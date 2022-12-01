ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wkdzradio.com

Lyon Judge-Executive White Steps Down A Month Early

Serving as Lyon County’s judge-executive since 2011, Wade White announced Friday morning that he was stepping aside prior to the end of this final term — officially making way for 2022 General Election winner Jaime Green to take the seat. Preparing to serve as an appointee to the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Board of Directors, White had announced in September 2021 that he wasn’t seeking re-election.
LYON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Searching For New City Clerk After Johnson’s Resignation

Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson is stepping down later this month, with the search underway for a new top city administrative official. Cadiz Mayor Todd King says he received Johnson’s two-week notice Wednesday. Johnson says she has enjoyed her time as Cadiz City Clerk. Johnson says she hopes her...
CADIZ, KY
lite987whop.com

Sandra Johnson

(Age 76, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Monday December 5th at 11am at Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Charles Richard Maddux, Sr.

(88, Pembroke) Private services will be heard at a later date. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
PEMBROKE, KY
lite987whop.com

Threats cancel Bowling Green Christmas parade

A Christmas parade planned for yesterday in Bowling Green was canceled following threats directed at protesters at an Emmett Till rally. The Jaycees Christmas Parade in Bowling Green was canceled out of caution, as multiple protests were planned to demand justice for Till, the 14-year old Black teenager who was brutally beaten and shot in 1955 after a white woman alleged he whistled at her and touched her.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKRN

Overnight shooting under investigation in Clarksville

A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot in a parking lot in Clarksville early Sunday morning. Overnight shooting under investigation in Clarksville. A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot in a parking lot in Clarksville early Sunday morning. Report: More millennials are moving to...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Construction Accident At Cadiz Farmers Market Site

A worker at the Cadiz Farmer’s Market construction site in downtown Cadiz was flown to a Nashville hospital after the frame of the structure collapsed Saturday morning. Emergency personnel say the man, believed to be around 35 years old, was working on the structure when it collapsed before 8 am, trapping him underneath the debris. After he was dug out from beneath the lumber, he was taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital and later transferred to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
CADIZ, KY
lite987whop.com

Janet Scroggins Holmes

Private memorial services for 71 year old Janet Scroggins Holmes of Benton, KY will be held at a later date. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge.
BENTON, KY
lite987whop.com

Clark Dean Moshier

(Age 68, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life will be Friday December 9th at 5pmat Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday from 4pm till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

New locations set for EKY Christmas Toy Drive

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear announced new locations where Kentuckians can drop off new, unwrapped gifts as part of the Eastern Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive benefiting children who were affected by July’s historic floods. “It’s been a few months since the flooding took place,...
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Explosive Destroyed, Roadway Reopened In Cadiz

Authorities have reopened South Road in downtown Cadiz after the bomb squad has safely destroyed an explosive found Sunday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that was a military explosive was removed.
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Wanted In Hopkinsville Robbery

Authorities are looking for a man wanted in connection to a robbery at Jersey Mike’s on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say Anthony McCoggle entered the restaurant wearing a blue hoodie and demanded money stating he had a gun in his pocket. He then fled...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Emmett Till demonstrations arrive in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A protest demanding justice for the 1955 brutal murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till made an appearance in Bowling Green today. Several demonstrations took place in relation to demanding the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham, a woman living in Bowling Green who accused Till of making advances towards her nearly 70 years ago in Mississippi.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Trigg County sheriff indicted on misdemeanor charges

CADIZ, Ky. — A Trigg County grand jury has indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges. Trigg County Circuit Court Clerk Stephen Washer said the grand jury met Wednesday morning and was presented with the investigation. The charges against Acree were the only ones heard by the grand jury.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs

A Hopkinsville man was stopped by law enforcement on US 68 at Green Road in Trigg County and charged with possession of drugs Friday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 41-year-old Ty Mayton was stopped for careless driving and crossing the fog line and found to be in possession of meth and marijuana.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy