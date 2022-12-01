ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game

Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
People

Nia Long Slams Boston Celtics, Says 'No One' Has Called to 'See If I'm OK' After Ime Udoka Scandal

Nia Long is still upset by the way the Boston Celtics organization handled the fallout of her fiancé Ime Udoka's suspension and affair. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Long, 52, said that the Celtics still have not reached out to her privately amid the scandal, which broke in September. Udoka allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the Celtics organization.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Russell Westbrook got into it with courtside fan during Bucks game

The Russell Westbrook experience just keeps on giving. Westbrook, the Los Angeles Lakers guard, had a tense moment with a fan sitting courtside at Friday’s game against the Bucks in Milwaukee. During a stoppage in play near the end of the first quarter, Westbrook could be seen exchanging words with the fan before Lakers teammate Patrick Beverley pulled him away. Take a look.

Comments / 0

Community Policy