aiexpress.io
Nidec to acquire Italian tool maker PAMA
Nidec, the Japanese electrical motor maker, introduced that it acquired PAMA, an Italian machine device producer, and its 9 affiliate firms. Nidec handed the decision to accumulate the shares of PAMA on November 28, and executed a switch settlement on the Inventory Acquisition on November 30. The deal is estimated...
freightwaves.com
XPO pulls divestiture of European transportation unit
In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday after the market closed, XPO announced it has pulled a planned divestiture of its European transportation unit due to the deterioration in capital markets. “Due primarily to weakened capital markets in Europe, the company does not currently expect to...
Want $1,000 in Dividends in 2023? Buy 266 Shares of This Consumer Stock.
Reaching $1,000 in dividend income might be more within reach than you expect with this high-yielding Dividend King.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment.
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
HP Inc. is cutting up to 6,000 employees as it becomes the latest tech company to announce major layoffs
Computer and printer maker HP Inc. said on Tuesday that it plans to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years—making it the latest tech company to announce job cuts or hiring freezes. HP Inc.’s layoffs, which represent nearly 10% of its current workforce, are part...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company with solid core earnings growth. Enterprise Products Partners is a top midstream energy company that has consistently delivered for shareholders. Medical Properties Trust could have brighter days around the corner.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
The same trends that allowed Visa to outperform in the past appear to be intact. The company's dividend is modest, but the growth potential is sky-high.
Motley Fool
Is Your Investment Portfolio Down Big? 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Brookfield Infrastructure operates an extensive portfolio of various infrastructure assets around the world. Deere is at the top of its game and showing no signs of slowing down.
Blackstone's grand ambitions for attracting retail money faces a hiccup
Blackstone's real-estate focused BREIT has been a key piece of its strategy to attract retail customers, but it recently halted redemptions.
NASDAQ
PulteGroup (PHM) Hikes Dividend by 7%, Lifts Shareholders Value
PulteGroup, Inc.’s PHM stock inched up 0.83% on Dec 1, after it announced a hike of 6.7% in its quarterly cash dividend. This well-known homebuilder raised the quarterly dividend payout to 16 cents per share from 15 cents. The amount will be paid out on Jan 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 14, 2022. Based on the stock’s closing price of $45.15 per share on Dec 1, 2022, it has a dividend yield of 1.33%.
Citigroup trying to get accidental $500M Revlon loan payment back
Citigroup is in talks to recoup a $500 million loan payment made for Revlon that was made by mistake.
kitco.com
Blackstone REIT restriction a possible warning sign for markets
LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - While there has been little wider fallout from this week's surge in redemption requests at an unlisted Blackstone real estate income trust (REIT), it is being read by some as a warning sign. Blackstone (BX.N) limited withdrawals from its $69 billion unlisted REIT on Thursday...
monitordaily.com
MUFG Completes Sale of MUFG Union Bank to U.S. Bancorp
MUFG completed the sale and share transfer of MUFG Union Bank to U.S. Bancorp (USB) on Dec. 1. MUFG’s affiliates received $5.5 billion in cash from USB, and approximately $44 million shares of USB common stock (representing approximately 3% of USB’s outstanding shares) on the closing date. MUFG will receive an additional $3.5 billion in cash from USB based on Union Bank’s excess capital over the tangible book value target of $6.25 billion within five years of the closing date. Union Bank declared and paid a special dividend of approximately $4.6 billion to its parent, MUAH before the closing.
streetwisereports.com
Equipment Dealer Posts Record 88% Increase in Q3 EPS
Agricultural and construction equipment dealer Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN:NASDA), which owns and operates more than 100 full-service stores in the U.S. and Europe, yesterday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023, which ended October 31, 2022. The company's Chairman and CEO, David Meyer, led off the report by...
NASDAQ
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
NASDAQ
Shoals Technologies Prices Upsized Offering Of 26 Mln Of Class A Shares At $22.25/Shr
(RTTNews) - Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) said that it priced upsized underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 26 million shares of Class A common stock at $22.25 per share. The company is offering 2 million shares of its Class A common stock, and certain selling stockholders, comprising Dean...
US News and World Report
Credit Suisse Chairman Says Outflows Have Basically Stopped
ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann said in a TV interview with Bloomberg on Friday the embattled bank's outflows have basically stopped and that it is seeing partial inflows. Credit Suisse has reported sharp outflows as wealthy clients move assets elsewhere, while the bank battles to recover from...
