Chicago, IL

austintalks.org

Several West Side businesses, groups get city grants

Several businesses and groups in Austin and West Garfield are among 61 neighborhood businesses and nonprofit organizations awarded nearly $40 million in Community Development Grants this past month. The grants are part of the Chicago Recovery Plan, a citywide effort in Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot’s administration to catalyze a sustainable...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

Five Things To Do: December 2-4

For a short time only, Joffrey Ballet brings you The Nutcracker, where a young woman journeys into Chicago’s 1893 World’s Fair on Christmas Eve. Dec. 3-27. joffrey.org. Warm up in Schubas Tavern for Winter Market. This free event will have some of the city’s best vintage dealers, artists and merch sellers. What’s more, there will be vinyl DJ’s on location along with food and drink specials. Dec. 4. lh-st.com.
CHICAGO, IL
CAR AND DRIVER

City of Chicago Towed Nearly 250 Cars on First Night of Winter Parking Ban

Chicago put its winter parking ban into effect on December 1—and towed nearly 250 cars for breaking the rules on the first night alone. The ban takes effect on 107 miles of road throughout the city, regardless of snow, with a further 500 miles of road parking available to be banned in the event of two or more inches of snowfall. (The photo here depicts a typical Chicago winter scene from last February.)
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

After the cold front – a chilly Saturday morning across the Chicago area

The cold front came through the Chicago area from the west, about on time last night – hitting westernmost locations along the I-39 corridor just before midnight and finally passing off to the east into Indiana between 2 and 3AM this morning. Ahead of the front, riding SW winds, temps peaked in the upper 40s and lower 50s, then fell quickly after the frontal passage with winds shifting to the west-northwest. Strongest wind gusts occurred shortly after frontal passage – you may have been aroused about that time as gusts hit 45 to 50 mph at several observing sites.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Robbers victimized 10 people in 2 hours in Chicago

Police said the robbers walked up to people "on the public way" and threatened them with handguns. They took off in a car. In one instance, the victim was hit on the head. The robberies all happened on Thursday night into Friday morning:. Cullerton near South Hoyne on Lower West...
CHICAGO, IL
midwestliving.com

7 Rooftop Experiences to Enjoy This Winter

When it comes to winter rooftop experiences, Midwesterners are spoiled for choice. Here's our guide to some of the region's best new and spruced-up attractions—from curling and skating with skyline views to four-course meals in luxe cabins. Many of these experiences take place at hotels but are open to the general public. See what makes these seven spots deserving of your must-visit list.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, Chicago honored those lost in one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.Several other students were hurt when they jumped from second floor windows.The tragedy led to a national reckoning for fire codes and public safety.
CHICAGO, IL

