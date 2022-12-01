ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KAKE TV

'The price was crazy': Wichita shoemaker struggles with inflation impact

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita shoemaker said she's struggling to keep up as inflation and its impact takes a toll of her longtime business. Aida Stenholm owns and operates her own self-titled shoe store located in Wichita's Clifton Square. She said it's a venture she's been passionate about for years, and that she took the challenge on nearly a decade ago.
foxkansas.com

Job opportunities on the rise in Wichita

Several new Wichita companies are hiring and filling hundreds of jobs right now, including Top Golf in northeast Wichita. But what does this big boost in business mean for the city's job market?. FOX Kansas News reporter Maeve Ashbrook has more on the story in the video posted above.explains.
wichitaliberty.org

County Employment

Employment in large counties, including Sedgwick County and others of interest. The source of this data is the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, an agency of the United States Department of Labor. The nearby chart 5b shows employment for a quarter, the...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
wichitabyeb.com

A new ramen restaurant is in the works for northeast Wichita

Rumor has it a new ramen option is headed to northeast Wichita. Multiple sources have told me that an Asian restaurant is headed to the 37th and Woodlawn area. No word yet on what the restaurant name will be or if it’s a current place opening another location. After...
KAKE TV

Wichita, Colwich fire departments prepare for grass fire calls

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Local fire departments in Sedgwick County said they were prepared to respond to grass fires Friday. Much of Kansas experienced high fire danger with heavy winds and dry and humid conditions. Assistant Chief Allen Vansteenburg at the Colwich Fire Department said he called in extra staff at the mostly volunteer department.
Salina Post

This Day in Weather History: Heavy snow in McPherson Co. in 1999

In 1999, an early season winter storm produced a 30-mile wide swath of six to 10 inches of snow across south-central Kansas from around Kingman, east northeast across the Wichita metropolitan area, to around Hillsboro. The greatest accumulations occurred across northern Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The snow was convective, with thunder and lightning reported over most of these areas. The heavy wet snow also damaged many trees and power lines.
kfdi.com

1 Suspect in Custody After Wichita Man Was Found Dead in Sumner County

The female suspect wanted in connection to a possible homicide was arrested Friday. 19-year-old Tehya Turner was apprehended near 12th and Oliver. She was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of pre-meditated first degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita. He was last seen getting into a vehicle with Turner and a second suspect on November 24th. A body discovered in rural Sumner County is believed to be Boone.
wichitabyeb.com

Let’s Review the northwest Wichita Five Guys Burgers & Fries!

It’s time to visit the northwest Wichita location of the American fast casual chain focused on burgers, hot dogs and fries. Founded in Arlington, VA over 35 years ago, Five Guys has grown to over 1,500 locations with three locations in Wichita: one downtown on east Douglas, out west on north Maize and in northeast Wichita at 29th & Rock.
KWCH.com

2 injured, 1 critically in crash in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people suffered injuries, one critical in a crash at North Seneca Street and West Museum Boulevard, near Seneca and Central, in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood. The crash involved an SUV and a car happened about 10:20 a.m. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage with the car...
kfdi.com

Fire at Tyson Foods in S. Hutchinson Evacuation

The Tyson Foods in facility in South Hutchinson was evacuated due to a fire Friday night. Emergency crews from South Hutchinson, Hutchinson, and Reno County volunteer districts 3 and 8 responded t0 the scene to find the fire had gotten into the layers of the roof. Firefighters were able to...
Hutch Post

Since water is main topic, joint meeting at RO facility

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The joint meeting of the Hutchinson City Council and the Board of Reno County Commissioners will be at noon Tuesday at the city's Reverse Osmosis Facility at 23rd and Severance. The agenda for the two bodies is water related, specifically talking about the best partnerships they...
wichitabyeb.com

The latest Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in northwest Wichita opens this week

Opening day for the third Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Wichita is taking place this week. An employee at the newest Fuzzy’s confirmed that the latest store at 10728 W. 21st St. in the former Applebee’s space will open to the public on Monday, Dec. 5. A private event took place this weekend to get their employees ready. And now, Monday will be the big day for them.

