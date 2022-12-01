Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
Biden Accuser Tara Reade 'Will Not Be Silenced,' Would Testify Under Oath
Tara Reade called on House Republicans to investigate her accusations of sexual assault against President Joe Biden.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Sen. Cory Booker leads last minute push for cocaine sentencing reform
Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey is taking a lead role in pushing for federal drug sentencing reform to even out penalties for cocaine-related offenses regardless of form.
'Political pawns': Livid railway workers warn Biden's union agreement will 'definitely' impact next election
The third-largest rail union in America, as well as railroad workers, are looking ahead after President Biden signed into law a measure to avert a rail strike.
Texas Catholic Bishop Calls Out Hillary Clinton For Her Recent Comments
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is no stranger to making comments about those on the opposite side of her political views that end up causing a stir, and she did just that this weekend. The Clinton Presidential Center in Arkansas held the Women's Voices Summit on December 2nd, during which Hillary was being interviewed by CNN's Christiane Amanpour. During the interview, Amanpour asked Hillary about her comment, in which Clinton said women's rights remain unfinished business around the world, including in the United States.
Comments / 0