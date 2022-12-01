ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newburgh, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

socsd.org

Eckert Named Interim Superintendent

At its December 1 meeting, the Board of Education named Ileana Eckert as Interim Superintendent of Schools, effective January 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023. Eckert, who is an officer on the Rockland Community College Board of Trustees and a member of the Rockland County YMCA Board of Directors, retired as Superintendent of Schools in the North Rockland Central School District in August 2020 after a 42-year career in education. She began her career as a bilingual teacher in Peekskill, New York and Paterson, New Jersey before being hired by NRCSD, where she served as a teacher, Curriculum Coordinator, Adult Education Supervisor, Middle School Assistant Principal, Director of Secondary Education, Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education, Deputy Superintendent and, ultimately, Superintendent of Schools. Eckert was the Region 3 Delegate for the State Association for Bilingual Education, the Rockland County representative in the Mid-Hudson School Study Council and a member of the Executive Committee of Section 1 Athletics and the Joint Policy Committee for the Lower Hudson Education Council. She holds a bachelor’s degree from St. Thomas Aquinas College; master’s degree from Kean College of New Jersey and a professional diploma in Educational Administration from SUNY New Paltz. Eckert has two grandchildren attending South Orangetown schools.
New York Post

Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’

This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.”  Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Town supervisor outraged by vulgar flag display in parade

PLEASANT VALLEY – Town Supervisor John DelVecchio called the parade float in Saturday night’s “Festival of Lights” event in the center of town “disgusting.” A tractor-trailer owned by Snow Fountain Supply was adorned with a large flag that said “FUCK BIDEN” as it passed hundreds of children and their families gathered along the route.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hospital workers say Nuvance refuses to recognize federal holiday ending slavery

POUGHKEEPSIE – Hospital workers from three area hospitals held an informational picket and march on Thursday afternoon near Vassar Brothers Medical Center (VBMC). Members of 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers, numbering nearly 1,000 at the Poughkeepsie hospital, have been negotiating with Nuvance Health, the VBMC parent company since their contract expired at the end of September.
101.5 WPDH

Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years

After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
Times Herald-Record

Football: Newburgh Free Academy run comes to abrupt end in state championship

SYRACUSE – Jayden Lewis was three steps into the clear before Newburgh Free Academy had moved beyond the normal pregame jitters that come with a title game appearance. Lewis went 77 yards and into the end zone on the opening play of the NYSPHSAA Class AA championship game, sparking a 42-8 win for Bennett on Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Tigers got some redemption after falling to Carmel a year ago on this stage.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Altered celebration of lights draws few to Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – In a change from tradition, the annual “Celebration of Lights” took place in Poughkeepsie without the traditional parade down Main Street to Dongan Square Park. The event, which typically brought 1,000 people to the Mount Carmel neighborhood, was much more subdued this year. Many of...
townofgoshen.org

Introductory Local Law No. 5 of 2022 – Stop Intersections Amendment

A LOCAL LAW AMENDING THE CODE OF THE TOWN OF GOSHEN, CHAPTER 89 ENTITLED “VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC”, ARTICLE II “STOP INTERSECTIONS”. BE IT ENACTED by the Town Board of the Town of Goshen, Orange County, New York as follows:. Section 1. Code Amendments. ARTICLE II Stop Intersections.
hamlethub.com

Westchester County Civil Service Exams

The filing window for Civil Service positions and the following examinations has now been opened:. 02-104 Admitting Clerk See announcement Open to All. 10-776 CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE II See announcement Open to All. 02-124 Clerk - County Clerk See announcement Open to All. 02-400 Office Assistant (Word Processing) See announcement...
94.3 Lite FM

Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City

Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends? Does that even happen anymore? How do people even get dates anymore? Do they meet in person or are have dating app become the new norm?
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Have You Been Breaking This Law on Your Morning Commute?

It's a very busy time of year and everyone seems to be in a huge rush, but we still need to be safe. Not only that, but unfortunately bad weather will be on its way very soon. School buses are out and about and most people respect the rules of the road, but I witnessed something pretty shocking the other day.
Hudson Valley Post

If You Crash Into a Deer in New York is it Legal to Keep Antlers?

Unfortunately, some of us have had this dilemma after crashing our vehicles into a deer. If you've spent the majority of your driving life in the Hudson Valley you already know that one of the things we always have to be aware of when we are driving is deer!! No matter what road you drive on there is always the threat of a deer or its family running across the road.
101.5 WPDH

Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police

Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

More Pain At The Pumps: Gas Tax Cap Expires in Hudson Valley Counties

We can all agree that our wallets have been feeling the impact of the cost of just about everything increasing lately. From utilities to grocery bills, and especially at the gas pumps, just about everyone has been talking about finances and spending these days. Unfortunately, a program that went into effect over the summer that had been saving New Yorkers some cash at the pumps has expired.

