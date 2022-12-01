Jeep to Joint: How a Filipino-Hawaiian family leveled up their food truck in Alaska | INDIE ALASKA

Read full article on original website
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 2, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. What a merger between Kroger and Albertsons could mean for Alaska....
Talk of Alaska: How Homelessness is a Statewide Issue
It’s a bad convergence-cold weather, darkness and a growing need for shelter for vulnerable Alaskans, at a time when the pinch of inflation is making it more challenging for service providers to keep their doors open.. As we head into the toughest part of the winter season, how well are services aimed at those experiencing homelessness keeping up with demand across the state and how can Alaskans help? We’ll discuss extending a hand to those in need on the next Talk of Alaska.
State of Art: Alaska Playlist Project makes it easier to find homegrown musicians
This week on State of Art we’re hearing from Juneau-based singer-songwriter Marian Call. As part of the Alaska Independent Musician Initiative and a new endeavor called MusicAlaska, Call tells us about the work being done to compile playlists of Alaska musicians to help paint a more complete picture of the state’s music scene. We hear about the working musician’s grind, the benefits of these playlists and plans use them.
Former Alaska couple ordered to pay $1.47M for fraud against Yakutat elder
A former Alaska couple has been ordered to pay nearly $1.5 million for taking money from a Yakutat elder. State officials say the couple took hundreds of thousands of dollars and used it to retire early and buy a home in Texas. A decade ago, Carla Sigler, a former Tanana...
