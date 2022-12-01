Read full article on original website
George Gervin Explained Why Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT: "He Got More Championships Than Bill Russell? He's Got More Points Than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?"
George Gervin revealed why he didn't see Michael Jordan as the greatest player of all time.
The All-NBA Kardashian Team Would Have Won The NBA Championship
Chris Paul joins the list of NBA stars who have been linked with the Kardashians in the past. The big names are powerful enough to form their own NBA team.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets A Photo With LeBron James After Loss To Lakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after losing to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning takes a shot at current NBA stars who engage in load management
Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning had a message for current NBA players that load manage in a recent interview on ESPN. Mourning and Shaquille O’Neal, two of the greatest big men in Heat history, talked about the previous generation paving the way for current players. “No more load management,”...
Will Smith begged Michael Jordan to let him be the first person to wear the new Jordans on the Fresh Prince of Bel Air
Smith says he called Jordan and pleaded with him to give him the first pair of his newest shoes, but Jordan shut him down by saying that he isn't in control of who gets the first pair
Patrick Beverley’s Comment About Chris Paul Goes Viral Because Of His Affair With Kim Kardashian
Patrick Beverley's old description of Chris Paul goes viral amidst his alleged affair with Kim Kardashian.
WATCH: Zion Williamson's Ridiculous Block In Pelicans-Spurs Game
Zion Williamson had an impressive block in Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.
Lakers Fans Are Mad After Hearing Khris Middleton Will Make His Season Debut Against Their Team
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently hands down one of the best teams in the NBA. So far, the Bucks have dominated most of their opponents and have a record of 15-5, which is enough for them to hold the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Obviously, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been...
Draymond Green Reveals When He Will Retire From NBA
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green still has several years left in the NBA
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says Anthony Davis Could Be In The MVP Conversation By The End Of The Season
Magic Johnson says Anthony Davis will be in MVP conversation by the end of the season.
Ex-Phoenix Suns Guard Jamal Crawford, Candace Parker Reacts To Devin Booker's 51 Points
On Wednesday night, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker dropped 51 points in three quarters and sat out the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls. “It felt like a double-sized rim out there,” Booker said. “If I rise up, it’s going in.”. “It’s the best,” Booker said about...
Rachel Nichols Claps Back At Fan Who Slammed Her For Explaining The Story Of Draymond Green's $25,000 Fine
Not one to take a punch without throwing one of her own, Rachel Nichols had a fitting reply to a curt fan.
Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
Nia Long Slams Boston Celtics, Says 'No One' Has Called to 'See If I'm OK' After Ime Udoka Scandal
Nia Long is still upset by the way the Boston Celtics organization handled the fallout of her fiancé Ime Udoka's suspension and affair. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Long, 52, said that the Celtics still have not reached out to her privately amid the scandal, which broke in September. Udoka allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the Celtics organization.
Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Lakers Trade Rumors
Draymond Green has not revealed any interest in leaving the Golden State Warriors for the Los Angeles Lakers
Patrick Beverley Hung Out In Phoenix And Didn't Have Any Problems When Suns Players Saw Him
Patrick Beverley claims he was hanging out in Phoenix and met Suns players after Deandre Ayton push and faced 'no smoke'.
Lakers News: Austin Reaves Clowned By Lakers Teammates During Postgame Interview
The second-year Lakers guard continues to impress.
Video: Russell Westbrook got into it with courtside fan during Bucks game
The Russell Westbrook experience just keeps on giving. Westbrook, the Los Angeles Lakers guard, had a tense moment with a fan sitting courtside at Friday’s game against the Bucks in Milwaukee. During a stoppage in play near the end of the first quarter, Westbrook could be seen exchanging words with the fan before Lakers teammate Patrick Beverley pulled him away. Take a look.
Adidas Releasing Kobe Bryant's Retro Shoes in New Colorway
Adidas is releasing Kobe Bryant's old basketball shoes in a new colorway that is perfect for Lakers fans.
Brooklyn Nets Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
The Brooklyn Nets have recalled two players from the G League ahead of Sunday's game with the Boston Celtics.
