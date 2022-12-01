This post was updated Dec. 4 at 3:08 p.m. The Bruins will have to wait until after Christmas for a chance to earn a program-record-tying 10th win. No. 18 UCLA football (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) will head to El Paso, Texas, for a postseason matchup against Pittsburgh (8-4, 5-3 ACC) in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 30. The Sun Bowl takes the Pac-12’s fifth choice, with No. 8 Utah, No. 12 Washington, No. 14 Oregon State and No. 15 Oregon all earning higher priority than the blue and gold – and No. 10 USC headed to a New Year’s Six Bowl.

