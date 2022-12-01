NFL: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Everything the Dallas Cowboys said after beating the Indianapolis Colts
Quotes from the postgame press conferences, locker room interviews and more
Jerry Jones ahead of Odell Beckham Jr.'s visit with Cowboys: 'I want it to work'
Ahead of Odell Beckham Jr.'s scheduled meeting with the Cowboys this week, owner Jerry Jones said Sunday night, "I'm going to be trying to make it work."
No play, no problem: Bills back in first place in the AFC
Sunday was a good day to be the Buffalo Bills… and it didn’t even have anything to do with a win. At least not on that day of the week. On Thursday, the Bills (9-3) took a 24-10 win over the New England Patriots (6-6). That helps Buffalo move up the divisional standings, of course.
Colorado names Deion Sanders next coach
Colorado named Deion Sanders its new head coach Saturday night. Sanders, 55, led Jackson State to the SWAC Championship earlier Saturday over Southern, culminating a 27-5 record in three seasons. "There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge and the ability to connect with student-athletes like Deion Sanders," Colorado...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal contusion, 'good chance' season over
A spinal contusion previously undisclosed will likely end the season for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said Sunday night. Stafford, who cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, landed on injured reserve and was ruled out for the NFC West game with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Asked Sunday night if Stafford was done for the season, McVay said there was a "good chance." ...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford goes on IR, likely ending season
The Los Angeles Rams placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve Saturday, likely ending his season. Stafford, who cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks. He has already missed two of the past three games and he now will have to miss at least three additional games. With the defending Super Bowl champions sitting at 3-8, it would make...
What Should The Packers Do At QB?
Kevin and Donnie discuss what they believe the Green Bay Packers should do at quarterback for the remainder of the season.
Jackson State: Sonic Boom of the South Performs 'We Are The Champions'
Jackson State's Sonic Boom of the South performs Queen's "We are the Champions" at the end of their halftime show.
Drew Brees denies being struck by lightning
PointsBet USA said Friday it was monitoring reports that retired NFL great Drew Brees was struck by lightning in South American while filming a commercial for the sportsbook. "We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees," PointsBet USA posted to its official Twitter account. "We are in communication with Brees' team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment." ...
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Nov 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) watches the game against the Arizona Cardinals from the sidelines at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on the field prior a game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
