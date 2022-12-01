Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
'The price was crazy': Wichita shoemaker struggles with inflation impact
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita shoemaker said she's struggling to keep up as inflation and its impact takes a toll of her longtime business. Aida Stenholm owns and operates her own self-titled shoe store located in Wichita's Clifton Square. She said it's a venture she's been passionate about for years, and that she took the challenge on nearly a decade ago.
foxkansas.com
Job opportunities on the rise in Wichita
Several new Wichita companies are hiring and filling hundreds of jobs right now, including Top Golf in northeast Wichita. But what does this big boost in business mean for the city's job market?. FOX Kansas News reporter Maeve Ashbrook has more on the story in the video posted above.explains.
wichitaliberty.org
County Employment
Employment in large counties, including Sedgwick County and others of interest. The source of this data is the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, an agency of the United States Department of Labor. The nearby chart 5b shows employment for a quarter, the...
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
wichitabyeb.com
A new ramen restaurant is in the works for northeast Wichita
Rumor has it a new ramen option is headed to northeast Wichita. Multiple sources have told me that an Asian restaurant is headed to the 37th and Woodlawn area. No word yet on what the restaurant name will be or if it’s a current place opening another location. After...
Wichita aerospace business shows off cool window
A Wichita business on Thursday showed off the trophy it won recently in the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.
Pair wanted in Wichita homicide investigation
If you have information regarding the suspects’ location, please call 911. You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111, if you wish to remain anonymous.
KAKE TV
Wichita, Colwich fire departments prepare for grass fire calls
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Local fire departments in Sedgwick County said they were prepared to respond to grass fires Friday. Much of Kansas experienced high fire danger with heavy winds and dry and humid conditions. Assistant Chief Allen Vansteenburg at the Colwich Fire Department said he called in extra staff at the mostly volunteer department.
This Day in Weather History: Heavy snow in McPherson Co. in 1999
In 1999, an early season winter storm produced a 30-mile wide swath of six to 10 inches of snow across south-central Kansas from around Kingman, east northeast across the Wichita metropolitan area, to around Hillsboro. The greatest accumulations occurred across northern Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The snow was convective, with thunder and lightning reported over most of these areas. The heavy wet snow also damaged many trees and power lines.
Officer discipline, more police on street: New Wichita chief talks about changes
Wichita’s new police chief showed up for work early. There’s a lot of work to be done.
kfdi.com
1 Suspect in Custody After Wichita Man Was Found Dead in Sumner County
The female suspect wanted in connection to a possible homicide was arrested Friday. 19-year-old Tehya Turner was apprehended near 12th and Oliver. She was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of pre-meditated first degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita. He was last seen getting into a vehicle with Turner and a second suspect on November 24th. A body discovered in rural Sumner County is believed to be Boone.
wichitabyeb.com
Let’s Review the northwest Wichita Five Guys Burgers & Fries!
It’s time to visit the northwest Wichita location of the American fast casual chain focused on burgers, hot dogs and fries. Founded in Arlington, VA over 35 years ago, Five Guys has grown to over 1,500 locations with three locations in Wichita: one downtown on east Douglas, out west on north Maize and in northeast Wichita at 29th & Rock.
Wichita airport officer recognized for getting man with dementia back home to east coast
An officer at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport is being recognized for getting a man with dementia back home to the east coast.
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 critically in crash in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people suffered injuries, one critical in a crash at North Seneca Street and West Museum Boulevard, near Seneca and Central, in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood. The crash involved an SUV and a car happened about 10:20 a.m. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage with the car...
Wichita family heading to Disney World on Snowball Express
On Saturday, a Wichita family got the chance to go to the happiest place on earth thanks to the Snowball Express.
kfdi.com
Fire at Tyson Foods in S. Hutchinson Evacuation
The Tyson Foods in facility in South Hutchinson was evacuated due to a fire Friday night. Emergency crews from South Hutchinson, Hutchinson, and Reno County volunteer districts 3 and 8 responded t0 the scene to find the fire had gotten into the layers of the roof. Firefighters were able to...
KAKE TV
City of Wichita looking at $5.5 million facility to build homeless shelter, housing and social services hub
The city of Wichita's housing department has put together a $5.5 million dollar plan to improve housing options and services for the city's homeless. Housing director Sally Stang says her department consulted with over 20 organizations in Wichita and Sedgwick counties that work with the homeless to put it together.
Since water is main topic, joint meeting at RO facility
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The joint meeting of the Hutchinson City Council and the Board of Reno County Commissioners will be at noon Tuesday at the city's Reverse Osmosis Facility at 23rd and Severance. The agenda for the two bodies is water related, specifically talking about the best partnerships they...
wichitabyeb.com
The latest Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in northwest Wichita opens this week
Opening day for the third Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Wichita is taking place this week. An employee at the newest Fuzzy’s confirmed that the latest store at 10728 W. 21st St. in the former Applebee’s space will open to the public on Monday, Dec. 5. A private event took place this weekend to get their employees ready. And now, Monday will be the big day for them.
Two men injured in crash near downtown Wichita
Two people were critically injured in a crash west of downtown Wichita Friday morning.
Comments / 0