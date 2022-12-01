ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

lowellsfirstlook.com

5 Most Popular Articles on Lowell’s First Look for November 2022

A pair of letters to the editor, election results and a late month entry all made the top five articles for November. Plus, a regular guest column makes its first appearance, buoyed by a pick-up from an online news aggregator. Here were the most-read articles, based on website views, during...
LOWELL, MI
whtc.com

Allegan Farmer Named to Statewide Panel

LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 2, 2022) – A third-generation farmer from Allegan has been appointed to a statewide panel. The office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that Ryan Drozd will serve a nearly three-year term on the Michigan Soybean Commission. The Purdue University graduate is an owner-partner in Drozd Family Grain, and will be part of a promotion committee that oversees the state’s soybean marketing program.
ALLEGAN, MI

