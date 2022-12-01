Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenelle Evans Hints That She Wants Another Baby; Critics React In Horror
Jenelle Evans is inarguably one of the worst mothers ever to be featured on reality television. We say “one of” only because the new Casey Anthony docuseries might technically qualify as a reality show. Anyway, Jenelle has lost custody of each of her kids at one time or...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amber Portwood Complains to Gary Shirley About Andrew Glennon: Do You Know How Hard It Is to Co-Parent With a Narcissist?!
There’s lack of self-awareness, and then there’s whatever is going on with Amber Portwood these days. As you’ve likely heard by now, Amber has lost custody of her son, James, who will now be raised by his father, Amber’s ex-fiancé Andrew Glennon. These are tough...
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
iheart.com
TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post
A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown Demands Loyalty from Janelle, Tells Her: Be More Like Robyn!
Kody Brown has a pretty warped view of love. Such a statement is about as shocking as saying that the sky is blue, the Pope is Catholic and/or Kanye West is a dangerous anti-Semite. It still feels notable, however, especially when one considers the way Kody talks about his relationships...
The Hollywood Gossip
Lauryn Shannon Alleges Abuse Against Step-Father, Says TLC Helped Cover It Up
Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and her sister, Alana Thompson, were guests this week on the Dumb Blonde podcast. And they both cited some VERY troubling allegations during the revealing, personal and emotional interview. During this appearance, the veteran reality stars ran down an account of their challenging childhoods… which...
The Hollywood Gossip
Andrew Shue Scrubs Instagram of All Amy Robach References in Wake of Bombshell Cheating Scandal
The marriage between actor Andrew Shue and reporter Amy Robach very much appears to be over. The only relevant question at the moment appears to be this:. First, for celebrity gossip followers just tuning in, a refresher follows…. On Wednesday, The Daily Mail published photos of Robach and her Good...
The Hollywood Gossip
Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West From Twitter: He's Too Crazy Even For Me!
As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Kanye West exposed himself as a full-blown Nazi this week. And it turns out that publicly praising Hitler isn’t the smartest career move. In fact, Kanye’s latest act of insanity has forced even longtime supporter Elon Musk to distance himself from the rapper.
The Hollywood Gossip
Janelle Brown Offered Christine a Key Piece of Advice Before She Left Kody
As has been well documented over the last few months, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown remain very close… even in the wake of the former walking away from her plural marriage last November. Just how close are these TLC personalities?. During an appearance Friday on the Reality Life with...
The Hollywood Gossip
Angie Katsanevas: Jen Shah Swindled Me Out of $15,000!
Right now, it doesn’t sound like Jen Shah is likely to appear on RHOSLC again any time soon. It’s hard to film for reality television when you’re in prison. Also? Now that she has admitted to her crimes, maybe some viewers don’t want to see someone who preys upon the elderly and vulnerable.
The Hollywood Gossip
David Robinson, Dog's Most Wanted Star, Dies in Wife's Arms
Tragedy has struck the world of reality television. David Robinson, who starred alongside bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman on the series Dog’s Most Wanted, passed away on Wednesday. He was 50 years old. Robinson’s death was confirmed by his ex-wife Rainy Robinson, who also appeared on the...
Comments / 0