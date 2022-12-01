Ohio woman allegedly found her fiancé dead in storage unit on their property

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a woman allegedly found her deceased fiancé’s body in a storage unit on their property.

According to WLWT-TV, on Monday, Nov. 28, officers from the Pierce Township Police Department responded to the 1500 block of State Route 749 to a report of an unresponsive victim. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the victim, Kenneth Michael Eva, 43, deceased.

The victim’s fiancée found the body and called 911, WKRC-TV reports. She reportedly told the operator that her partner left for work that morning, but the victim’s boss later called and said he did not show up to work.

Pierce Township chief of police Paul Broxterman told WKRC, "It appears a sharp-edged weapon was used. There were multiple lacerations on the body. And a lot of blood at the crime scene."

Broxterman continued, "We do not believe this was a random act of violence. This was a targeted act by the perpetrator — and the public is safe."

Due to the amount of evidence found at the scene, police believe the homicide investigation will be solved, WCPO-TV reports.

The victim’s fiancée is reportedly not a suspect.

