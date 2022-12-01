Read full article on original website
The Saul Lubaroff Quartet, December 18
Sunday, December 18, 5 p.m. Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf IA. Continuing the organization's run of exhilarating Third Sunday Jazz Workshop & Matinée Series concert events held in Bettendorf's Rivermont Collegiate, Polyrhythms presents a December 18 engagement with the gifted Midwestern musicians of the Saul Lubaroff Quartet, with saxophonist and Eastern Iowa mainstay delivering jazz hits and seasonal tunes alongside guitarist Andy Parrott, bass player Scott Barnum, and drummer Paul Cunliffe.
Timbo, December 19
Monday, December 19, 8 p.m. Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. Returning to the Quad Cities in support of his new country songs and his debut EP,the Nashville-based singer/songwriter Timbo plays Davenport's Raccoon Motel on December 19, the rising star's first six-song collection lauded by American Highways' Mason Winfree as a work that “weaves a thread through the emotions of loneliness, longing, and dependency, and leaves the listener yearning for more.”
Treat Yourself To Circa ’21’s Wonderful ‘White Christmas’
If you’re looking for a delightful holiday treat of a show this season, treat yourself to Circa ’21’s “White Christmas.”. The Rock Island dinner theater’s latest is a warm, inviting holiday classic with fantastic wardrobe, wonderful choreography, and a big hearted, fun cast of characters reminiscent of a Bing Crosby/Bob Hope vintage tale.
Collectors find happiness among fellow toy-lovers at Quad Cities Toy Show
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 4th annual Quad Cities Toy Show wrapped up this weekend. It started on Dec. 3 and ran through Dec. 4. The two-day show at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport attracted about seven dozen vendors offering to sell and buy toys of all kinds. And...
“Hard Work: The Mind of an Author,” December 7
Davenport Public Library – Eastern Avenue Branch. A local author, entrepreneur, and retired combat veteran hosts a special December 7 presentation at the Davenport Public Library's Eastern Avenue Branch, with Dr. Burl Randolph Jr. speaks on Hard Work: The Mind of an Author, describing the differences between being a writer and an author, and whether hard work is a factor in success for being either.
Mississippi Valley Fair announces Jordan Davis as grandstand act, tickets on sale Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced one of the three remaining grandstand acts for the fair's 2023 rendition, the fair announced via their Facebook page. Country music star Jordan Davis will perform at the fair on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Davenport Public Library Welcomes Author Dr Burl Randolph Jr
DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 2, 2022) — On Wednesday, December 7, 5:30PM, Eastern, Dr Burl Randolph Jr, a local author, entrepreneur, and retired combat veteran, will present “Hard Work: The Mind of an Author”. Dr Burl will speak on the topics of being a writer and author, the differences between the two, and determining if hard work is a factor for success for either one. The presenter will provide take-aways for the participants during this interactive session. Meet-and-greet at 5:30-6PM, event at 6-7PM with question session to follow from 7-7:30PM.
A Quad Cities Favorite Mexican and Breakfast Restaurant Is Opening New Location
If you want tacos and margaritas but somebody else in the family is craving pancakes and eggs what do you do? Stop at one place and then go to another. Seems inconvenient. For many in the Quad Cities, they simply go to D'Lua. And now, more of the Quad Cities...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to the Quad Cities after 2-year hiatus
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returned to the Quad Cities after a two-year absence. It brought excitement around the area, as hundreds of people gathered in the cold to see the train. “I've never seen the train before,” said Deb Kuehl, a Quad City resident. "It...
FOUND: Missing Moline man
UPDATE: Orlando has been found safe, according to the Moline Police Department. EARLIER UPDATE: On the Moline Police Department Facebook page, police ask for assistance in locating a 70-year-old man named Orlando, who has Alzheimer’s Disease and may be confused about his surroundings. The man left his home in...
Comfort and holiday party foods from The Machine Shed
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates how to prepare a variety of delicious comfort foods perfect for winter and the holiday season. Catering services are available from the restaurant, too. Watch the videos to see how he makes Fried Mushrooms, Spinach Pie, and Ham & Potato...
'Enough is enough' | Knoxville resident is speaking out her concerns with open leaf burning
KNOXVILLE, Ill. — For 24 years, Becky Conner has expressed her concerns about open leaf burning to city hall. The town allows its residents to burn its leaves six days in a week, and residents are divided on the subject. “Leaf burning in the fall is a volatile type...
Light Up The Park Hours Extended
Starting tonight, Saturday, December 3rd, The Light Up The Park drive thru light display in the Prophetstown State Park will be open until 8:00PM for the duration of the event. The display had originally closed at 7:00PM but due to demand the committee decided to add an hour to each...
What’s that noise at the Arsenal?
Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same […]
Hunters are encouraged to donate their deer meat to Hunters Feeding Illinois
(The Center Square) – As the price of food skyrockets, Illinois is encouraging hunters to donate their deer to feed the hungry. “Hunters have big hearts,” said Pam Smyers, owner of Henry County meat processor Woodhull Lockers. Woodhull Locker is part of Hunters Feeding Illinois, set up by...
6 injured in Princeton UTV crash, 2 airlifted
PRINCETON, Iowa — Six people have been injured in a UTV accident that happened Thursday night in Princeton. The Scott County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the area of the 16500 block of 257th Street in Princeton, Iowa, for a report of a single-vehicle accident. The investigation...
Genesis to open new emergency department in Bettendorf
The public is invited to a community open house Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon to celebrate the opening of a new Genesis emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex, 2140 53rd Ave., Bettendorf. The nine-bed emergency department represents the first Genesis ER in the growing Bettendorf and Scott...
OSF OnCall Urgent Care Clinic Coming Soon to Galesburg
OSF OnCall Urgent Care Clinic Coming Soon to Galesburg. Minor illnesses and injuries can occur at some of the most inconvenient times. That is why OSF HealthCare will soon offer a new convenient option in Galesburg for patients needing urgent care that does not require a trip to the emergency department.
Oops! Wrong sign on the interstate
UPDATE: The Illinois Department of Transportation told Local 4 News that it is aware of the sign error and scheduled a replacement. The department expects the switch from I-77 to I-74 to happen next week, weather permitting. EARLIER UPDATE: Notice anything unusual about this sign? It’s located on I-74 on the Sixth Avenue onramp in […]
