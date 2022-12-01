ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Touch Weekly

GMA’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to ‘GMA’ Amid Dating Scandal: Watch

By Beth Shilliday
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago

What scandal? Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes carried on with a business-as-usual demeanor during their first joint appearance on-camera, despite romance speculation.

Amy, 49, and T.J., 45, hosted the third hour of GMA on Thursday, December 1, while keeping things sunny and professional. The pair discussed the topic of tumbling gas prices, talked to guest Dr. Jennifer Ashton about World AIDS Day and T.J. asked light-hearted questions about Christmas cookies.

The day prior, speculation that the pair – who are both married to their respective spouses – were romantically involved hit the headlines. Photos published by the Daily Mail showed the coanchors on a bar date in New York City, holding hands in an Uber and T.J. appearing to give a gentle caress to Amy’s backside while they unloaded items from the trunk of a car.

That same day, multiple sources told In Touch the two were dating and “plan to make it official” soon.

So far, neither Amy nor T.J. has publicly addressed the situation. Their casual yet professional appearance together on GMA3 showed their usual flirty chemistry as if nothing was amiss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HVKlz_0jUKG7n000
ABC/Paula Lobo

Amy’s husband, former Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue, has since deleted all photos of his wife from his Instagram page. The pair married in 2010 after two years of dating. The last photo Amy posted with Andrew on her since-deactivated Instagram was in late July while the pair was on vacation in Greece. The following month, she was spotted without her wedding ring.

T.J. has been married to journalist wife, Marilee Fiebig, since March 2010. They share a daughter, Sabine, who was born in January 2013. He too has deactivated his Instagram account in the wake of the scandal.

The romance rumors are “an HR nightmare,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. The morning show is “desperately trying to figure out how to handle” the relationship speculation, the source says about the coanchors.

Amy and T.J. have been longtime friends as well as colleagues. They grew even closer while training for the New York City Half-Marathon in March.

“I’m not sure we technically decided to run together,” Amy admitted to Page Six at the time. “I pretty much announced to everyone that T.J. was going to run the half-marathon with me, and then publicly pressured him to join … and it worked!” T.J. then joked that he was “still trying to figure out why [he was] running in this race.”

Reps for Amy, T.J. and GMA did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'GMA' Anchors Robin Roberts & George Stephanopoulos 'Furious' Over Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' 'Messy' Extramarital Affair: Source

Fellow anchors at Good Morning America are not thrilled with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged secret affair being exposed. In the aftermath of the two journalists' tryst being made public, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are apparently "furious" that the scandal could possibly tarnish the morning show's stellar reputation. "George and Robin do not like this. This is very messy," an insider close to production revealed of the rumored couple, who a source said are both separated from their respective spouses. Robach has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010. Holmes wed Marilee Fiebig the same year. JOY BEHAR...
OK! Magazine

'Disappointed' Fans Insist 'Good Morning America' Speaks Up After Costars Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Alleged Affair Exposed

Good Morning America has seemingly ignored costars T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s alleged affair.After the Thursday, December 1, scheduled programming proceeded as usual, many viewers grew angry to see the dynamic duo hosting the broadcast as if their names weren’t bolded across headlines alongside their apparent extramarital relationship.“So y’all not gonna talk about the elephant in the room? 👀,” one user commented beneath one of GMA’s Instagram posts on Thursday, as another added, “I just want to know if your co-anchors are getting fired for having work relations and bring trifling 😂.”SEE YA! ANDREW SHUE WIPES WIFE AMY ROBACH FROM...
Page Six

Amy Robach all smiles arriving home alone amid alleged T.J. Holmes affair

Not a care in the world! Amy Robach was all smiles as she arrived at her NYC apartment alone on Friday despite the ongoing scandal plaguing her and “GMA 3” co-anchor T.J. Holmes. The broadcaster appeared unfazed as she made her way home, looking casual in jeans, a camo shirt and an overcoat. She kept her eyes concealed with a pair of sunglasses. Robach’s parents were later seen departing her apartment. The 49-year-old journalist’s attitude aligns with Page Six’s report that she and Holmes, 45, are “not ashamed” of their relationship despite the fact that it allegedly began before they each separated from their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
musictimes.com

Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This

Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
People

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Were 'Dating in the Open' After Separating from Spouses in August: Source

