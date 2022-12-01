Straight Tracks in Light Snow was taken in December 2021 in Berryville, VA, USA. This photo was almost not taken since I needed/wanted to shoot from the center of the tracks. First, a long train came by as I was setting up. Then, a railroad track repair crew - riding in a pickup truck with train wheels - insisted that I not shoot from the tracks. Instead, they wanted me to be more than ten feet from the near rail. Basically, I outwaited them, although the wait was more than 45 minutes in a cold snow shower. Ultimately, I believe that the wait was worth it since I had better light and less snow at the time of the shooting.

