Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Thrift Gifters – Here are 10 Thrift Stores in the Evansville Area to Shop this Holiday Season
Growing up, we never had a lot of money, making bargain shopping a necessity. However, my mom always showed me how much fun it could be to go thrifting. Anytime we went clothes shopping or on the hunt for a specific item we needed, her excitement over a great find was nothing short of contagious. How can you not share the sentiment when your 5'6" momma is standing in the middle of an aisle holding the next best thing exclaiming "Look what I found!"
Kentucky Town Invites Whole Community To Light Up For The Holiday In The Most Fun Way
This Kentucky community is gettin' lit for the holiday season and they're inviting the whole town to join in. Muhlenberg, Greenville, and Central City are hosting a huge decorating contest and you could win money!. Kentucky Town Invites Whole Community To Light Up For The Holiday In The Most Fun...
West Louisville realty company hosting '12 Days of Christmas' giveaway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A west Louisville realty company is getting into the holiday spirit and inviting the community to join in. Infinite Homes Realty have announced their “12 Days of Christmas” giveaway. According to a news release, the company said families can enter one time a day,...
Top 10 Best Owensboro Restaurants for Holiday Visitors
Do you have family or friends visiting for the holidays? We asked where the best restaurants to bring out-of-towners are in Owensboro. From burgers to barbecue, along with breakfast, here are your top 10 recommendations. Do you agree with these great choices?. We wanted to know where the best restaurants...
No cause determined for True Vine Inn fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A spokesperson for the Kentucky Fire Marshals tells us no cause for the True Vine Inn fire has been determined. On November 14, a fire was reported at the True Vine Inn. Officials say multiple roof systems, which are newer roofs built on top of older roofs, made it difficult to […]
Indiana’s Woodmere Dog Park Closer to Becoming a Reality
Once complete, Woodmere Dog Park will provide a beautiful green space in Southern Indiana for dogs and their owners to enjoy time outdoors. The project just got a big push toward reaching its fundraising goal too. A Generous Donation. Fundraising for the project has been underway for some time now....
Christmas parade marches in downtown Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Dozens of families bundled up and headed to downtown Henderson to be part of an annual holiday tradition. Floats went up and down Main Street as part of the 2022 Henderson Downtown Merchant’s Christmas Parade on Saturday. For some, the parade has become a family tradition. Mike Pressley said he began […]
There’s a Fun Gingerbread House Decorating Contest in Kentucky with Cash Prizes
When I was a kid, I loved gingerbread houses. Oh, who I am kidding? I am well into adulthood and I still love them. I remember one Christmas specifically. I am not sure which year it was, but I remember my sisters and me getting gingerbread house kits around Christmas time. They were exceptionally fun to decorate and they were even more fun to eat.
Kentucky Man Remembers Being In Jail At Christmas & Seeks To Help Those Locked Up
Christmas is a time to spend with those you love. Imagine being incarcerated and away from your family at Christmas. One Owensboro man remembers his time spent at DCDC and wants to help others. TURNING AROUND TO HELP OTHERS. Have you ever heard the saying "I love it when people...
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: December 9-11
You can walk, skip or hop your way through this event but, however you end up traveling, you’ll score some great hot chocolate along the way. Celebrate the holidays with the Hot Chocolate Hop, held for two days on December 9 and 10 in downtown Owensboro. The third annual...
LOOK: Kentucky Christmas Toy & Decoration Bazaar This Weekend in Owensboro & It’s Huge
The Daviess-McLean Baptist Center has been a much-needed service in Owensboro providing community outreach in a variety of ways for years. Their Christmas Bazaar is just one way they are able to give back. SERVING THE COMMUNITY FOR YEARS. Angel here. For as long as I can remember Gayle Boling...
How Long Do You Leave the Trash Toter in Your Yard After It Has Been Emptied?
I was driving home from work a week ago. It was a Wednesday. I am certain of that because it was "trash day" in my neighborhood. Because I live on the west side of Owensboro, I was driving on Westview to get home. The sanitation department truck was rolling down that road, stopping every few feet or so, hoisting toters up in the air, flipping them upside down and dumping their contents into the top of the truck. For a few houses, I was driving directly behind the truck and got to witness this.
OMU’s Elmer Smith Station stacks demolished
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — People got up bright and early on Sunday morning to watch two tall stacks standing 650 and 420 feet tall meet their fate on the east side of Owensboro. Owensboro Municipal Utilities imploded the Elmer Smith Station smoke stacks, ending an era. “Part of me fell with them,” said John Garrett, […]
Historic Indiana Hotel Shares How Their Giant Christmas Tree Comes to Life in Cool Time-Lapse Video
Since I was a teenager, my family has been spending time in French Lick. No matter the season, it's always an excellent vacation destination, but Christmastime is magical. The French Lick Springs Resort, including the French Lick Springs Hotel and the West Baden Springs Hotel, go all about with incredible and elegant Christmas decorations. Every inch of each hotel inside and outside is covered in garland, lights, and holiday beauty.
Evansville Boys & Girls Club Sets December Fundraising Goal for 65th Anniversary Celebration
The Boys & Girls Club of Evansville is turning 65 years old on December 7th (they don't look a day of 25, am I right?), and to celebrate they're asking for your help so they can continue providing services for kids that will allow them to "reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens."
New Arcade and Outdoor Ice Rink in Boonville Opening This Week
The highly anticipated arcade and outdoor ice rink in Boonville, Indiana will be open to the public very soon. When it comes to things for kids to do in the town of Boonville, there are a few options. Most of these options are seasonal. For example, you have City Lake, Splash Park, and Richard's Pool in the summer. However, one Boonville family has taken it upon themself to help give kids one more option to keep them entertained in the town throughout the year.
Evansville Home Hosts Incredible Light Show For a Good Cause
One Evansville home is feeling the Christmas spirit, and using a light display to give back. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree (Literally) Every year for Christmas, one Evansville home goes above and beyond with an incredible light show that is synced with Christmas songs. Lights on Pomona is a Christmas-themed light show put on by a house on Pomona Drive in Evansville. Each year they seem to grow and add something new to the show. Throughout this article you'll see videos of different light shows from the Lights on Pomona YouTube channel.
Help Evansville Families During Time of Crisis With the Albion Fellows Gift Card Drive
Albion Fellows Bacon Center has a super easy way you can help them out, by purchasing a gift card that will go to people in need. Here in Evansville, there is a nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence, Albion Fellows Bacon Center. They can explain what they do better than I can, so here is what Albion Fellows Bacon Center has to say about their role in the community:
This Map Shows Where the Best Christmas Light Displays in Evansville are Located
Crank up the Christmas music, pour yourself a cup of hot chocolate, and hit the road to see some of the best light displays in the Evansville area. There's something a little extra special about the holiday season. Sure the days are shorter, and the temperature is getting colder, but the nights are lit up with gorgeous Christmas lights, and that helps make the other stuff a little more bearable.
Owensboro skyline staple to be demolished Sunday
In a matter of days, the skyline of Owensboro will be changed forever with the implosion of two stacks at the Elmer Smith Power Plant. "The Elmer Smith Station has provided power to the Owensboro community for, since 1964, so it's become a very important part of our daily lives whether we realized it or not," said Sonya Dixon of the Owensboro Management Utility.
