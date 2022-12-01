The veil of secrets shrouding the U.S. Air Force's new long-range stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, has been lifted. Defense contractor Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Air Force provided the first glimpse Friday of the B-21 Raider strike bomber at the Air Force's plant in Palmdale, California. More advanced than any current aircraft, the B-21 is capable of carrying nuclear and conventional payloads. It isn't expected to make its first flight until next year, and it won't be deployed for several more years, Northrop Grumman said in an announcement.

PALMDALE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO