Holiday Magic Comes to Life at Boston's New Immersive ExperienceDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Pooch Approved: 'South Shore Celebration of Lights' Promises Festive Fun For Everyone- Even Fido!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
A Magical Animal Adventure Awaits You at New England's ZooLightsDianna CarneyStoneham, MA
Developing: Murdered Couple Found Inside Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
Memo outlines operations of ArtPrize 2.0
We’re getting a better look at how ArtPrize 2.0 will operate.
This Michigan University Is Now Offering ‘Ultimate Frisbee’ Scholarships
A Michigan university has just announced they've hired a head coach for their 'Ultimate Frisbee' program, which means the scholarship process can begin for elite frisbee athletes. What Michigan Schools Have Ultimate Frisbee Teams?. Many schools in the state have Ultimate Frisbee clubs or rec teams, according to Ultimate Frisbee...
WZZM 13
Legendary West Catholic teacher wants to hear from former students
Rita Totoraitis, better known as Miss T, is battling Parkinson's Disease at St. Ann's Home on the west side of Grand Rapids. But getting mail warms her heart.
Grand Rapids Board of Education looks to fill vacant spot
Board Member Kristian Grant will be stepping down from her role after her election to the State House of Representatives, according to a spokesperson for GRPS.
Muskegon watershed assembly’s fellowship program spurred by grant
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - A grant from the DTE Foundation is expected to help create a fellowship position for the Muskegon River Watershed Assembly staff. The Muskegon River Watershed Assembly (MRWA) recently announced the addition of a fellowship position thanks to a $130,000 DTE Foundation grant. MRWA partnered with the...
WZZM 13
Kent District Library has the antidote for cabin fever this winter
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — We’re barely into December and you may already be looking ahead with a sense of dread as cabin fever sets in. How will you keep the kids busy this winter doing things they love?. Hannah Moulds is a programming specialist with Kent District Library...
Boston Square Community Hub coming soon to the Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More changes are coming soon to the Boston Square neighborhood in Grand Rapids, including a brand-new community hub that will bring additional resources to the neighborhood. The Kent County Board of Commissioners recently awarded the project $4 million in federal COVID relief funds. It will...
Grand Rapids teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!,' compete against 19-time champion
A Grand Rapids Latin teacher will be one of the "Jeopardy!" contestants tonight, trying to dethrone the show's current 19-time champion, Cris Pannulo. Josh Gregor, 31, is originally from Columbus, Ohio but moved to Michigan around five years ago and is currently a resident of Grand Rapids. Gregor is the...
Meet the man behind Walker Police Department’s humorous Facebook page
WALKER, MI – When the Walker Police Department first created its own Facebook page, the officer manning the operations knew he wanted to be different from other police social media accounts. He wanted a page that wasn’t completely fact-based and centered around basic, routine information police typically release.
lowellsfirstlook.com
5 Most Popular Articles on Lowell’s First Look for November 2022
A pair of letters to the editor, election results and a late month entry all made the top five articles for November. Plus, a regular guest column makes its first appearance, buoyed by a pick-up from an online news aggregator. Here were the most-read articles, based on website views, during...
Whitehall community hosts fundraiser for beloved therapy dog's surgery
WHITEHALL, Mich. — A West Michigan community is coming together to help a beloved member of the Whitehall School District. During the week, you can often see Winston the therapy dog walking the hallways of Whitehall High School with his dog mom and school administrative assistant, Darci Christensen. “He's...
Holland Hospital creates task force to combat RSV surge
Holland Hospital has treated 50 pediatric patients battling RSV since October, and most of them are under two months old.
Muskegon police, faith leaders meet to build trust
Faith leaders, community members and law enforcement officers met Saturday to talk about the challenges police face when responding to crisis calls.
Fox17
Grand Rapids among 16 US cities to receive mobile EV charging under AAA program
DEARBORN, Mich. — AAA says it is broadening its electric vehicle service throughout the U.S. We’re told mobile charging units will be implemented in 16 metro areas, including Grand Rapids, as a result of a new pilot program. The program is expected to bring mobile charging to these...
whtc.com
Allegan Farmer Named to Statewide Panel
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 2, 2022) – A third-generation farmer from Allegan has been appointed to a statewide panel. The office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that Ryan Drozd will serve a nearly three-year term on the Michigan Soybean Commission. The Purdue University graduate is an owner-partner in Drozd Family Grain, and will be part of a promotion committee that oversees the state’s soybean marketing program.
Power restored to nearly 1.3k near Freeport
Power has been restored to nearly 1,300 customers near Freeport.
Mary Free Bed debuts first women’s wheelchair basketball team
With basketball season under way, one West Michigan hospital is making sure anyone who uses a wheelchair has an opportunity to compete in that sport by hosting a tournament this weekend.
Kentwood police locate man from adult foster care home
The Kentwood Police Department found a missing man from an adult foster care home, located at the 5600 Block of Gentian Ct SE.
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this month
Having more options for saving money on your grocery bill is always good. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Michigan this month to help you do just that. Read on to learn more.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Whitehall’s Pub 111 offers live music, bloody Mary bar and diverse menu
Whitehall, MI — If you’re looking for a hopping spot on for good food and live music, Pub 111 in Whitehall might be exactly the right place. The pub, located at 111 W. Colby St., features live music on Friday and Saturday and rounds out the weekend with a bloody Mary bar every Sunday.
