ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

10-year-old Milwaukee boy allegedly killed his mom because she wouldn’t buy him VR headset

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dj1KX_0jUKJpde00

MILWAUKEE (TCD) -- A 10-year-old boy has been charged with murder in adult court after he allegedly shot and killed his mom because she refused to buy him a virtual reality headset.

According to the initial alert, on Nov. 21 at approximately 6:50 a.m., Milwaukee Police went to a residence on the 7400 block of N. 87th Street after a 10-year-old "was playing with a firearm when it discharged," killing a 44-year-old woman.

Milwaukee Police did not arrest anyone at the time.

The boy’s family, however, reportedly called police the next day, and the boy allegedly admitted to killing his mother. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the boy was charged as an adult with first-degree reckless homicide, though he reportedly remains in custody at a juvenile jail.

Court documents cited by WITI-TV allege the boy first told police he took the gun from his mother’s room and walked downstairs where she was doing laundry. The criminal complaint reportedly says the boy "originally described twirling the gun around on his finger and then it 'accidentally went off.'"

After the shooting, the boy reportedly remained with his family, but they called police the next day to speak with investigators. Police reportedly learned the child had "rage issues" and "becomes very angry and acts out."

The Journal Sentinel reports he recently allegedly filled a balloon with a flammable substance and then lit it on fire, which caused damage to living room furniture. He also reportedly swung a family puppy by its tail.

WITI, citing the criminal complaint, reports the boy told police his mom "would not allow him to have something from Amazon that he wanted to have," and he was angry she woke him up at 6 a.m.

The complaint reportedly says the boy "tried to shoot the wall to 'scare her,' whereupon he admitted that he shot her in the face."

The day after he allegedly shot his mother, the boy reportedly ordered a virtual reality headset online.

According to the Journal Sentinel, the boy reportedly did not show any remorse for killing his mother. His bail has been set at $50,000.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin boy accused of killing mother over VR headset charged as an adult

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A 10-year-old Milwaukee, Wisconsin boy intentionally aimed a gun at his mother, then shot and killed her, because she would not buy him a virtual reality headset, prosecutors said.The boy initially told police that the Nov. 21 shooting was an accident, according to criminal charges obtained by the Journal Sentinel. But later he said he intentionally aimed at his mom before shooting her. The boy was charged as an adult last week with first-degree reckless homicide.Wisconsin law requires children as young as 10 to be charged as adults for certain serious crimes, though the boy's attorneys can...
MILWAUKEE, WI
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

53K+
Followers
3K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy