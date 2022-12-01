Facing costly HVAC fixes, some school leaders want state officials to make accessing funding easier

Read full article on original website
Here's Where Connecticut Ranks Among States With Best Public School Systems, Forbes Says
Connecticut's public school system is among the best in the country, according to a report by Forbes. The state ranks as having the third-best public school systems nationwide, behind only Massachusetts and New Jersey, the news outlet reports. Connecticut's strong schools help contribute towards the state being ranked fifth in...
milfordmirror.com
Some CT school districts seek waiver from state reading program
School districts in Milford and Shelton are seeking waivers to the state's Right to Read Act — and this might be only the beginning of what could be a line of schools planning to opt out of the state legislation. The Right to Read Act, according to state education...
Power & Politics: Lamont signs bill extending cost-saving measures; Native American studies curriculum
It was a busy week in Hartford after lawmakers were called back into a special session. They approved and Gov. Ned Lamont signed a sweeping bill meant to save you some cash this winter.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Connecticut General Assembly approves temporary exemptions to bottle bill update
During a Connecticut General Assembly special session Nov. 28, lawmakers made provisional changes to S.B. 1037, an expansion of the state’s existing bottle bill that takes effect Jan. 1, 2023. S.B. 1037, approved in 2021, expands the types of beverage containers that can be deposited to include tea, sports...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Expanding Eligibility for Heating Assistance This Winter
An increase in energy assistance is going to help low income families get through the winter. But skyrocketing fuel costs are a real concern for many in the state. Operation Fuel provides assistance to families across Connecticut. Executive Director Brenda Watson explains how expanding eligibility can help many more families.
DoingItLocal
SHORT-TERM CUSTOMER RELIEF PLAN TO REDUCE THE COST OF ENERGY SUPPLY PRICES
Public-Private Partnership Identifies Ways To Help Lower Winter Energy Prices, From Electricity to Gasoline. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that in response to calls from his administration and other Connecticut state officials – including the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and the Office of Consumer Counsel – to do more for customers in the state amid historically high electric prices, utility companies Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) have agreed to work with state leaders on a short-term/interim Customer Relief Plan to provide immediate relief to electric customers this winter.
With CT essential worker bonuses done, more post-COVID issues arise
The larger question — how to rescue families from the economic shocks of the pandemic and inflation — has begun to heat up at the Capitol.
wiltonbulletin.com
John Breunig (opinion): A log jam of opinions over Eversource tree removal plan in CT
I have a confession: It’s my fault your power bill is going up. Back in July, an Eversource rep knocked on my door to try to persuade me to participate in a pilot program to be more aggressive about removing “risk trees within the fall zone.” They’d cleared some timber in the spring, but were restricted in how deep into property lines they could reach. To sweeten the pot, they offered something in exchange: Smaller trees.
Audit: State Police working massive overtime
State troopers are working exhausting hours and earning more in overtime than they earn in salary, according to an audit. The post Audit: State Police working massive overtime appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Union Calls On Lamont To Make Good On Its Contract
Thousands of home care workers who risked their lives during the pandemic are pleading with Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration to make good on its promise to help them pay for their health insurance. Under a new labor contract approved in May, the state is supposed to give the workers,...
Legislators pledge to tackle health care costs in upcoming session
Lawmakers are targeting the rising cost of health care as a key issue they plan to tackle this upcoming legislative session, after hearing from hospital executives, representatives of insurance and pharmaceutical companies and other industry officials Thursday. “It’s no secret that health care is unaffordable and that the health care...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Connecticut residents paying for litter pickup on highways
(WTNH) – Every day, people all across the state just throw their trash out the window, too lazy to wait to find a proper place to dispose of it. It costs millions of dollars every year to pick up that roadside trash and Connecticut residents are paying for it.
Discipline in Connecticut public schools needs to change
Almost half of suspensions in Connecticut schools are for minor offenses. That's depriving kids of much-needed time in the classroom.
CT senator 'no apologist for the utilities,' but says huge rate hikes aren't within their control
As customers of Eversource and United Illuminating face an upcoming electric rate hike that could increase the average monthly residential bill by $80, the co-chair of Connecticut's Energy and Technology Committee said he's willing to be hard on the two power companies. But Sen. Norm Needleman (D-Essex) said, in this...
ctexaminer.com
As Energy Prices Soar, Avangrid Places Blame on Companies Generating the Electricity
High electric bills have become a fact of life for Connecticut residents, who paid the highest bills in the country outside of Hawaii in 2021, and combined with lingering frustrations over lengthy power outages after recent damaging storms, so is outright public anger at United Illuminating and Eversource. It was...
CT effort to help tenants avoid eviction is succeeding, but statewide rollout is uncertain
Connecticut's right to counsel program has already helped hundreds of people across parts of the state avoid eviction. For Alicia Arnold, it was a blessing that came when she needed it the most. For nine years, the New Haven tenant worked with her landlord to keep her unit in good...
CT police: Updated ‘red flag’ law used largely for suicide threats
The number of cases using CT's "red flag" law has increased sharply since June 1, and police are using it more to deal with suicide threats.
The state of New York auctions pandemic equipment that it no longer needs
Early in the pandemic then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was a daily presence on television, calming worried citizens and updating them on his state's efforts to build hospitals and acquire medical gear to fight the growing toll of hospitalizations and deaths. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ANDREW CUOMO: All systems are...
DoingItLocal
ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG ANNOUNCES MULTISTATE SETTLEMENT WITH CARMAX OVER THE DISCLOSURE OF SAFETY RECALLS
(Hartford, CT) — Attorney General William Tong today announced a $1 million multistate settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc. and 35 attorneys general that will require CarMax to disclose open, unrepaired recalls related to the safety of its used vehicles. Connecticut will receive a payment of $20,589.46 through the settlement to support consumer protection enforcement.
Eyewitness News
New controversial ‘Truck Tax’ begins in January
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Starting January 1, companies will have to start paying a mileage fee for their tractor trailers. The new tax is called a ‘Highway Use Fee’ and it’s only for heavy tractor trailers. There are now signs at rest areas all along state highways...
