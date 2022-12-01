Read full article on original website
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
SCHA Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of the SCHA ETF (Symbol: SCHA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.64, changing hands as low as $42.21 per share. SCHA shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Balchem (BCPC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Balchem Corp. (Symbol: BCPC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $130.72, changing hands as low as $130.54 per share. Balchem Corp. shares are currently trading down about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Webster Financial (WBS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.72, changing hands as low as $49.55 per share. Webster Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
MOAT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Monday, shares of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (Symbol: MOAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.84, changing hands as low as $67.67 per share. Morningstar Wide Moat shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed the most recent trading day at $41.21, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest...
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed at $541.43, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of...
IWS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: IWS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $109.27, changing hands as low as $108.78 per share. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CLMT
In trading on Monday, shares of Calumet Specialty Product Partners LP (Symbol: CLMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.62, changing hands as low as $14.22 per share. Calumet Specialty Product Partners LP shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.03, changing hands as low as $11.84 per share. Valley National Bancorp shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
ABC Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $173.64, changing hands for $173.99/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
General Mills (GIS) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know
General Mills (GIS) closed the most recent trading day at $86.30, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.79% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of...
BlackRock (BLK) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
BlackRock (BLK) closed the most recent trading day at $712.76, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the investment...
Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI) made its debut on 11/01/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on...
Why Reinsurance Group (RGA) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
TriCo Bancshares Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 2.25% Yield (TCBK)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK), which saw buying by Director Anthony L. Leggio.
MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt's index outperforms regional peers; Saudi extends losses
Dec 4 (Reuters) - Egypt's blue-chip index outperformed regional peers to close higher on Sunday, while Saudi and Qatari stocks slipped on weakness in the financial and petrochemical sectors. Oil prices, which fuel the region's growth, fell 1.5% in choppy trading on Friday ahead of a meeting of the Organization...
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed at $58.95, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the egg producer...
iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: USHY) where we have detected an approximate $111.4 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 252,000,000 to 255,150,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of USHY, versus its 200 day moving average:
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 5th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. AB SKF SKFRY is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.2% downward over the last 60 days.
