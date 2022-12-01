ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rcreader.com

The Saul Lubaroff Quartet, December 18

Sunday, December 18, 5 p.m. Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf IA. Continuing the organization's run of exhilarating Third Sunday Jazz Workshop & Matinée Series concert events held in Bettendorf's Rivermont Collegiate, Polyrhythms presents a December 18 engagement with the gifted Midwestern musicians of the Saul Lubaroff Quartet, with saxophonist and Eastern Iowa mainstay delivering jazz hits and seasonal tunes alongside guitarist Andy Parrott, bass player Scott Barnum, and drummer Paul Cunliffe.
rcreader.com

Timbo, December 19

Monday, December 19, 8 p.m. Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. Returning to the Quad Cities in support of his new country songs and his debut EP,the Nashville-based singer/songwriter Timbo plays Davenport's Raccoon Motel on December 19, the rising star's first six-song collection lauded by American Highways' Mason Winfree as a work that “weaves a thread through the emotions of loneliness, longing, and dependency, and leaves the listener yearning for more.”
QuadCities.com

Treat Yourself To Circa ’21’s Wonderful ‘White Christmas’

If you’re looking for a delightful holiday treat of a show this season, treat yourself to Circa ’21’s “White Christmas.”. The Rock Island dinner theater’s latest is a warm, inviting holiday classic with fantastic wardrobe, wonderful choreography, and a big hearted, fun cast of characters reminiscent of a Bing Crosby/Bob Hope vintage tale.
rcreader.com

“Hard Work: The Mind of an Author,” December 7

Davenport Public Library – Eastern Avenue Branch. A local author, entrepreneur, and retired combat veteran hosts a special December 7 presentation at the Davenport Public Library's Eastern Avenue Branch, with Dr. Burl Randolph Jr. speaks on Hard Work: The Mind of an Author, describing the differences between being a writer and an author, and whether hard work is a factor in success for being either.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
rcreader.com

Davenport Public Library Welcomes Author Dr Burl Randolph Jr

DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 2, 2022) — On Wednesday, December 7, 5:30PM, Eastern, Dr Burl Randolph Jr, a local author, entrepreneur, and retired combat veteran, will present “Hard Work: The Mind of an Author”. Dr Burl will speak on the topics of being a writer and author, the differences between the two, and determining if hard work is a factor for success for either one. The presenter will provide take-aways for the participants during this interactive session. Meet-and-greet at 5:30-6PM, event at 6-7PM with question session to follow from 7-7:30PM.
ourquadcities.com

FOUND: Missing Moline man

UPDATE: Orlando has been found safe, according to the Moline Police Department. EARLIER UPDATE: On the Moline Police Department Facebook page, police ask for assistance in locating a 70-year-old man named Orlando, who has Alzheimer’s Disease and may be confused about his surroundings. The man left his home in...
KWQC

Comfort and holiday party foods from The Machine Shed

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates how to prepare a variety of delicious comfort foods perfect for winter and the holiday season. Catering services are available from the restaurant, too. Watch the videos to see how he makes Fried Mushrooms, Spinach Pie, and Ham & Potato...
aroundptown.com

Light Up The Park Hours Extended

Starting tonight, Saturday, December 3rd, The Light Up The Park drive thru light display in the Prophetstown State Park will be open until 8:00PM for the duration of the event. The display had originally closed at 7:00PM but due to demand the committee decided to add an hour to each...
Local 4 WHBF

What’s that noise at the Arsenal?

Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same […]
WQAD

6 injured in Princeton UTV crash, 2 airlifted

PRINCETON, Iowa — Six people have been injured in a UTV accident that happened Thursday night in Princeton. The Scott County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the area of the 16500 block of 257th Street in Princeton, Iowa, for a report of a single-vehicle accident. The investigation...
ourquadcities.com

Genesis to open new emergency department in Bettendorf

The public is invited to a community open house Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon to celebrate the opening of a new Genesis emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex, 2140 53rd Ave., Bettendorf. The nine-bed emergency department represents the first Genesis ER in the growing Bettendorf and Scott...
977wmoi.com

OSF OnCall Urgent Care Clinic Coming Soon to Galesburg

OSF OnCall Urgent Care Clinic Coming Soon to Galesburg. Minor illnesses and injuries can occur at some of the most inconvenient times. That is why OSF HealthCare will soon offer a new convenient option in Galesburg for patients needing urgent care that does not require a trip to the emergency department.
Local 4 WHBF

Oops! Wrong sign on the interstate

UPDATE: The Illinois Department of Transportation told Local 4 News that it is aware of the sign error and scheduled a replacement. The department expects the switch from I-77 to I-74 to happen next week, weather permitting. EARLIER UPDATE: Notice anything unusual about this sign? It’s located on I-74 on the Sixth Avenue onramp in […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy