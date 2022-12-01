Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Major Publication Dubbed Myrtle Beach a “Foodie Destination” - Here's Why
A major national publication dubbed Myrtle Beach as a "foodie destination".Photo byTrip Advisor. There are a lot of great "foodie destinations" in America. You have New York City, Charleston, SC, New Orleans, Chicago, Los Angeles, and many more. However, one major national publication recently dubbed Myrtle Beach as a foodie destination as well! Although Myrtle Beach is well known for its shopping, golf, and of course, the beach, the publication thinks the popular beach town has what it takes to put alongside some of the top foodie destinations in America! In this article, we will take a look at which publication gave Myrtle Beach that title as well as why!
charlestondaily.net
Dates Announced for the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival in Little River, SC – May 20-21, 2023
Located at the Historic Little River Waterfront in Little River, SC, the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival is one of the largest festivals in the Southeast. Bring your family & friends to enjoy fresh, local seafood from a waterfront restaurant or get your favorite festival food fix. Enjoy scenic views, and live beach music, and shop for a unique souvenir or gift from a crafter.
wpde.com
Nights of a Thousand Candles at Brookgreen Gardens named top light display in U.S.
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A favorite attraction for both locals and visitors has been recognized as one of the top light displays in the United States. Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles was included in the U.S. News and World Report list of the 23 Best Christmas Light Displays in the U.S.
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the State
With the holidays rapidly approaching, there is no better way to revel in the festivities than visiting an exciting market. South Carolina is host to a few wonderful holiday markets but none are quite as unique as this German Christmas market, keep reading to learn more.
Ashley River Bridge North closed Sunday morning due to malfunction
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials have Ashley River Bridge due to a mechanical malfunction with gates. According to the Charleston Police Department, a mechanical malfunction forced officials to close the northbound Ashley River Bridge Saturday morning. CPD is on the scene and redirecting traffic. Drivers are urged to use alternate route.
WMBF
The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular dessert spot in the Grand Strand is set to be on the move. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announced Wednesday that it will be moving its Myrtle Beach location from The Market Common. The company said it will also “no longer be located...
villages-news.com
Celebrating Christmas with Florida style in the Village of Hemingway
Duane and Sherry Ellerbach have decorated their home for Christmas with a little bit of Florida style. Their home is located at 1082 Nash Loop in the Village of Hemingway. They decorated their palm trees while adding several Christmas trees to their yard. They added a couple of snowmen and accented it all with a row of candy canes.
WMBF
Blue Star Mothers wrap gifts, hope to create special holiday memories for those serving overseas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Giving gifts and showing you care are what’s important during the Christmas season, but not many have the chance to treasure these opportunities. That’s why a group of women is making sure those who can’t receive one will get one. It’s not...
Grand Strand woman provides Christmas gifts to animals at local rescues, shelters
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some abandoned pets in Grand Strand shelters made it on Santa Claus’s nice list this year. A local woman’s mission is to provide Christmas gifts to rescue animals and shelter animals in the area. After seven shelters announced that they were low on food and pet care supplies, Jennifer Archer, […]
WMBF
‘It makes my heart so happy’: Surfside Beach kicks off Christmas celebration with tree lighting
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Surfside Beach. The town has a pack-out December calendar full of holiday fun and events, making Surfside Beach a year-round destination. “The mission statement we put out two years ago was to make Surfside Beach...
Amazing Grace Park spreads holiday cheer to Marion community
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — An annual event kicked off the holiday season Saturday morning in Marion, spreading tons of holiday joy. People gathered at the Amazing Grace Park for a day filled with holiday cheer and Christmas shopping from local vendors at the 2nd annual Winter Wonderland. “It’s a thing we brought to the community […]
wpde.com
Young Conway student is a 'bright light,' leading shoe drive for homeless children, adults
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A young Conway girl's service project to help those less fortunate is getting a lot of attention, but her mother said none of that's important to her daughter, because Oliviana Keith helps others, whether or not someone is watching. "Ever since she was a baby,...
First Responder Friday: Detective Kathy Thompson
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for this week’s First Responder Friday. This week we are highlighting Detective Kathy Thompson with the Horry County Police Department. “I like being able to help people and follow the paper trail,” Thompson said. For 40 years, she has served her community. Nineteen with the city of Conway […]
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Horry County (SC) Breaks Ground on Third New Fire Station in Two Weeks
Horry County Fire Rescue held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new fire station Thursday, WPDE.com reported. It’s located at 120 Burcale Road in the Forestbrook area of Myrtle Beach. This is the third fire station the department has broken ground on in the last two weeks, the report said....
WMBF
‘It is a wonderful opportunity’: My Beach 101 Citizens Academy returns for Grand Strand community
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Residents have a chance to get an inside look at Myrtle Beach. The city’s Neighborhood Services is gearing up for its annual My Beach101 Citizens Academy. “It blows their mind to see how much we’re doing,” said Myrtle Beach Fire Department Captain...
WECT
SILVER ALERT: 90-year-old Brunswick County man may be headed toward South Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Brunswick County man. Miles Judson Hammond, 90, was last seen Friday morning at around 10 a.m. He was leaving his home in Ocean Isle Beach to go to Hardees. Hammond is...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Airport announces traffic detour for first week of December
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston International Airport say the roundabout will be closed for several days this week. The closure is scheduled to begin 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and continue through Thursday, Dec. 8. Detour and directional signage will be up to help drivers access...
iheart.com
Mount Pleasant woman helps decorate White House for Christmas
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman from Mount Pleasant just got back from the experience of a lifetime: helping decorate the White House for Christmas!. Sheryl Frost says she applied through the White House’s lottery system and was selected a few weeks later. She spent all of last week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. cutting out stars, moving and packing boxes and decorating. Two of the First Lady’s sisters even joined in on the fun.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
WMBF
200 Latinx families in need receive groceries at food distribution event
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 200 families received groceries after Lowcountry Food Bank and Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand hosted a food drive for the Latinx community. This is something the President of Faith Outreach Ministries, Larry Nowak, says he saw a specific need for in the...
