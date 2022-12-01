Read full article on original website
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Surprise theft
D‘s debit-card number was stolen even though the card itself was not. Here’s her story, with a message for you:. Somehow-someway, my debit card number has been compromised, likely at a business point of sale from somewhere in my neighborhood, Highland Park-White Center-Arbor Heights. Yesterday someone was using...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Crash-and-grab burglary at Westwood Village Big 5
11:33 AM: Thanks for the tip. The Big 5 store at Westwood Village is opening late today because they’re cleaning up from what happened overnight. The staff isn’t commenting beyond saying they hope to reopen sometime this afternoon, but the police log shows an alarm dispatch just before 3:30 am. We have no other information yet on what happened, but we have a request out to police.
WHALES: Orcas in view from West Seattle
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store robbery
N.B. December 4, 2022 (6:57 am) We live in the Wild West. Kit December 4, 2022 (6:29 pm) Pretty frightening to witness a gun pointed toward your home. Sad how desensitized to violence many/most have become. Just wanna watch a Hallmark Christmas movie in peace and safety. Eric1 December 4,...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire arrest; repeat burglary
GUNFIRE ARREST: Two weeks after a man allegedly shot at police who were looking for him in a domestic-violence case, the suspect is in jail. Police say detectives assisted by the US Marshals Service arrested the 26-year-old suspect Thursday night. (Here’s our report on the original incident in the early hours of November 19th in South Delridge.)
Man arrested after driving through barricades of Santa parade in Tacoma
A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after driving through barricades during a Santa parade in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the 74-year-old man drove through the barricades at the intersection of South 54th Street and South Tacoma Way just after 4:30 p.m. The parade stretched from South 47th Street and South Tacoma Way to South 56th Street and South Tacoma Way.
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old
TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades have passed, a young girl's family is still asking for help. It has been close to 24 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington. She has not been seen since. Her family hopes that bringing a spotlight back to the case will help to provide them with the answers they are desperately searching for.
Worker Shoveling Snow Killed in Snohomish County Hit-and-Run
A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the...
Snowfall in Pierce County; Sheriff urges folks to stay indoors or drive carefully
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Snow is coming down in the South Sound, and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office is urging folks to stay indoors. "We're going to keep this short," the sheriff's office tweeted. "If you're able to stay home today, please do." Already, fire officials say several cars have...
Man arrested in attemped rape of Madison Valley spa owner
SEATTLE — The man suspected in the attempted rape of a Madison Valley spa owner was arrested Thursday. Jordan Alexander, 33, was taken into custody near the University of Washington bookstore, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police officers were in the area for an unrelated protest and spotted him on the street before arresting him.
NEED A TREE? West Seattle family auctioning Noble Fir to benefit Medic One in memory of loved ones
That Noble Fir growing outside a West Seattle home is destined to be someone’s Christmas tree, in a unique memorial and auction announced by a local family, From Kim Mickelson:. The Chris & Kim Mickelson family on 51st Pl SW in West Seattle is offering an 8-foot Noble Fir...
Local Weed Shops Hit With Armed Robberies
Investigations are now on for arm robberies of local cannabis shops. There have been multiple armed robberies at cannabis shops in 1 week alone. Police say the crimes have many similarities which leads them to believe they may be connected. These types of criminal activities have set pressure upon lawmakers...
Vigil grows as friends remember Jose Velez who was shot and killed in his Puyallup barbershop Wednesday
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A vigil was held outside of JQ’s Barbershop in Puyallup where the owner of the barbershop, Jose Velez, was killed around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Puyallup police are still looking for the suspect in this shooting. Customers, friends and owners of neighboring businesses came to leave...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday info
6:01 AM: Good morning. It’s Monday, December 5th. -The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule this morning. -WSF’s Triangle Route is too – check here for alerts/updates. –Metro buses are on regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. ROAD-WORK ALERT. Weather permitting, SDOT...
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 14 notes
(Saturday photo by James Bratsanos) Here’s what’s up for your Sunday, from our West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round West Seattle Event Calendar:. CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s lineup here. SCAVENGER HUNT CONTINUES: This is the second full...
Gun, drugs seized from man found with pants down in stolen truck near West Seattle school
Seattle police arrested a felon Wednesday and seized a loaded gun, a brick of cocaine and other drugs after finding the man passed out with his pants down in a stolen pickup truck near an elementary school. According to police, officers received calls around 7:40 a.m. about a partially nude...
Convicted Felon Caught With His Pants Down Near Seattle Elementary School
Some school employees called police about a 'partially nude man engaged in lewd conduct.'
Precious Cougar Stolen From Seattle Restaurant: 'It's Just So, So Wrong'
'She is as much of a part of this restaurant as the food, and the music and the cocktails,' the restaurant owner said.
FOLLOWUP: Speed-hump work starts along Alki, Harbor Avenues
On Friday night, we reported on a sudden SDOT announcement that more speed humps were planned for Alki/Harbor Avenues, as well as a section of raised center divider. Thanks to a tip this morning from Carolyn, we learned that the crews are already out today doing some of the work – as of our check about an hour ago, they had outlined six locations for speed humps, and were also restriping the angled parking at Duwamish Head:
WSP issues Silver Alert for missing Seattle man with dementia
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Seattle man who suffers from dementia. According to the WSP, 67-year-old Michael Tramble’s wife reported him missing just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The WSP issued a Silver Alert saying Tramble...
