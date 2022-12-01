Read full article on original website
December is the Perfect Time to Meet Colorado’s Birds
Although birding is considered a pastime for boomers, it’s an ideal excursion for kids, too, says Sarah Doxon, education programs manager for Bird Conservancy of the Rockies: “Not only does it get them outside…it gets them noticing the world around them.” There’s no better time to introduce your little ones to the hobby than December, when northern birds move to Colorado for the season, and the conservancy is hosting two events for kids at Barr Lake State Park in Brighton: the Christmas bird count (December 3) and a winter birding camp (December 28 to 30). If you go on your own, though, you don’t have to wing it. Use our guide to spy five of Barr Lake’s most frequent visitors.
5280’s Guide to Cheap Ski Town Eats
Cheap resort town dining—sounds like an oxymoron, right? Colorado’s ski communities aren’t exactly known for their modest price tags. Between Vail Resorts’ $949 Epic season pass and single-day lift tickets nudging $230, paying the tab for après-ski beers and burgers can add to the sticker-shock sting.
5280 Home December 2022/January 2023
Introducing the Winners of Our 2022–23 Top Denver Design Contest. Eight gold-standard residential spaces and one innovative public space that are amplifying Colorado’s cool factor and design brilliance. Focal Point. Efficiency is at the Crux of this Nearly Net Zero Home Just Outside Golden. A local architect designs...
December 2022
Jerome Osentowski Is a Permaculture Legend. But Is His Beloved Colorado Institute in Jeopardy?. The founder of the Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute is known the world over as a gardening guru. But now the Eagle County resident is facing a challenge from a pest he never anticipated: zoning. How...
32 of the Best Baked Goods in Denver to Eat Right Now
At three-month-old Süti & Co., chef Andrea Uzarowski serves buttery. (pictured above) with a side of serenity. The Boulder shop is modeled after bakeries in her homeland of Denmark, where hygge—the practice of creating ambiences that promote coziness and warmth—is a way of life. Süti (named after a sweet treat following a meal) reflects that philosophy. Inside the airy, white-walled cottage, leather chairs and puffy-pillow-lined seats are arranged around small tables to invite visitors to engage in conversation or reflection over hand-cut cookies and cinnamon-scented chai, rather than looking at their devices. air a carafe of cinnamon-scented chai with the Anna, a sandwich of lemon zest shortbread and raspberry jam dedicated to Uzarowski’s daughter.
What Happens When Millennials Can’t Afford to Live in Denver?
One month before they left the city where they were building their lives together, Rachel Booth and Youri Zaragoza stood on the lawn outside their Denver bungalow and watched as strangers picked through their belongings. Gone was the iron Booth had bought just a year earlier; the clothes-drying rack went...
Efficiency is at the Crux of this Nearly Net Zero Home Just Outside Golden
Cherie Goff is not a fan of wasted space. So, when the founder of one-year-old architecture firm CGModern set out to design a new house outside Golden for herself and her husband—both of whom work from home—she focused on using space and energy efficiently. Here, she talks small spaces, fire-resistant design, and minimalist materials.
6 Must-Have Pieces from Colorado’s First Herman Miller Retail Store
Boulder-based interior designer Emily Tucker had just returned from the East Coast—where she was working on the design of John Hickenlooper’s Senate office—when she met us in Cherry Creek to check out the new Herman Miller store. The lovely, compact retail location of the iconic American furniture brand opened over the summer, and the in-demand Tucker, principal of Emily Tucker Design, had found a lull in her schedule to peruse the store in person. Tucker’s inventive, layered design aesthetic borrows heavily from traditional and classic-modern forms, and, she says, Herman Miller pieces find their way into many of the homes she designs.
For Denver’s Bass Music Community, CharlestheFirst Remains an Inspiration
The mural looms just outside of the Mission Ballroom in RiNo: a striking portrait of a young man wearing a beanie atop a tangle of wavy, brown hair. He’s superimposed upon a backdrop of mountains and flowers, and his eyes glean brightly while he flashes a toothy smile. In any given week, tens of thousands of concert-goers pass by the image; they pass beneath the gaze of CharlestheFirst.
Saying “See Ya Later” to 2 Legendary Denver Anchormen
After more than 30 years in the Denver market, CBS4 News’ Jim Benemann and 9News Mornings’ Gary Shapiro both announced that they will soon hang up their microphones for good. Before the celebrated newsmen sign off, we asked them to cover one last story: their own. 5280: Finish...
