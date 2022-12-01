Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC anchors lectures Americans and Israel about human rights while downplaying Qatar's abuses
MSNBC hosts Mehdi Hasan and Ayman Mohyeldin claimed that Europe and the United States are hypocritical for voicing concerns about Qatar's human rights abuses.
The Jewish Press
Israel Responds with Fire After UN Committee Passes Palestinian Authority’s Anti-Israel Resolution
Israel has fiercely rejected a resolution passed Friday by the United Nations’ Fourth Committee that called on the International Court of Justice in The Hague to issue an advisory opinion on the “legal significance of the ongoing Israeli occupation.”. It is notable that Ukraine was among those who...
The Jewish Press
Arab Killed Stealing Israeli Cop’s Gun, UN Official Condemns Israel
The United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, has condemned an Israeli police officer for shooting and killing an Arab terrorist who wrestled with him while trying to steal his weapon. Wennesland didn’t bother to check his facts before tweeting his acceptance of the Palestinian...
Israel's Netanyahu Rips Trump's 'Unacceptable' Dinner With Ye, Nick Fuentes
Netanyahu said the former president was "wrong" for dining with Fuentes and West, the latter who doubled down on his antisemitic remarks this week.
The Jewish Press
A Big Difference between Israel and the Palestinians
Israel has too many elections. The Palestinians have too few. In the last four years, Israel has had five elections. Since 2006 — when Hamas won 74 of the 132 seats in the Palestinian Legislative Council — the Palestinians have had none. Mahmoud Abbas has been serving his “four-year term” as president of the Palestinian Authority since 2005, and there is little evidence that he — or anyone else — will be up for election anytime soon. Part of the reason for the Palestinian Authority’s unwillingness to let the people decide is their understandable concern that Hamas will once again prevail.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Israel Gave the Middle Finger to the U.S. Government
When the FBI launched an official investigation into the murder of American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Israel responded that it would not participate.
Auschwitz hero's son seeks millions for dad's 1948 execution
The son of World War II Auschwitz death camp hero Witold Pilecki is seeking millions in compensation from the Polish government for his father’s post-war arrest and 1948 execution by the country's communist authorities of the time. The case opened Thursday before a Warsaw court and the next session is scheduled for January. Andrzej Pilecki, aged 90, argues that 26 million zlotys ($5.7 million) compensation would be due to his father by Poland's law that redresses communist-era wrongs. His father, Cavalry Capt. Witold Pilecki, a Polish resistance member, volunteered in 1940 to be caught by the Nazi Germans and...
Venezuela’s dictator mocks international community … again
In March 2020, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office accused Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro of drug trafficking and offered a $15 million reward for his arrest and conviction. Since then, many things have changed, most of them in favor of Maduro and against the millions of Venezuelans who suffer from hunger, exile, prison or death.
Antisemitism isn't just ‘Jew-hatred' – it's anti-Jewish racism
Antisemitism has been in the news a lot lately. Hip-hop megastar Ye – formerly known as Kanye West – tweeted Oct. 8, 2022 that he would “go death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” and then made antisemitic comments during a series of interviews. Basketball star Kyrie Irving has been embroiled in scandal after promoting a film that accuses Jews of controlling the trans-Atlantic slave trade and worshiping the devil. And former U.S. President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform that Jews must “get their act together” and show more appreciation for Israel “before it is too late” –...
The Jewish Press
If Only Biden Treated Israel…
In the aftermath of the recent elections in the US and Israel, something is in the air. Recent actions by the Biden administration seem to point not only to a new level of animosity towards the Jewish state but also to new levels of double standards being applied to Israel.
The Jewish Press
Iran Condemns Four to Death for Cooperating with the ‘Zionist Regime’
Four Iranians on Wednesday were sentenced to death for allegedly cooperating with Israel’s Mossad spy agency, according to a Reuters report citing Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency. Those accused were punished “for the crime of cooperating with the intelligence services of the Zionist regime and for kidnapping,” said...
The Jewish Press
Ahmad Tibi: Israeli Reporters in Qatar Think All Arabs Are Like Israel Lover Yoseph Haddad
During a faction meeting of Hadash-Ta’al on Monday, MK Ahmad Tibi was asked by a reporter about the hostile attitude Israeli correspondents run into at the World Cup games in Qatar. Tibi answered acerbically: “Who runs into whom? I have seen Israeli journalists sticking microphones in people’s faces and telling them ‘I am Israeli,’ then they complain.”
cryptopotato.com
Blockaded Palestinians in the Gaza Strip Turn to Bitcoin Amid Financial Chaos (Report)
Stranded Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have reportedly shown an increasing appetite for cryptocurrencies. Numerous Palestinians in the blockaded enclave of Gaza have lost their lives due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, while others are on the edge of survival. The total destruction of the area has also negatively affected the...
Israel’s president says ‘world is worried’ about far-right partner in Netanyahu coalition
Israeli president Isaac Herzog has said “the whole world is worried” about the far-right views of Itamar Ben-Gvir, who appears set to become a minister in Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition government. Herzog’s statement was caught by a microphone that he apparently thought was off as he held...
The Jewish Press
Days After Jerusalem Bombings, UN Official Says ‘Palestinians’ Have ‘Right to Resist Israel’
Days after two people were killed in twin bombings of Jerusalem bus stops, a key UN human rights investigator addressing a Hamas-organized event told her audience, “you have a right to resist Israel.”. The UN’s Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, was remotely addressing a conference organized by the...
Blinken vows US support for Israel despite unease over govt
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday the U.S. will not shrink from its unwavering support for Israel despite stark differences with Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu and concerns the Biden administration may have about potential members of his incoming right-wing government. Speaking to a left-leaning group that some on the right accuse of being too sympathetic to the Palestinians and Iran, Blinken said the United States will remain a stalwart friend of Israel even as it pursues goals that Netanyahu has opposed, including a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and a restoration of the languishing 2015 Iran nuclear...
The Jewish Press
Palestinians Celebrated a GREAT Thanksgiving–Israel was the Turkey
While you were still trying to figure out how to seat 12 people at a table for 10, seven-year-old Israeli Demir Ladigin and his brother were burying their father Michael. On the same day, Tamir Avihai and Motti Ashkenazi were buried as well. Eleven children were robbed of their fathers by Palestinian terrorists.
The Jewish Press
Iran Executes Four Convicted of Working with Israel’s Mossad
Iran on Sunday executed four men convicted of cooperating with Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, Reuters reported. Three other people received prison sentences of between five and 10 years. “This morning, the sentences of four main members of the gang of mobsters related to the Zionist intelligence service were executed,”...
The Jewish Press
Gantz: Iran Attacked at Least 16 Civilian Vessels in Mideast in Past Five Years
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday told the defense attaches of over 30 countries that Iran had conducted at least 16 attacks on civilian vessels in the region over the past five years. “Iran is a global and regional challenge and also a threat to the State of Israel....
Comments / 0