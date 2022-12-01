ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

Kennardo G. James

A Major Publication Dubbed Myrtle Beach a “Foodie Destination” - Here's Why

A major national publication dubbed Myrtle Beach as a "foodie destination".Photo byTrip Advisor. There are a lot of great "foodie destinations" in America. You have New York City, Charleston, SC, New Orleans, Chicago, Los Angeles, and many more. However, one major national publication recently dubbed Myrtle Beach as a foodie destination as well! Although Myrtle Beach is well known for its shopping, golf, and of course, the beach, the publication thinks the popular beach town has what it takes to put alongside some of the top foodie destinations in America! In this article, we will take a look at which publication gave Myrtle Beach that title as well as why!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
charlestondaily.net

Dates Announced for the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival in Little River, SC – May 20-21, 2023

Located at the Historic Little River Waterfront in Little River, SC, the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival is one of the largest festivals in the Southeast. Bring your family & friends to enjoy fresh, local seafood from a waterfront restaurant or get your favorite festival food fix. Enjoy scenic views, and live beach music, and shop for a unique souvenir or gift from a crafter.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WMBF

The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular dessert spot in the Grand Strand is set to be on the move. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announced Wednesday that it will be moving its Myrtle Beach location from The Market Common. The company said it will also “no longer be located...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
villages-news.com

Celebrating Christmas with Florida style in the Village of Hemingway

Duane and Sherry Ellerbach have decorated their home for Christmas with a little bit of Florida style. Their home is located at 1082 Nash Loop in the Village of Hemingway. They decorated their palm trees while adding several Christmas trees to their yard. They added a couple of snowmen and accented it all with a row of candy canes.
HEMINGWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Amazing Grace Park spreads holiday cheer to Marion community

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — An annual event kicked off the holiday season Saturday morning in Marion, spreading tons of holiday joy. People gathered at the Amazing Grace Park for a day filled with holiday cheer and Christmas shopping from local vendors at the 2nd annual Winter Wonderland. “It’s a thing we brought to the community […]
MARION, SC
WBTW News13

First Responder Friday: Detective Kathy Thompson

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for this week’s First Responder Friday. This week we are highlighting Detective Kathy Thompson with the Horry County Police Department. “I like being able to help people and follow the paper trail,” Thompson said. For 40 years, she has served her community. Nineteen with the city of Conway […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Airport announces traffic detour for first week of December

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston International Airport say the roundabout will be closed for several days this week. The closure is scheduled to begin 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and continue through Thursday, Dec. 8. Detour and directional signage will be up to help drivers access...
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Mount Pleasant woman helps decorate White House for Christmas

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman from Mount Pleasant just got back from the experience of a lifetime: helping decorate the White House for Christmas!. Sheryl Frost says she applied through the White House’s lottery system and was selected a few weeks later. She spent all of last week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. cutting out stars, moving and packing boxes and decorating. Two of the First Lady’s sisters even joined in on the fun.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

