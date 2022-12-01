ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCHR 1040AM

foxsportsradionewjersey.com

2 New Jersey Towns Among Best Christmas Towns In The USA For 2022

There’s nothing better than planning a trip around the holidays with your loved ones. What makes it even more special is when your destination is known for its Christmas charm. As we hang the countless strands of lights around the house, decorate the tree, and wrap the gifts, some...
Beach Radio

Turns out, New Jersey isn’t such a great place to be single

We’ve seen surveys like this before, ranking cities on how single people fare and New Jersey usually has a couple of cities on the list (OK, it’s almost always Jersey City and Hoboken), but a new study is out and it makes it seem like New Jersey is pretty much a wasteland for singles.
New Jersey 101.5

How the New Car Lemon Law works in New Jersey

Some vehicles just weren't meant to work. But do you have the patience to put in your own work to get reimbursed?. New Jersey's Lemon Law is considered to be among the best in the country. One can only benefit, though, by actually knowing the rules. Am I eligible for...
New Jersey 101.5

Is it illegal to drive with snow on your car in New Jersey?

Not all ice scrappers are created equal. Apply too much pressure in the wrong spot and snap its back to Target for a new one. Let’s just say that's your scenario, and it’s not that you are too cold or too lazy to thoroughly remove the snow and ice from your car. Is it legal to go on your merry way in New Jersey without removing it all?
SoJO 104.9

The Top 5 All Time Highest New Jersey County One-Day Snow Totals

Here it comes. Are you ready for another New Jersey winter? Let's take a look back at some of the worst snowstorms we've ever seen in the Garden State. We've all heard the long-range forecasts for New Jersey for the upcoming winter. it's going to be wetter, snowier, and colder than usual.
94.5 PST

Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ

If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
PIX11

Over 150 animals found in New Jersey puppy mill, two arrested: police

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — An anonymous complaint led to the arrest of two people Friday after police discovered a puppy mill in Brick Township, according to police. Police spoke with Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58, at the home on Arrowhead Park Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. Police said while they […]
New Jersey 101.5

Have you looked at your latest NJ property tax bill?

Most New Jersey Homeowners got their property tax estimated bill for the next year in the mail in the past few weeks. For some it was steady or up slightly. For others it was the last straw. People are continuing to flee the state due to the outrageous property taxes...
Beach Radio

Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ

A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
WCHR 1040AM

What to know about getting a real Christmas tree in NJ

BELVIDERE — Now that it’s December, it’s time to get or start thinking about getting a fresh, live Christmas tree at a New Jersey farm. The crop is looking good this year, said Tim Dunne, owner of Woodsedge Tree Farm in Belvidere and vice president of The New Jersey Christmas Tree Growers Association.
