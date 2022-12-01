Read full article on original website
Related
Foreign equity funds pile into Indian financials as credit cycle picks up
MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Foreign investors are buying into Indian financial firms, lured by the prospects of a fresh credit cycle that may boost the stocks of the country's largest lenders.
traveltomorrow.com
France bans short haul domestic flights in favour of train travel
France’s moves to ban short-haul domestic flights have been approved by the European Commission, reports EuroNews. The ruling, announced on Friday, applies to flights between cities connected by a rail journey of under two and a half hours. Routes between Paris Orly, Nantes, Lyon and Bordeaux will be the first affected. In addition, France will be limiting private jet use for short journeys.
World Cup boosts drinks sales at pub chain Marston’s – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
Comments / 0