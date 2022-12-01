Read full article on original website
Related
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s basketball picks up first win against Oregon since 2019
This post was updated Dec. 4 at 5:34 p.m. The Bruins had not beaten the Ducks in three years entering Sunday. But freshman guard Amari Bailey, playing in his first game against UCLA’s Pacific Northwest rivals, didn’t know that. Behind a number of highlight-crunchtime plays for Bailey, who...
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s basketball bounces back to best UCSB after slow start
After an uncharacteristic first quarter scoring drought, the Bruins returned from a 16-point deficit to take down the Gauchos. Following its first loss of the season to No. 1 South Carolina (8-0) on Thursday, No. 15 UCLA women’s basketball (8-1) traveled to opponent territory and defeated UC Santa Barbara (5-2) by a score of 68-57 Saturday.
dailybruin.com
UCLA football earns Sun Bowl bid with matchup against Pittsburgh in El Paso
This post was updated Dec. 4 at 3:08 p.m. The Bruins will have to wait until after Christmas for a chance to earn a program-record-tying 10th win. No. 18 UCLA football (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) will head to El Paso, Texas, for a postseason matchup against Pittsburgh (8-4, 5-3 ACC) in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 30. The Sun Bowl takes the Pac-12’s fifth choice, with No. 8 Utah, No. 12 Washington, No. 14 Oregon State and No. 15 Oregon all earning higher priority than the blue and gold – and No. 10 USC headed to a New Year’s Six Bowl.
dailybruin.com
Distinguished freshman Zach Rama and Andrew Rowan to join UCLA men’s volleyball
After picking up national distinction and an international gold medal, two star-studded freshmen are making their way to Westwood. UCLA men’s volleyball outside hitter Zach Rama and setter Andrew Rowan competed in the Pan-American Cup from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 in Havana, Cuba, bringing home a gold medal with Team USA. The two highly-touted recruits will make their Bruin debuts in January.
