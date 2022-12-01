Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Mail-in ballot count error found; safe drug use sites urged
An Illinois Republican will keep her county board seat after the Illinois State Board of Elections found a computer error double-counted mail-in ballots in the November general election. A DeKalb County election official said the counting error means Laurie Emmer will retain her seat instead of her Democratic opponent, and the tabulation error was reported for mail-in ballots only and didn’t affect other election results.
