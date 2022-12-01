Streets in downtown Hopkinsville will be closing this weekend to make way for the Hopkinsville Electric System night-time Christmas parade on Saturday. The parade is set to begin at 5:15 p.m. at Glass Avenue and make its way south on Main Street. Glass Avenue will be blocked from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. All side streets on Glass Avenue from North Drive to Main Street will be blocked along with all side streets on Main Street from Glass Avenue to 14th Street will be blocked from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

