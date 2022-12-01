Read full article on original website
DeSantis 2024 prospects prompt Fla. lawmakers to review law
MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s top lawmakers are considering changes to a law to clear the path for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president without giving up his post. The new GOP leaders in the Florida House and Senate have shown openness to modifying the law, calling it “a great idea.” And experts say it would be an easy proposal to pass with the Republican supermajority in the statehouse. DeSantis’ dominant victory in Florida by a nearly 20-point margin turned him into an early 2024 favorite and alternative to former President Donald Trump, who is trying to mount a White House comeback.
Nebraska man gets prison for leaving noose for coworker
LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — A former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. has been sentenced to prison for leaving a noose on a floor scrubber that a Black colleague was set to use. The Nebraska U.S. Attorney’s office said 66-year-old Bruce Quinn was sentenced Friday to four months in prison and one year of supervised release for leaving the noose for his coworker to find. He pleaded guilty in September to a federal civil rights violation. Prosecutors said a 63-year-old Black man who worked for Oriental Trading found the noose made out of orange twine sitting on the seat of the equipment in June 2020. He told investigators that he was scared by the noose and viewed as a death threat.
EXPLAINER: What do we know about the Colorado bomb threat?
DENVER (AP) — More than a year before police say Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people and wounded 17 others at a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Aldrich was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes. Aldrich, who...
Farmer: Georgia dog injured saving sheep from coyote attack
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia farmer says his sheepdog is recovering at home two days after killing a pack of coyotes that attacked his flock of sheep. The farmer from a town northeast of Atlanta says his Great Pyrenees named Casper killed eight coyotes to defend the flock. John Wierwiller told Atlanta’s WAGA-TV that the fight lasted longer than half an hour and left Casper bloodied with skin and part of his tail torn off. LifeLine Animal Project has raised more than $15,000 for the sheepdog’s hospital bills. Packs of coyotes attacking pets have grown somewhat common in rural and growing suburban areas that abut wildlands throughout the Untied States.
Police: Georgia teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police say a teenager campaigning in a neighborhood for Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia was shot at the front door of a Savannah home. Savannah police said in a statement Friday that investigators don’t believe the shooting was politically motivated. They say the 15-year-old boy was wounded in the leg Thursday evening on the doorstep of a house near downtown Savannah when a man inside fired a gun through the closed door. Officers arrested a 42-year-old man on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Warnock, a Democrat, is in the closing days of a runoff campaign with Republican rival Herschel Walker. The senator said in a statement that he’s saddened to learn of the shooting and is praying for the victim.
Molten lava on Hawaii’s Big Island could block main highway
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Many people on the Big Island of Hawaii are bracing for major upheaval if lava from Mauna Loa volcano slides across a key highway and blocks the quickest route connecting two sides of the island. The molten rock could make the road impassable and force...
Cruise passenger who fell overboard recalls experience
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — He spent nearly 20 hours alone, treading water in the Gulf of Mexico after falling off a cruise ship and being saved on Thanksgiving. On Friday, James Michael Grimes said the experience has taught him to not take life for granted. Grimes told ABC News’ Good Morning America that his worst fear is drowning but he never accepted that that was going to be how his life ended. The 28-year-old from Lafayette, Alabama said he ate what looked like a bamboo stick and fought off what appeared to be a shark before he saw the lights of a tanker and swam toward it. A Coast Guard crew circled the tanker and finally spotted him. Though harrowing, Grimes said the experience will not discourage him from taking another cruise.
