Read full article on original website
Related
Tag Along on Fighter Jets With an Astronaut
Billionaire astronaut Jared Isaacman is going back to space in 2023, two years after successfully funding and piloting Inspiration4, the first all-civilian mission to orbit the Earth. He will command the new mission, Polaris Dawn, a five-day spaceflight that aims to raise millions for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital while also endeavoring to reach the highest Earth orbit ever flown. Lofty ambitions, both. Isaacman, the CEO of financial-technology company Shift4 and an accomplished fighter-jet pilot, is offering a Robb Report reader and their guest access to the Polaris Dawn crew as they train for their space mission. The experience includes a...
Marconews.com
Air Force unveils B-21 Raider, America's newest nuclear stealth bomber, after years of secrecy
The veil of secrets shrouding the U.S. Air Force's new long-range stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, has been lifted. Defense contractor Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Air Force provided the first glimpse Friday of the B-21 Raider strike bomber at the Air Force's plant in Palmdale, California. More advanced than any current aircraft, the B-21 is capable of carrying nuclear and conventional payloads. It isn't expected to make its first flight until next year, and it won't be deployed for several more years, Northrop Grumman said in an announcement.
Comments / 0