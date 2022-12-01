ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Arizona at Utah odds, picks and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (6-0) travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Utes (5-2) Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET (PAC-12 Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Arizona vs. Utah odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Undefeated Arizona is averaging 97.5 points per game on the young season. A trip to Maui saw the Wildcats win 3 games while scoring at least 80 points. This included scoring 101 in the 1st round against Cincinnati.

Arizona is allowing 78.7 points per game. With the offense being so good this number is acceptable right now. But in games when the offense struggles, this is going to be a concern for the Wildcats. It will also limit how far the team can go in March if they do not fix the defense.

Utah center Branden Carlson will be tasked with defending the Wildcats and scoring on the other end. He leads the Utes in scoring at 13.1 points and rebounds with 7.7 rebounds per game. This will be a difficult game for Utah, even playing at home. The Wildcats will score often in this game.

Arizona at Utah odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 3:16 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Arizona -310 (bet $310 to win $100) | Utah +225 (bet $100 to win $225)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Arizona -7.5 (-105) | Utah +7.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 154.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Arizona at Utah picks and predictions

Prediction

Arizona 90, Utah 77

PASS.

Arizona will win this game. Taking them at -310 to do so is not worth the time. Unless it is a part of a bigger parlay bet. In that case, this should be an easy leg in such a parlay.

BET Arizona -7.5 (-105).

The 3-point shot is a friend to Arizona, and they will use it in this game to drag the score up. Whether Utah wants to or not. This game will not just be played in the 4,226 feet of elevation of Salt Lake City, it will also be played at elevation on the scoreboard with both teams scoring. But Arizona scoring much more.

This game should be closer to 10. Arizona -7.5 (-105) is my favorite play.

BET OVER 154.5 (-110).

I see both teams getting close to 80 with Arizona getting close to or over 90. I think both teams will go over their expected output and that means this game will also go over the posted total of 154.5 (-110). And that is why the Over 154.5 (-110) is the play here.

