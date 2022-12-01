WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Crash-and-grab burglary at Westwood Village Big 5. 11:33 AM: Thanks for the tip. The Big 5 store at Westwood Village is opening late today because they’re cleaning up from what happened overnight. The staff isn’t commenting beyond saying they hope to reopen sometime this afternoon, but the police log shows an alarm dispatch just before 3:30 am. We have no other information yet on what happened, but we have a request out to police.

17 HOURS AGO