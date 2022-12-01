Read full article on original website
Building the modern web with headless CMS
Websites have come a long way since the first page (opens in new tab) was created in 1989 at CERN by Tim Berners-Lee. Rather than simple information and links to other pages, today’s websites can deliver rich content experiences to users that are the equivalent of native applications. Of course, building and running those pages has become more complex.
Which antivirus software works with Malwarebytes?
Malwarebytes free is one of the top malware removal tools. It is superb at finding threats already on your computer. and even gathers up brand-new threats that antivirus software doesn't recognize or misses. A lot of antivirus solutions don't allow more than one solution to be installed or run together...
What is cloud backup and how does it work?
Cloud backup is a method of storing copies of your data, documents or files in an offsite location, preserving it in the event of an incident or emergency. Also known as online backup or remote backup, cloud backup usually relies on third-party cloud providers that offer the use of their servers for backup services. The fees charged for backup will usually depend on the amount of space required, the data transmission bandwidth needed, the number of users or the number of times data is accessed.
Is your business ready to breakthrough?
The ways in which a business creates and maintains its culture are changing. Previously, a business’s culture may have centered around its office (opens in new tab), but in today’s do-anything, from-anywhere economy, this approach is no longer fit for purpose. Today, a culture is less about location, rather it is a refocus on a set of shared values and standards that put people and performance front and center. Business success depends on it.
Keep an eye on your data with Norton Dark Web Monitoring
In today’s connected world, the personal information you think is private very well may not be. In the US, there were over 5,7 million identity theft reports (opens in new tab) in 2021 alone. Many of those were linked to commercial fraud, but the issue actually runs global, with attacks and targets being diversified. What's even worse is that identity theft crimes show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Passwords got you in a spin? Organize your security with Keeper password manager which is 50% off
Passwords can be a real head-scratcher. You might dread it every time you start up a new online account, just because you’ve got to think up a new password – and that’s not a particularly pleasant task. Striking the right balance between a password which isn’t easy...
5 SSL issues to avoid and how to fix them
SSL, or Secure Sockets Layer, is a protocol that provides secure communications between two devices. It is most commonly used in website transactions, such as when a customer is entering their credit card information to make a purchase. For SSL to work, a valid SSL certificate (opens in new tab)...
How to create and personalize your best iOS 16 Lock Screen for your iPhone
IOS 16 arrived back in September, and one of the biggest talking points (and upgrade incentives) this year is the new customizable lock screens for your iPhone. The iOS lock screen has been fairly stagnant for years, but this latest update gives everyone the opportunity to turn theirs into a conversation starter – particularly if you have the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max with the always-on display.
IBM says it is hiking storage prices across the world
IBM has announced price increases for a wide variety of its storage products, which are set to take effect from 2023 onwards. Customers in the UK, Canada, Japan, much of Mainland Europe, and many parts of North Africa and the Caribbean are expected to see cost increases, however US users may be unaffected.
What is antivirus used for?
There are many ways your computer can become infected, and there are more threats to your system than just viruses. It may be tempting to purchase a lot of internet security programs to keep you safe, but some of the top antivirus software have these additional features to give you the best all-around security.
Chats in Google Messages are about to get even more secure
Google has announced that it's bringing end-to-end encryption to group chats in the Google Messages app. The security upgrade is heading to beta users first before being rolled out more widely. End-to-end encryption means no one, not even Google, can read the content of messages. It's already supported in the...
WavePad audio editor review
WavePad, from NCH Software, boasts compatibility with a huge variety of platforms and formats, with useful batch functions. The attractive interface offers streamlined and customisable menus, teaching resources in the app and varied views including spectral analysis. As a multi-platform audio editor, there are more options for Windows than for Mac. WavePad does what it does well and looks and sounds great doing it.
McAfee Total Protection: price, discounts and deals right now
No matter if you're using a Mac, PC or smartphone: you're not exempt from malware-based attacks. Running one of the best antivirus apps in the background of your device is the first step for a successful defense against malware. But, with cybercriminals targeting your data on several fronts, such software isn't enough to fully protect your online life anymore.
Nothing founder Carl Pei reveals company is working on new phone for the US
Mid-range phone brand Nothing is looking to make its US debut, according to company founder Carl Pei, but is facing some logistical issues – not to mention competition from major rivals. In a conversation with CNBC (opens in new tab), Pei states the company is currently in “early conversations...
ChatGPT is now pretending to be a Linux machine
The chatbot taking the AI world by storm can now play the role of a Linux computer if you want it to. ChatGPT, the AI powered chatbot currently taking the world by storm, is even able to simulate a Linux environment. Powered by OpenAI - the research company launched by...
Devious new malware poses as ransomware to wipe Russian court data
Public organizations in Russia, including mayoral offices and courts, are being targeted by a brand new and quite devious malware variant. CryWiper poses as ransomware, trying to extort a little money out of the victims (0.5 bitcoin, or roughly $9,000 at press time), but its goal is not to get paid - it’s to destroy all the files found on the infected endpoint.
OnePlus forgets it makes smartphones and announces... a mechanical keyboard?
OnePlus has announced that it’s making, or rather co-creating, a mechanical keyboard, which is a bit of a curveball for a firm that is best known for its smartphones. To be fair, OnePlus does produce kit other than smartphones – like earphones, and a smartwatch – but we didn’t see a mechanical keyboard coming. However, as the company tells us, it’s taking this direction due to popular demand.
CES 2023 and car tech: Separating the hype from reality
From self-driving cars to autonomous taxis to ... boats? What's next in transportation at CES 2023. Las Vegas is famous for broadcasting the sound of happy gamblers through casino speakers, suggesting that there’s a party of fun-loving folks just around the corner. But there’s something different in the air at CES, the enormous consumer technology event that takes place every January in Las Vegas: hype. And the challenge anyone faces in separating the hope from the hard truth – is that a lot of this stuff isn’t real.
Almost all new malware is targeting Windows
Cybercriminals are releasing hundreds of thousands of new malware strains every day, with a huge proportion exclusively targeting Windows users, a new report has claimed. Researchers from Atlas VPN using statistics published by AV-TEST GmbH concluded that in the first three quarters of 2022, there had been a total of 62.29 million new malware sample detections, or roughly 228,164 new variants every day.
Unlimited vs metered vs unmetered bandwidth hosting
Whether you’re searching for a solid web hosting (opens in new tab) provider to start a website or looking to switch your current web hosting solution for a superior one, you’ll have to consider a couple of things. For starters, you’ll want to choose a superb web hosting...
