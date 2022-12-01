Read full article on original website
New high school equivalency diploma option now available in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High school dropouts may face challenges with job opportunities. But a new option in the state could open the door to other choices. ”In Mississippi, we have more than 330,000 people currently that are without a high school diploma,” described Mississippi Community College Board Interim Executive Director Kell Smith.
Mississippi Association of Coaches announces 2022 All-State Teams
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, the Mississippi Association of Coaches released their 2022 All-State Teams for all classes. Teams were decided on by coaches from around the state. In 6A, Ocean Springs quarterback and Alabama commit Bray Hubbard was voted as the 2022 6A Player of the Year. Ten players...
Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines announces switch to Mississippi Republican party
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, the Mississippi Republican Party announced they’ll be welcoming Biloxi Ward 2 Councilman Felix Gines. “I am switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party because I have always held conservative values and beliefs,” said Gines in a press release from the Mississippi Republican Party. “I believe today’s Republican Party is more in line with my views.”
WATCH: Making ornaments with the first lady of Mississippi and her daughter
We are seeing more clouds this evening than earlier today, and it is definitely more humid. Tonight will be mild and muggy with lows only dropping into the mid 60s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some pops of sunshine. We are going to see a few scattered showers throughout the day, but not everyone will see rain. Sunday through next week will be warm with a chance for isolated showers. We are not expecting any of the rain to be heavy and rainfall amounts should be less than one tenth of an inch. Highs will remain above average in the 70s. With warmer temps and higher humidity, we are likely to see developing fog each night into the morning hours.
Former MDOC officials indicted for excessive force against an inmate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two former Mississippi Department of Corrections officials have been indicted for excessive force against an inmate. According to court documents, both Jessica Hill, a correctional officer at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF), and Nicole Moore, a CMCF case manager, used excessive force against an inmate, including the use of dangerous weapons and resulting in bodily injury.
In Their Shoes: A peek into the MS first lady's holiday spirit, decorations
Jaimee Dorris headed up to the governor's mansion in Jackson and got the chance to make ornaments with the Mississippi first lady and her daughter.
