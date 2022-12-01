Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago Welcomes 20 More Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Thousands of dollars more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot: Latest round of cash payments happening nowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Santa Claus is coming to the suburbs for La Grange's Holiday Walk
Tonight Santa is giving his sleigh a break and is riding a decked out fire truck into La Grange to light the tree at the village hall. The annual Holiday Walk features over 100,000 lights throughout downtown.
Winter Lawndale-land celebration to spread holiday cheer across West Side
Winter Lawndale-land is a celebration to help change the narrative of the Lawndale community.
Toys for Tots 2022 Chicago motorcycle parade returns near Dan Ryan Woods
Every year, a caravan of motorcycles delivers Toys for Tots donations to Chicago-area kids.
austintalks.org
Several West Side businesses, groups get city grants
Several businesses and groups in Austin and West Garfield are among 61 neighborhood businesses and nonprofit organizations awarded nearly $40 million in Community Development Grants this past month. The grants are part of the Chicago Recovery Plan, a citywide effort in Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot’s administration to catalyze a sustainable...
Chicago magazine
Five Things To Do: December 2-4
For a short time only, Joffrey Ballet brings you The Nutcracker, where a young woman journeys into Chicago’s 1893 World’s Fair on Christmas Eve. Dec. 3-27. joffrey.org. Warm up in Schubas Tavern for Winter Market. This free event will have some of the city’s best vintage dealers, artists and merch sellers. What’s more, there will be vinyl DJ’s on location along with food and drink specials. Dec. 4. lh-st.com.
CAR AND DRIVER
City of Chicago Towed Nearly 250 Cars on First Night of Winter Parking Ban
Chicago put its winter parking ban into effect on December 1—and towed nearly 250 cars for breaking the rules on the first night alone. The ban takes effect on 107 miles of road throughout the city, regardless of snow, with a further 500 miles of road parking available to be banned in the event of two or more inches of snowfall. (The photo here depicts a typical Chicago winter scene from last February.)
It Will Take A Village To Fight The Root Causes Of Violence. So West Siders Are Building One
GARFIELD PARK — A mass shooting on Halloween in East Garfield Park left 14 people wounded and devastated the community — but West Side leaders and neighbors are finding ways to address the root causes of local violence and prevent more tragedies. The drive-by shooting saw three kids...
WGNtv.com
After the cold front – a chilly Saturday morning across the Chicago area
The cold front came through the Chicago area from the west, about on time last night – hitting westernmost locations along the I-39 corridor just before midnight and finally passing off to the east into Indiana between 2 and 3AM this morning. Ahead of the front, riding SW winds, temps peaked in the upper 40s and lower 50s, then fell quickly after the frontal passage with winds shifting to the west-northwest. Strongest wind gusts occurred shortly after frontal passage – you may have been aroused about that time as gusts hit 45 to 50 mph at several observing sites.
Active Shooter Drill Locks Down Chicago's City Hall, Shuts Down Downtown Streets
To those walking by, it was a frightening scene in Chicago's Loop Friday morning. The streets around City Hall were blocked off, ambulances were standing by and incident command vehicles were parked down the middle of LaSalle Street. There was no danger, it was just a drill. Police officers and...
cwbchicago.com
Robberies and carjacking reported in North Center and Lincoln Square on Friday evening
Chicago — A woman was carjacked in North Center on Friday evening, just a few hours after two armed robberies were reported in Lincoln Square. The hijacking, reported in the 3700 block of North Bell, has been linked to a carjacking attempt in the suburbs in which the offenders fired shots, according to preliminary information.
Marina’s Bistro Bringing Puerto Rican Cuisine to Uptown
The restaurant will replace Uptown Dry Cleaners in the Magnolia Plaza
Robbers victimized 10 people in 2 hours in Chicago
Police said the robbers walked up to people "on the public way" and threatened them with handguns. They took off in a car. In one instance, the victim was hit on the head. The robberies all happened on Thursday night into Friday morning:. Cullerton near South Hoyne on Lower West...
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
midwestliving.com
7 Rooftop Experiences to Enjoy This Winter
When it comes to winter rooftop experiences, Midwesterners are spoiled for choice. Here's our guide to some of the region's best new and spruced-up attractions—from curling and skating with skyline views to four-course meals in luxe cabins. Many of these experiences take place at hotels but are open to the general public. See what makes these seven spots deserving of your must-visit list.
10 Chicago robberies reported in less than 2 hours on North, West sides: CPD
Police said, in each attack, thieves used force to steal victims' belongings.
Where is the ‘Home Alone' House? A Look Inside the Iconic Suburban Chicago Movie Home
It's one of the most iconic holiday movies, and it just happens to take place in a Chicago suburb. The iconic movie house from Home Alone, at 671 Lincoln Ave., in suburban Winnetka, is still standing today. While it's not currently for sale, according to Zillow, it last sold in 2012, for $1.5 million.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn Northwest Side residents of early morning armed robberies
CHICAGO - There have been at least 14 robberies on the Northwest Side since early Friday morning, and some have been violent. Police say in each incident multiple armed offenders approached the victims and demanded their property by threatening use of force while displaying handguns. The offenders fled in a...
With Months of Cold Weather Ahead, Here's How to Prepare Your Home
With the official start of winter still weeks away, the cold weather the Chicago area is experiencing will not go away anytime soon. As temperatures stay low, many residents are improvising on ways to make their living space warmer and more comfortable, though city officials offered some tips on how to do it safely.
Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, Chicago honored those lost in one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.Several other students were hurt when they jumped from second floor windows.The tragedy led to a national reckoning for fire codes and public safety.
fox32chicago.com
West Side crash causes CPD squad car to strike CTA bus, leaves 3 hospitalized
CHICAGO - A Chicago police car hit a CTA bus after a driver crashed into the cops in North Austin Saturday morning. Police say a car headed eastbound on North Avenue failed to yield to a police vehicle with its lights on at the intersection of North Central Avenue. The...
Comments / 0