ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Chris Murphy tests positive for COVID-19

By Julia Mueller
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=480eJc_0jUKAAHW00

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday as lawmakers head into the home stretch of the current Congress.

“Argh. … I tested positive. I’m asymptomatic and feel totally fine. Downside: I will follow CDC rules and isolate. Upside: maybe now I can finally finish shingling the backyard shed,” Murphy wrote on Twitter.

The senator said had taken the COVID-19 test per protocol for a State Department lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron during his state visit.

The positive test takes the senator off Capitol Hill for at least part of this year’s lame-duck session, after the midterms but before the next Congress convenes in 2023.

Democrats are working in overdrive to push legislation forward before Republicans take over the House in January, since President Biden will face more of an uphill battle without his party holding the majority in both chambers.

Senators are currently taking action to avert a rail strike, with votes being held Thursday after Biden pressed Congress to intervene.

They’re also negotiating a bipartisan deal to fund the federal government for the next fiscal year before running into the Dec. 16 shutdown deadline.

Biden had also wanted to try for legislation that would ban assault rifles during the lame-duck session, though Murphy — a leading pro-gun control voice in the upper chamber — said over the weekend that he wasn’t s ure the ban could garner enough votes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

House GOP centrists: ‘Put posturing aside’ and back McCarthy Speakership

Members of the Republican Governance Group, a more centrist caucus within the House GOP, are urging their colleagues to support House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for Speaker as he faces opponents that threaten his path to securing the gavel. “The American people handed us the gavel, but they did so skeptically. If we do not […]
WNCT

Biden signs bill to avert rail shutdown

President Biden on Friday signed a bill that will avert a rail strike, just days before the deadline for an agreement to have been reached and amid fears that such a halt in railroad operations would cripple the U.S. economy. The bill implements the labor agreement between freight rail carriers and unionized workers that Biden […]
WNCT

Biden says Walker doesn’t deserve to be in the Senate

President Biden on Friday said that Republican candidate Herschel Walker does not deserve to be in the Senate, just days ahead of the runoff in Georgia on Tuesday. During a stop at a International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) fundraiser in Boston, Biden emphasized the differences between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), and Walker.  “And […]
GEORGIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

Why Biden is keeping his distance from Georgia’s Senate runoff

With just two days to go, President Biden is staying away from the Georgia runoff, where Democrats are hoping Sen. Raphael Warnock can defeat Republican Herschel Walker and secure a crucial 51st Senate seat for the party. Biden has had basically no role in the runoff race despite a better-than-expected midterm showing for the party […]
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

Warnock and Walker share same final Sunday message: go vote

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock (Ga.) and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker has the same message for their supporters Sunday: get out the vote for Tuesday’s runoff election. During his weekly sermon at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, Warnock alluded to his re-election effort but said he just wanted people to vote. “The pastor dropped by this […]
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

White House resumes holiday festivities after 2021’s pandemic pause

The White House is once again bustling with guests, revelers and holiday activity in a sign of how the Biden administration views the state of the coronavirus pandemic. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted hundreds of guests at the White House this week for an official state visit from French President Emmanuel Macron […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WNCT

Greensboro woman who pleaded guilty to killing young daughter, 2 others receives 3 life sentences without parole

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The woman accused of killing three people, including 10- and 2-year-old girls, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder on Thursday and received three life sentences without parole, according to Guilford County District Attorney’s Office. Brittany McKinney, 31, was charged in Greensboro with three counts of first-degree murder in January 2020 […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Here’s where Trump’s GOP rivals stand on potential 2024 bids

Former President Trump kicked off the 2024 presidential election campaign season when he became the first major candidate to announce a White House bid just a week after the midterm elections. Trump has been the unequivocal leader of the Republican Party since he was first elected president in 2016, but he has garnered blame from many opponents and allies for the […]
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

4 sailors at Virginia naval center die by apparent suicide in a month

The Navy and local authorities are investigating the suspected suicide deaths of four sailors all assigned to the same ship maintenance center in Norfolk, Virginia, in the span of less than a month.  All four were assigned to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) at Naval Station Norfolk, the Navy confirmed to The Hill on Friday.  […]
NORFOLK, VA
WNCT

WNCT

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy