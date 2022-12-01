Read full article on original website
Zach Boyd to flip the switch for Hopkinsville Christmas tree lighting
Zach Boyd, a local 11-year-old battling cancer, will be the one to flip the switch on the Hopkinsville Christmas tree Friday night to officially kick-off the holidays. According to a news release, Zach was the overwhelming choice to light the tree through the nomination call sent out by the Parks and Recreation Department on social media. Diagnosed with osteosarcoma in March, Boyd has shown true fighting spirit during his many treatments, exemplifying the meaning of the spirit of Christmas.
Streets to close for Hopkinsville Christmas parade Saturday
Streets in downtown Hopkinsville will be closing this weekend to make way for the Hopkinsville Electric System night-time Christmas parade on Saturday. The parade is set to begin at 5:15 p.m. at Glass Avenue and make its way south on Main Street. Glass Avenue will be blocked from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. All side streets on Glass Avenue from North Drive to Main Street will be blocked along with all side streets on Main Street from Glass Avenue to 14th Street will be blocked from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Motorcyclist severely injured in Clarksville accident
A vehicle versus motorcycle accident Saturday night on Madison Street in Clarksville seriously injured the biker. Clarksville police say it happened on the westbound lanes between Memorial Drive and Drinkard Drive about 5:15 p.m. and the motorcyclist was listed in stable condition at a Nashville hospital. Names of those involved...
Clarksville police investigating Riverside Drive shooting
Clarksville police are investigating a shooting from early Sunday morning at a North Riverside Drive location. A news release says it happened just before 2 a.m. in a parking lot near Casa Blanca and the victim was flown by helicopter to a Nashville hospital. Their status is unknown and no...
One hurt in Fort Campbell Boulevard hit-and-run collision
An Oak Grove woman was taken to Jennie Stuart Middle Center Sunday following a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Martin Luther King Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville police collision report, a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped at the intersection in...
Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway crash
A woman was flown to a hospital in Nashville following a crash on the Edward Breathitt Parkway Saturday. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by Stephanie Bumgarner of Clarksville was heading northbound on the parkway near the 8 mile marker, heading straight. A witness told deputies that another vehicle cut her off, and she swerved to avoid a collision.
Christian, Trigg County Farm Bureaus ‘top counties’ at annual meeting
The Christian, Trigg and Lyon County Farm Bureaus were named “top counties” in their respective categories during the 103rd Kentucky Farm Bureau annual meeting. They are each recognized for outstanding programming and for having a positive impact on both the community and its membership.
Janet Scroggins Holmes
Private memorial services for 71 year old Janet Scroggins Holmes of Benton, KY will be held at a later date. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge.
Man injured in construction accident at Cadiz farmers market
A construction worker was seriously injured and flown to a Nashville hospital after the wooden frame of a roof being built over the Cadiz Farmers Market collapsed Saturday morning. Emergency personnel on scene said he was the only injury and he was flown to Skyline Medical Center. It’s the second...
HPD investigating robbery at Jersey Mikes
Hopkinsville police are investigating a robbery from Saturday night at the Jersey Mikes on Fort Campbell Boulevard. A male wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and a COVID mask told employees at the store that he had a gun just before 6 p.m. and demanded cash, according to police, who say the suspect fled the store on foot with money.
Suspect arrested for Jersey Mikes robbery
Hopkinsville police have arrested the fugitive accused of robbing Jersey Mikes on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Officers arrested 53-year old Anthony McCoggle of Hopkinsville at the Walmart on Clinic Drive Sunday and charged him with first-degree robbery. He allegedly entered Jersey Mikes just before 6 p.m. Saturday, told employees he had...
Man arrested on nine warrants following traffic stop
A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard Saturday night led to the arrest of a Hopkinsville man on nine outstanding warrants. The Hopkinsville police report says 34-year old Andraous Moore of Hopkinsville pulled into the Rodeway Inn parking lot at a high rate of speed and when he noticed officers, he sped up and cut across the lot and crossed Fort Campbell Boulevard before stopping in the lot of Harbor Freight.
Potter enters guilty plea to wanton endangerment
A Hopkinsville man originally indicted for assault entered a guilty plea in Christian Circuit Court Monday morning. Carlos Potter entered a guilty plea to first-degree wanton endangerment, amended down from first-degree assault, with Judge Andrew Self saying it comes with a recommend sentence of three-years with the Commonwealth neutral on probation.
