Some developments concerning the Three Rivers Athletic Conference (TRAC). The conference met last week and did not accept Alleman High School into the league “at this time,” according to Sterling Newman Central Catholic principal Jennifer Oetting, who serves as TRAC president. Alleman is a member of the Western Big 6. Oetting also confirmed to WRMJ that “it was shared at our meeting that Mercer County has shown verbal interest in the TRAC conference.” She says the TRAC conference sent Mercer County a letter requesting that if they are interested in joining the TRAC conference that they need to send an official letter. WRMJ has reached out to the Mercer County School District for comment.

4 HOURS AGO