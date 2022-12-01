ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seatac, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thurstontalk.com

Autism Acres Provides a Free Place for Families with Special Needs to Celebrate and Play in Thurston County

Isolated. Forgotten. Overwhelmed. These are emotions that families with kids with special needs often feel, shares Sarah Young. She would know. She and her husband Allan have three boys, all with autism. They found it harder and harder to get out and do things with other families. They found that even churches were not set up to handle the needs of their boys. That’s when they felt led to start Autism Acres in Rochester, a space for kids with special needs to run, play, meet others and most importantly, be themselves. And it’s offered free of charge.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Dog reportedly electrocuted at Washington State Fairgrounds holiday event

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A dog was reportedly electrocuted and died at a Washington State Fair holiday event on Friday, leading the grounds to enhance safety measures, according to a spokesperson. A fun night looking at Christmas lights at the state fairgrounds in Puyallup turned to tragedy for Vyctoria Sanchez.
PUYALLUP, WA
KXL

Are Your Kids In Danger From NW Government?

On this First Amendment Friday, consider the crazy dangerous environment adults have chosen for our kids. In Portland last night, two fentanyl overdose calls in 15 minutes Deaths in Oregon up 600% the last two years. In Seattle, police find a naked man, armed with a gun, near an elementary...
PORTLAND, OR
thejoltnews.com

A tropical paradise in downtown Olympia offers a refuge for indoor gardeners

Alden Davis’ gardening life started with vegetables. “At first, I didn’t understand why anyone would grow plants you couldn’t eat,” he says. Eventually, he branched out, so to speak, to growing flowers. Then, one winter – the time when gardeners get bored – he started fooling around with houseplants.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Center Square

Red Robin serves over $400,000 in settlements to Seattle-based employees

(The Center Square) – The restaurant chain Red Robin has reached a settlement with the Seattle Office of Labor Standards for alleged wage theft of employees. The wage theft is said to have occurred between Jan. 1, 2018 and Sept. 7, 2022 at the Northgate restaurant location in North Seattle. Red Robin settled the allegations and agreed to pay a total financial remedy of $401,987 to 343 former and current...
SEATTLE, WA
thestand.org

Big raises in Everett | Send congrats | Medicare Disadvantage

EDITOR’S NOTE — How do wage increases like that sound to you? Get more information about how you can join together with co-workers and negotiate a fair return for your hard work. Or go ahead and contact a union organizer today!. ► From the PS Business Journal —...
EVERETT, WA
KING-5

The Seattle market where your groceries are always free

SEATTLE — It looks like a typical neighborhood grocery store because it is — with one big exception. "The only difference is you don't pay," said Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds. The SODO Community Market not only gives free food to anyone who needs it, but it also...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemag.com

Seattle Magazine Readers’ Choice Awards 2022

This article originally appeared in the November/December 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Best Ice Cream Shop: Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream. Best San Juan Islands Resort: Rosario Resort & Spa. Entertainment. Best Concert Venue: Gorge Amphitheatre. Best Sports Venue: Climate Pledge Arena. Best Casino: Tulalip Resort Casino. Best Movie...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

When homeless people seek treatment or shelter, where do their pets go?

When people experiencing homelessness need to go into residential treatment for drug or alcohol addiction, finding a place for their pet to stay can be a big barrier. “In April, over the course of two weeks, I got four calls from different organizations,” said Vickie Ramirez, who works at a clinic that serves homeless youth and their pets. “And they’re like, ‘My client’s ready to go into treatment today. I have a bed for them today — if I can find someone to foster their animal.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy