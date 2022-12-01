Read full article on original website
Top 11 Places To Visit In California During Winter (Don’t Miss Out)
California is a stunning state with a wide range of landscapes and activities to offer. Cities, breathtaking vineyards, steep mountains, sweeping coasts, and deserts so vast you’ll wonder how everything can fit into one place are only a few of the fascinating attractions.
Thousands of Southern Californians are flocking to Las Vegas
A record number of Southern Californians are now calling Las Vegas home. The median cost of home is roughly $950,000 in LA, compared to $440,000 in Las Vegas.
Southern California Roads To Drive Before You Die (Part 1)
If you've got the impression that the only good roads to drive in Southern California are the canyon roads around the Angeles forest near Los Angeles, there's a good reason for that. They are excellent roads, and LA has a huge car culture. But, most influentially, LA is home to many major automotive publications, has the most automotive content creators and journalists, and they have access to the largest press loan car fleets. It makes absolute sense for LA-based content creators and journalists to hit roads like the Angeles Crest Highway for videos and photos. Add to that the events brands put on often come to California in the winter months as the weather is generally still good, and you now know why you know some of those roads - even if you've never been to California.
LA County gas prices drop every day for more than 3 weeks
LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the 24th consecutive day, decreasing 2.6 cents to $4.862, its lowest amount since Feb. 25. The average price has decreased 57 times in the 60 days since rising to a...
Local Records Office Exposes Signs Homebuyers Might Have Purchased a Cheap Flip House
The SoCal company “Local Records Office” reveals how home flippers are buying cheap homes across California to do quick fixes and flip them for serious cash. The Local Records Office advises homebuyers to avoid these types of houses since it will cost buyers a lot more in the end.
L.A.-Las Vegas High Speed Rail Could Break Ground Next Year
A high speed rail connection between Los Angeles and Las Vegas could break ground next year, promising to cut the trip between Southern California and Vegas to just over two hours. As Dan Zukowski writes in Smart Cities Dive,the $8 billion, privately funded project would operate high speed trains along the Interstate 15 corridor, primarily using the highway median.
LA County homes in majority Black or Latino communities twice as likely to be under-appraised
Experts say the inequities are "robbing" families of wealth and stress the importance of raising awareness about the problems in the appraisal industry.
Southern California could withstand some impacts of potential recession
Southern California is in an optimal position to withstand the impact of a potential recession, economists at the 13th Annual Southern California Economic Summit projected Thursday. The summit included nearly 400 regional economic leaders, who discussed the ongoing concerns over inflation and the global economy. According to a report by...
Local scientist gives future drought forecast for Malibu
Last summer, Malibu residents were urged to conserve water for several weeks during a severe water shortage — but many ignored the warnings and continued watering their grass lawns — apparently not taking the warnings seriously. This rainy season, the four-year drought is expected to continue — a weather pattern that’s becoming the new normal […] The post Local scientist gives future drought forecast for Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Latest Storms Bring More Than An Inch of Rain to Parts of LA County
Porter Ranch received 1.57 inches of rain over the past five days according to reports from the National Weather Service.
SoCal will see more clouds and light rain over the next several days
The drizzly, cloudy weather is continuing in Southern California on Monday and through much of the upcoming week.
Menifee, Chino among top 10 "boomtowns" in America
Menifee and Chino have found themselves amongst America's fastest-growing cities, named two of the Top 10 "Boomtowns" in America in a new report. According to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Menifee (No. 7) and Chino (No. 10), are amongst the "U.S. cities that have managed to grow in recent years" despite recent struggles facing much of the nation.The study took a look at "data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment."In Menifee, the data showed an average yearly GDP growth of 1.29% and a five-year population growth...
Dynamic New Programming, Newscast on KPFK 90.7 Pacifica Radio
KPFK, listener-sponsored Pacifica community radio for Los Angeles and all of Southern California, is refreshing its programming schedule, adding new more radical, community-based, solution-oriented programming, and launching a locally produced newscast for the first time in over a decade. Anti-racist, anti-war, and anti-capitalist viewpoints are taking center stage in a new morning mix radio magazine. The station is bringing back some other important voices from communities of color that have been missing from its airwaves, and moving others to greater prominence, in an effort to increase the station’s relevance to a new generation of social, political and economic struggles. and revive it impact, membership and fortunes, according to new interim General Manager Michael Novick.
Record Number Of Los Angeles Residents Moving To These Two Cities
Redfin data shows where the most Californians are moving.
Distinguished freshman Zach Rama and Andrew Rowan to join UCLA men’s volleyball
After picking up national distinction and an international gold medal, two star-studded freshmen are making their way to Westwood. UCLA men’s volleyball outside hitter Zach Rama and setter Andrew Rowan competed in the Pan-American Cup from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 in Havana, Cuba, bringing home a gold medal with Team USA. The two highly-touted recruits will make their Bruin debuts in January.
Malibu West couple wins important case against City of Malibu
Beginning in 2016, new California laws have made it easier for residents to build an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), also called a “granny flat,” on their property — a self-contained living unit averaging 750 square feet. The state hoped ADUs would help alleviate housing shortages and high housing prices, providing places to live for family members, students, in-home health care providers, the disabled, and others at below-market prices within existing neighborhoods.
High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023
California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
Southland gas prices keep plunging
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 23rd consecutive day, decreasing 4.6 cents to $4.888, its lowest amount since Feb. 28. The average price has decreased 56 times in the 59 days since rising...
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the Weekend
SCWF Rainfall Forecast Thursday evening through Sunday night - 12-1 to 12-4-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. A series of storm systems will move into Southern California starting tonight, with the leading edge already affecting San Luis Obispo County this afternoon, with activity spreading east through Santa Barbara and Ventura County through the overnight and into Friday.
RivCo Uses Vague Language & Generalities Describing New Health Initiative Based On The Zip Code Where You Live
Great backyard with swimming pool and lounge chairs in American Suburban luxury house. Northwest, USA. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Here is the official press release from Riverside County:. Riverside University Health System-Public Health (RUHS-PH) is launching Blue Zones Activate, a comprehensive policy-based initiative that uses an evidence-based approach...
