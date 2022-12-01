ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Mail-in ballot count error found; safe drug use sites urged

An Illinois Republican will keep her county board seat after the Illinois State Board of Elections found a computer error double-counted mail-in ballots in the November general election. A DeKalb County election official said the counting error means Laurie Emmer will retain her seat instead of her Democratic opponent, and the tabulation error was reported for mail-in ballots only and didn’t affect other election results.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Illinois Freedom Caucus calling for end of consent calendar

(The Center Square) – A group of Illinois lawmakers is calling for an end to a House practice that allows many measures to be voted on with one vote and little discussion. The Illinois Freedom Caucus, a group of downstate Republicans, said the practice enables House leadership to pass hundreds of bills with a single roll call vote.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy