10-year-old Milwaukee boy allegedly killed his mom because she wouldn’t buy him VR headset

MILWAUKEE (TCD) -- A 10-year-old boy has been charged with murder in adult court after he allegedly shot and killed his mom because she refused to buy him a virtual reality headset.

According to the initial alert, on Nov. 21 at approximately 6:50 a.m., Milwaukee Police went to a residence on the 7400 block of N. 87th Street after a 10-year-old "was playing with a firearm when it discharged," killing a 44-year-old woman.

Milwaukee Police did not arrest anyone at the time.

The boy’s family, however, reportedly called police the next day, and the boy allegedly admitted to killing his mother. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the boy was charged as an adult with first-degree reckless homicide, though he reportedly remains in custody at a juvenile jail.

Court documents cited by WITI-TV allege the boy first told police he took the gun from his mother’s room and walked downstairs where she was doing laundry. The criminal complaint reportedly says the boy "originally described twirling the gun around on his finger and then it 'accidentally went off.'"

After the shooting, the boy reportedly remained with his family, but they called police the next day to speak with investigators. Police reportedly learned the child had "rage issues" and "becomes very angry and acts out."

The Journal Sentinel reports he recently allegedly filled a balloon with a flammable substance and then lit it on fire, which caused damage to living room furniture. He also reportedly swung a family puppy by its tail.

WITI, citing the criminal complaint, reports the boy told police his mom "would not allow him to have something from Amazon that he wanted to have," and he was angry she woke him up at 6 a.m.

The complaint reportedly says the boy "tried to shoot the wall to 'scare her,' whereupon he admitted that he shot her in the face."

The day after he allegedly shot his mother, the boy reportedly ordered a virtual reality headset online.

According to the Journal Sentinel, the boy reportedly did not show any remorse for killing his mother. His bail has been set at $50,000.

