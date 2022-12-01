Read full article on original website
rewind1051.com
Hay is for horses. Swimming pools are not
Frederick County sheriff’s deputies responded Friday to an unusual emergency call at a home on Green Springs Road. Sheriff Lenny Millholland said that a horse had jumped a fence around a swimming pool, walked out onto the nylon cover and fell into nine feet of water. Deputies cut the...
theriver953.com
WTOP
Northern Va. garbage collector shutters, residents left to clear trash strewed streets
A Northern Virginia trash company has unexpectedly shut down, leaving thousands of customers scrambling to dispose of piles of trash on their streets. Haulin’ Trash recently sent letters to residents across Fairfax and Loudoun counties, saying it would halt operations and shut down permanently, effective Dec. 1. Residents have...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS-EMIHS Responds to Call For Injured Restaurant Employee at Fallsgrove Village Center
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) as well as Emergency Medical and Integrated health Services (EMIHS) responded to a call for an injury sustained by an employee of Taipei Tokyo in the Fallsgrove Village Center in Rockville at approximately 6pm on Saturday evening. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete...
loudounnow.com
3 townhouses damaged in Frederick fire
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire in Frederick County tore through three townhomes on Friday evening. First responders were called to 575 Primus Court in Frederick around 6:47 p.m. They said that when they arrived, there was already a heavy fire from the back of a townhouse. Crews searched the affected buildings and […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Despite low coronavirus numbers, Montgomery County health officials urge residents to be vigilant for holiday season
COVID-19 levels remain low, according to recent county metrics — but health officials are still advising people to be vigilant in the coming weeks, as holiday gatherings occur and the risk of illnesses increase at indoor events. According to the weekly county Department of Health and Human Services’ pulse...
horseandrider.com
EHM at Virginia Boarding Facility
A vaccinated, 26-year-old mare at a boarding facility in Madison County, Virginia, tested positive for EHM and was euthanized. She began showing symptoms on November 23, including fever and ataxia. EHM was confirmed on November 30. Twenty other horses have been exposed to the disease. EDCC Health Watch is an...
Civil War collection on permanent display at Virginia winery
Hickox called Bonny Newton “a fighter” who recruited the help of former state delegate Bill Howell to help her find the right home for the collection.
3 hospitalized after carbon monoxide emergency in Centreville
CENTREVILLE, Va. — Three people were taken to an area hospital due to a "carbon monoxide emergency" in Centreville, Virginia Thursday evening. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue reported the incident at a home in the 14400 block of Black Horse Court. Officials say they recorded high levels of CO...
Leesburg Police looking for 7-Eleven robbery suspect
LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Leesburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a robbery at a 7-Eleven. According to police, just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, the person pictured walked into the 7-Eleven at 110 Dry Mill Road SW and demanded money from the clerk. They then […]
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Straight Tracks, Berryville, VA, USA
Straight Tracks in Light Snow was taken in December 2021 in Berryville, VA, USA. This photo was almost not taken since I needed/wanted to shoot from the center of the tracks. First, a long train came by as I was setting up. Then, a railroad track repair crew - riding in a pickup truck with train wheels - insisted that I not shoot from the tracks. Instead, they wanted me to be more than ten feet from the near rail. Basically, I outwaited them, although the wait was more than 45 minutes in a cold snow shower. Ultimately, I believe that the wait was worth it since I had better light and less snow at the time of the shooting.
wfmd.com
State Police Searching For Suspect In 1st Degree Assault In Frederick County
The individual pointed a handgun at another motorist. Frederick, Md (KM) Maryland State Police are asking anyone who has information on an individual who pointed a handgun at another vehicle on Friday afternoon to contact the Frederick Barrack. Troopers say they received a call just after 4:30 PM from a...
Passenger killed after SUV hits tree in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police troopers said they were investigating a crash that killed a passenger in an SUV Sunday and left the driver hurt. Troopers said they and members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were in the area of Rohrersville Road (MD Rt. 67) and Park Hall Road […]
NBC Washington
Police Investigating Driver Who Tailgated, Pointed Gun at Car in Frederick County
Police are investigating a suspected road rage incident where a driver tailgated and pointed a handgun at another car in Frederick County, Maryland. The victim reported the incident to police. They said it happened while driving westbound Friday afternoon on Routes 340 and 15 near Mount Zion Road, according to a Maryland State Police release.
Man shot in Montgomery County in critical condition
Montgomery County police are investigating a shooting on 16th street that left a man in critical condition.
theriver953.com
Missing Front Royal resident’s remains found
The Front Royal Police Department received information last month from the Fairfax County Police Department regarding the discovery of unidentified human remains in their jurisdiction. After DNA testing, statistical analyses and other facts and circumstances surrounding the case, it was determined that the remains were those of missing Front Royal...
Police: Woman with child in car charged with DUI following traffic stop in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A woman who drove through a red light while swerving her vehicle in Woodbridge, Virginia, was allegedly intoxicated with a child in the car, authorities said. On Nov. 30, Prince William County officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Minnieville Road and Smoketown Road in...
wfmd.com
Crash In Washington County Kills 18-Year-Old
The vehicle was traveling on Route 67 when it went off the road and hit a tree. Hagerstown, MD (DG) – A vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Washington County claimed the life of teenager from Knoxville. Maryland State Police responded to Route 67 near Park Hall Road at...
