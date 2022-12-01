GMA’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to ‘GMA’ Amid Dating Scandal: Watch

What scandal? Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes carried on with a business-as-usual demeanor during their first joint appearance on-camera, despite romance speculation.

Amy, 49, and T.J., 45, hosted the third hour of GMA on Thursday, December 1, while keeping things sunny and professional. The pair discussed the topic of tumbling gas prices, talked to guest Dr. Jennifer Ashton about World AIDS Day and T.J. asked light-hearted questions about Christmas cookies.

The day prior, speculation that the pair – who are both married to their respective spouses – were romantically involved hit the headlines. Photos published by the Daily Mail showed the coanchors on a bar date in New York City, holding hands in an Uber and T.J. appearing to give a gentle caress to Amy’s backside while they unloaded items from the trunk of a car.

That same day, multiple sources told In Touch the two were dating and “plan to make it official” soon.

So far, neither Amy nor T.J. has publicly addressed the situation. Their casual yet professional appearance together on GMA3 showed their usual flirty chemistry as if nothing was amiss.

ABC/Paula Lobo

Amy’s husband, former Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue, has since deleted all photos of his wife from his Instagram page. The pair married in 2010 after two years of dating. The last photo Amy posted with Andrew on her since-deactivated Instagram was in late July while the pair was on vacation in Greece. The following month, she was spotted without her wedding ring.

T.J. has been married to journalist wife, Marilee Fiebig, since March 2010. They share a daughter, Sabine, who was born in January 2013. He too has deactivated his Instagram account in the wake of the scandal.

The romance rumors are “an HR nightmare,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. The morning show is “desperately trying to figure out how to handle” the relationship speculation, the source says about the coanchors.

Amy and T.J. have been longtime friends as well as colleagues. They grew even closer while training for the New York City Half-Marathon in March.

“I’m not sure we technically decided to run together,” Amy admitted to Page Six at the time. “I pretty much announced to everyone that T.J. was going to run the half-marathon with me, and then publicly pressured him to join … and it worked!” T.J. then joked that he was “still trying to figure out why [he was] running in this race.”

Reps for Amy, T.J. and GMA did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.