Call Kurtis: Viewer almost loses 13 years of Facebook memories
PLYMOUTH -- A Plymouth viewer lost access to her Facebook account and says that the social media company claims she wasn't a real person.It was time to call on Kurtis Ming to investigate. Deborah Dill says her posts and images on her Facebook account have documented her life for more than a decade. Moments including family bowling trips, that one time she won tickets to the Deadliest Catch premier, her daughters' first days of school. "I've had this account for 13 years," she said. "The pictures of my kids, the videos of them as they're growing up. But one day,...
Biden administration plans to let mpox emergency declaration end in January
The US Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that it does not plan to renew the public health emergency declaration for mpox. “Over the next 60 days we will focus on supporting jurisdictions and the Department to ensure the expiration of the PHE will not hinder response efforts,” the agency said in a statement. “The expiration of the PHE will signal we are leaving the emergency phase of the outbreak and are transitioning to the ongoing and urgent work of vaccinating those at-risk and providing treatments and other support to those affected so that we can continue the progress to a durable end of mpox transmission.”
As respiratory viruses strain US health care systems, Biden administration tells states how it’s ready to help
Nearly 20,000 people in the United States were admitted to the hospital for flu last week, almost double the number of admissions from the week before, according to data updated Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC estimates that there have been at least 8.7...