Design That Wows
What makes a space award-winning? Is it a daring mix of color and pattern? An inviting layout? A commitment to sustainability and efficiency? Or maybe it’s something you can’t pinpoint—a je ne sais quoi that evokes a certain mood or feeling?. When our team sifted through piles...
What Makes the Tea Salad at Zin Zin’s Burmese Cuisine So Special?
Colorado reminds Zin Zin Htun of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma), a country she left as a refugee. “I like it here a lot because my native town has a lot of mountains. [Colorado] feels like home,” says Htun, who arrived in Denver with her husband and two young children in 2015. Although she became accustomed to the West’s landscapes and traditions, she soon realized that many people aren’t familiar with her birthplace. “I tell people I’m from Burma, and they’re like, What is that?” she says. Those reactions fueled Htun’s desire to teach locals about her roots by posting cooking videos on YouTube that featured foods she ate growing up. In 2021, she opened her own catering company, Zin Zin’s Burmese Cuisine, which gained a following at Front Range farmers’ markets and expanded into a ghost kitchen this September. At the takeout-only restaurant inside Town Center at Aurora, Htun stuffs mini samosas with potato, cabbage, and onion; simmers yellow split pea flour, sliced banana leaf stems, and catfish for mohinga noodle soup; and pan-fries keema paratha, a flatbread filled with ground beef, onions, mint, and tomatoes. It’s all satisfying, but we recommend starting your culinary tour with the lat phat toke, a tea leaf salad that’s often referred to as the national dish of Myanmar.
Brasserie Brixton is a Hot Spot for Refreshed Bistro Fare
Brasserie Brixton doesn’t care what a French restaurant should be. It doesn’t mind that people have been conditioned to expect white tablecloths and a pretentious menu. Yes, Brixton often serves escargot and pâté—albeit with Ritz crackers sprinkled over those snails—but there’s also blood-sausage-filled wontons, Star Wars stormtroopers painted behind the bar, and hip-hop on the speakers.
Ready or Not, Deion “Prime Time” Sanders High Steps to Boulder
He’s not the hero Boulder deserves—but he is the one it needs right now. After a week of speculation, University of Colorado Boulder athletic director Rick George named Deion Sanders the Buffaloes’ head football coach on Saturday, December 3. The high-profile hiring comes on the heels of a pitiful 2022 campaign in which the Buffs ranked dead-last in the Pac-12 with a record of 1–11 (1–8 in-conference). The bottom dwellers eked out a 20–13 overtime win against the California Golden Bears on October 15 to stave off a winless season but were otherwise terrible, losing by more than 32 points on average.
Meet Adam Freisem, Executive Chef of Castle Rock’s Beloved Manna Restaurant
Manna Restaurant has all the trappings of a buzzy hot spot: a locally sourced menu that changes with the seasons, an open kitchen, and dishes sporting spins on classics such as cilantro lime wings doused in black garlic and a jalapeño pickle pizza with fresh dill. The catch? The eatery is located inside Centura Castle Rock Adventist Hospital. “Oftentimes in hospital cafeterias, you see patients’ family members come down and look around at the stations, and they don’t know what to do or where to go,” says Adam Freisem, who was tapped to open the eatery with fellow chef Dan Skay in 2013. “That’s why we wanted to have a [true] restaurant. We wanted to be a place where people could get away from the clinical environment, sit down, and be taken care of.” The pair delivered, and the community responded: In fact, 90 percent of Manna’s diners now come from outside the hospital, even though it doesn’t have a liquor license. Prices are lower than those at area fast-casual restaurants ($4 to $16 for small plates and entrées), and there’s a heightened focus on nourishment through whole foods. In advance of the eatery’s 10th anniversary, we sat down with Freisem to discuss what makes the restaurant destination-worthy.
News & Notes: 3 Events & Updates for the Design Lover
Readers’ Choice Top Home of the Year 2022 Winner. The results are in! We recently asked readers to vote for their favorite home featured in 5280 Home this year in order to crown the first-ever Readers’ Choice Top Home of the Year. After tallying hundreds of votes, we have a winner. Congratulations to Tomecek Studio, Andrea Schumacher Interiors, Ascent Contracting, and the Erickson family, whose modern Bow Mar ranch house—originally featured in our June/July 2022 issue—received the most votes and took home the gold! To read more about this fantastic project and the runners-up, click here!