Photos surfaced on Wednesday of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes did not begin dating until after they separated from their spouses, a source tells PEOPLE. The couple's relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar. They both shut down their Instagram accounts hours later. The source says that there was no overlap...
OK! Magazine

'Good Morning America' Stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos Ignore Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Alleged Affair During Show

Keeping their mouths shut! Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Whit Johnson didn't talk about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair on Thursday, December 1 — just one day after the scandalous news was revealed. The trio reported on the news and never mentioned anything about their GMA 3 colleagues, who allegedly had a months-long affair. According to an insider, the pair's romance began in March when they were both training for the New York City Half Marathon. “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very...
News Breaking LIVE

Former CNN Star Anchor Dies

Former CNN sports anchor Fred Hickman, who anchored “CNN Sports Tonight” and became an “early star of CNN,” has died at 66, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hickman died this past week of liver cancer, the outlet reported late last week.
People

T.J. Holmes Grew Closer to Amy Robach When He 'Was Very Much There' for Her amid 'Heartache': Source

A source tells PEOPLE the Good Morning America 3 co-anchors had "no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month" The bond between Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes grew after he helped her through a difficult time. Speaking about the pair's relationship, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE, "Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something." The GMA 3 co-anchors' relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos...
StyleCaster

Gisele Is ‘Sending Tom a Message’ With Her Recent Date—She’s Showing Him ‘What He’s Missing’

She may be one of the most famous supermodels in the world, but for many of Gisele Bündchen’s boyfriends who dated her before her rise to fame, she was just their first love. Since the start of her modeling career more than 20 years ago, Gisele has dated several famous men, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Josh Hartnett and, of course, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, whom she was married to for 13 years from 2006 to 2022. The former couple also share two children: daughter Vivian Lake Brady and son Benjamin Rein. In an interview with Love magazine 2010, Gisele opened...
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Reveals Wild Location Of 'Goodbye' Party After Being Fired From 'Good Morning America'

Joy Behar has a long history cohosting The View, but on the Friday, November 25, episode of the show, the television personality revealed she was once axed from a different, popular morning show entirely — and they threw her a goodbye party at a surprising venue. "First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago," the 80-year-old shared with panel guest Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to discuss his role in the Hulu miniseries Welcome To Chippendales. "I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had!" THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE...
ETOnline.com

T.J. Holmes Anniversary Post to Wife Goes Viral Following Amy Robach Romance Reveal

Just hours after the romance between GMA3 co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach came to light, a two-year-old post from Holmes dedicated to his estranged wife has gone viral. Back in March 2020, Holmes took part in the so-called "10-year challenge," in which Facebook users would post on the social media platform a photo from a decade ago and a current one. The nostalgic post also called on users to open up about who they were then versus who they were at the time of posting.
News Breaking LIVE

NBC News Fires Another Host

NBC News has let another anchor go. Joshua Johnson’s show on NBC News Now has come to an end and he will exit the network, according to Deadline. This is the second host to be fired from the network in recent weeks after Tiffany Cross had her MSNBC weekend show canceled.
Popculture

What Will Happen to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on 'GMA'?

As of now, Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will keep their jobs. News of their budding romance was exposed via the Daily Mail, featuring secret dates at bars and cabin vacations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the report, the two have been dating for six months. They are both still legally married to their respective spouses, both of whom they wed in 2010. Many wondered if they'd face disciplinary action due to presumed "no fraternizing" policies at organizations, but according to sources, Holmes and Robach are two "consenting adults" at "equal" professional levels. Therefore, no harm was done. Sources also claim the two had already separated from their spouses before entering into a relationship and were reportedly planning to take their romance public as their divorces were finalized. But the Daily Mail beat them to it.
HollywoodLife

Michael Strahan’s Kids: Meet His 4 Children, Including Model Isabella

Michael Strahan‘s greatest gift in life is being a dad to his four children. The Good Morning America anchor, 51, has one son, Michael Jr., 27, and three daughters, Tanita, 30, and twins Isabella and Sophia, 18. Michael shares his two older children with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins. His second wife, Jean Muggli, is the mother of his twin daughters. Michael spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July 2022 about being a dad of four. “I love the challenge of being a parent, and I look forward to the challenge they’re gonna have when they’re parents,” he said.
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy