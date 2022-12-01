Read full article on original website
College Football Playoff set: Underdog Ohio State, relieved TCU, and Alabama’s unsuccessful case to make it
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are reacting to the field of Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State moments after the College Football Playoff announcement Sunday afternoon. Among the topics:. Was the case for No. 5 Alabama ever real?. Was the...
Initial thoughts on Ohio State getting the final spot into the College Football Playoff
It was a great Sunday for the Buckeyes, as the College Football Playoff committee selected Ohio State as the fourth seed and a match with the top overall seed in Georgia. It will be a very interesting game for a multitude of reasons. Ryan Day and his football team were...
Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez opts out of bowl game, enters 2023 NFL Draft
The Oregon Ducks’ top defender is leaving for the NFL. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, a third-year sophomore who transferred to UO from Colorado last winter, announced he is opting out of Oregon’s bowl game and entering the draft. Gonzalez had 50 tackles, four interceptions, seven pass breakups and a...
CFP and bowl selections: Winners and losers from college football’s biggest day
There were a bevy of winners on the most important day of the college football season and one clear loser: The system itself. All the flaws in the College Football Playoff selection process were on display as a team not deemed worthy of inclusion when the week began was extended an invitation for doing absolutely nothing.
Oregon’s DJ Johnson won’t play in Holiday Bowl, preparing for 2023 NFL Draft
DJ Johnson’s college career is over. Following an altercation with an Oregon State fan following Oregon’s loss on Nov. 26, the Ducks sixth-year senior edge rusher won’t play in the Holiday Bowl and has started preparing for the NFL Draft. Ducks coach Dan Lanning said Johnson’s reaction...
No. 1 Georgia romps into College Football Playoff with SEC championship victory over No. 14 LSU
With all sorts of turmoil behind them in the rankings, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs left no doubt about the top team heading into the College Football Playoff, dismantling No. 14 LSU 50-30 in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday in Atlanta. Stetson Bennett threw a season-high four touchdown passes...
