman students helped bring this Christmas dream to life by...
WTHI

Tri Kappa celebrates the 50th anniversary of Mouse House

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tri Kappa hosted the 50th annual Mouse House event at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School. The event used to be held at Washington High School and Sarah Scott Middle School, but organizers had to relocate because of how much the event had grown. This year, children...
WTHI

Prometheus sculpture finds a new home at local church

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A meaningful sculpture dating back to the 1960s has found a new home. The Prometheus sculpture was created by local artist John Laska. In Greek Mythology, Prometheus is known as the Titan God of Fire. The sculpture was a tribute to Indiana State University's 1962...
WTHI

Rose-Hulman's R2 Program offers engineering students a unique educational experience

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The need for more engineers is growing nationwide. Now, one local university is looking to address this need. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's Rose Squared (R2) Program is a dual degree program that offers students a chance to earn both a Bachelor of Science and a Master in Civil Engineering.

