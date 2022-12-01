Read full article on original website
McMaster blocks TikTok on state devices
COLUMBIA – S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday took action to block access to the social media platform TikTok from all state government electronic devices managed by the South Carolina Department of Administration. The governor made the request in a letter to South Carolina Department of Administration Executive Director...
With new Democratic leadership next year, what long-inert legislation will now pass?
It has been decades since Michigan Democrats have been able to fully enact their legislative priorities. That could change next month as the 102nd Legislature comes to order. Following Democrats’ historic victories on Nov. 8 — which included winning both the House and Senate and a sweep of statewide offices — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and incoming leaders are now considering a laundry list of legislative actions, from labor rights and environmental protections to civil rights and abortion care, that could finally become law without GOP obstruction.
Another $12.68 Million Added to Wyoming Unclaimed Property Pot
Those looking for some extra spending money this holiday season are encouraged to visit www.mycash.wyo.gov to see if they are entitled to any of the $106.8 million owed to residents and former residents of the State. The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office has received more than...
Luzerne County Council to consider budget-cutting amendments Tueday
Luzerne County Council will consider proposed budget amendments to trim the 6.75% property tax hike in the county's 2023 budget proposal Tuesday — though council members say it will be difficult to eliminate a tax hike altogether. Council is scheduled to approve the county's final 2023 budget Dec. 13....
Texas Secretary of State John Scott announces resignation
Texas' top elections official will step down at the end of the year, according to a release from the Texas Secretary of State Press Office. On Monday, Texas Secretary of State John Scott announced that he will resign from office at the end of the year to return to his private legal practice.
Georgia Power names new vice president of customer services
ATLANTA — Georgia Power announced recently that Chimaobi (Chima) Chijioke has been named vice president of customer services for the company, effective Jan. 16. In his new role, Chijioke will lead the team responsible for ensuring that Georgia Power continues to provide award-winning customer value, convenient service and personalized solutions. He will oversee multiple functions, including call-center operations, digital customer engagement, energy assistance and customer billing. He also will lead the team that manages the relationships with Georgia Power’s largest customers.
German robotics firm plans Georgia plant, but incentives remain unknown
(The Center Square) — A global cable and robotic machinery manufacturer plans to spend more than $30 million to build a new Cherokee County manufacturing facility, but it’s unclear whether Georgia taxpayers will be on the hook for any incentives. Becker Robotic Equipment, based in Dülmen, Germany, said...
Black, Native children over-represented in Nebraska child welfare system
Growing up, Terrell McKinney didn’t cross paths with the child welfare system directly. But the North Omaha native knew plenty of other children who had gone through an abuse or neglect investigation or been removed from their homes and placed in foster care. That’s hardly a surprise, given that...
Louisiana survey finds child welfare staff unhappy with pay, work conditions
(The Center Square) — Issues with pay, caseload and unrealistic expectations were the top themes of a recent job satisfaction survey at the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report on Thursday outlining the results of a...
Surge in flu cases leads to shortage of flu meds in Lincoln, elsewhere
Flu cases have surged this year in Nebraska, and so has demand for antiviral medications. For the week ending Nov. 26, Nebraska recorded 1,875 flu cases, bringing the total so far this year to more than 4,200. The statewide positivity rate for influenza tests was 26.8% the week ending Nov. 26, up from 9.1% the previous week.
Georgia growers presented King Cotton Awards
PERRY — County UGA Cooperative Extension Service agents are an important resource for Georgia cotton farmers. Agents are known for delivering timely and accurate information, which is instrumental for the success of Georgia’s farmers. They also perform community specific research, education and outreach programs designed to help farmers maximize yields and efficiency.
Texas troopers continue to pursue and arrest human smugglers
(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers continue to pursue and catch human smugglers as they attempt to transport foreign nationals who’ve illegally entered Texas north to other cities. DPS troopers working with local law enforcement through Operation Lone Star are filling “the dangerous gaps...
Michael Pacheco Appointed Prison Division Deputy Administrator of Operations
Department of Corrections Director Daniel Shannon appointed Michael Pacheco as the Prison Division Deputy Administrator of Operations. Director Shannon expressed his complete conﬁdence in Mr. Pacheco in his new capacity recognizing his extensive background in Wyoming corrections. The effective date of the appointment will be Monday December 5, 2022.
Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation awards three $10,000 grants
ATLANTA — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced recently the recipients of its Callahan Incentive Grant, a matching grant given to nonprofit or government organizations undertaking the rehabilitation of a historic building or site in Georgia. Made possible by Barbara and Les Callahan, long-time supporters of The Georgia...
Wyoming State Parks’ First Day Hikes to Take Place New Year’s Day 2023
Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails is pleased to announce the 12th consecutive year of its popular First Day Hikes on January 1, 2023. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors. On New Year’s Day, people of all ages can kick off the New Year out of doors with access to hundreds of free guided hikes organized in all fifty states.
