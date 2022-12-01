ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

France bans short haul domestic flights in favour of train travel

France’s moves to ban short-haul domestic flights have been approved by the European Commission, reports EuroNews. The ruling, announced on Friday, applies to flights between cities connected by a rail journey of under two and a half hours. Routes between Paris Orly, Nantes, Lyon and Bordeaux will be the first affected. In addition, France will be limiting private jet use for short journeys.

