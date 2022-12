Sweetgreen is one of the most buzzed about health food restaurants in America. The restaurant has been featured on Good Morning America, The New York Times, and NPR. They operate locations throughout the US and very soon the sensational salad spot will expand its foot prints the region with two locations in Tampa, and one in neighboring St. Pete. The first Tampa location at 301 W Palm Avenue will open on December 13, according to Google and confirmed by Creative Loafing. If you need me, I’ll be dreaming of the roasted curry cauliflower bowl.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO