ashevillenc.gov
Asheville Fire Department satisfaction survey open to public
The Asheville Fire Department is conducting a survey this month to understand how residents like you feel about the services provided by the City of Asheville Fire Department. It’s a quick 2 question survey which allows you to rate service and make suggestions as to how AFD can better serve the community.
foodgressing.com
Blue Ridge Mountains Asheville: Holiday Events 2022
Historic holiday celebrations, extravagant light displays, festive events, and specialty pop-up markets infuse yuletide magic throughout Asheville, N.C. Visitors and locals come together this season to celebrate with both timeless traditions and revived artful experiences that offer something for everyone. Countdown to Christmas with Candlelit Evenings and Indoor Winter Landscapes.
WLOS.com
Residents attend input sessions to discuss future of Asheville's Pack Square Plaza
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville and Buncombe County representatives are asking for input in creating a shared vision for the future of Pack Square Plaza. Attendees were invited to provide feedback on their thoughts about the area on Dec. 2 and 3. The goal is to...
asheville.com
Fresh at Farmers Markets This Week
Now that Thanksgiving is over, farmers tailgate markets have begun to kick off their holiday markets!. Make sure to double check your market’s social media for any updates on changing hours. With the arrival of more artisan and craft vendors, you might also be able to check a few items off your holiday shopping list while still grabbing what you need to prepare nourishing meals for yourself this week.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: New plant is leading us in wrong direction
On Nov. 16, Pratt & Whitney had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the beginning of its administrative occupancy of its new plant. Production is expected to begin in the spring. In its press release about the event, P&W happily stated that it has met or exceeded its own goals for...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
FREE Christmas Play at Linda’s Plants & Shrubs: Hendersonville, NC
Does a FREE indoor farm maze and play space sound like fun for the kids? Bring the little ones to Linda’s Plants & Shrubs in Hendersonville for some totally FREE fun in their super cool hay bale, indoor, Christmas maze. They also have free hot chocolate and coffee. And, while you’re there you can pick up some super gorgeous holiday plants and a Christmas Tree!
Spartanburg Area Mental Health Center unveil new downtown mural
Spartanburg's newest mural is all about prioritizing mental health.
massachusettsnewswire.com
North Carolina’s Cottage Cooking helps people to host their own cooking classes at home
ASHEVILLE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Taking cooking classes is a fun way to learn new culinary skills and expand a menu repertoire. It’s also fun for people to host their own. But how? Cottage Cooking in Asheville, North Carolina helps people make it happen. Most of Cottage Cooking’s classes are held in their home, but more and more people are looking to stay in their homes or vacation rentals and host their own.
ashevilleblade.com
The destruction of Asheville Primary
A multiracial community coalition mobilized to save Asheville Primary School. The central office and city hall insisted on destroying it anyway. Above: Mural on the side of Asheville Primary School. Photo by Matilda Bliss. “A school is a home. So when they come for your schools, they’re coming for you....
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s newest music venue announces new rebranding
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cowboy Up, Greenville’s newest music venue located in the historic Judson Mill District, announced that it is rebranding as The Foundry at Judson Mill to “better reflect a broad range of musical genres and bigger named artists”. The venue is closed starting...
qcexclusive.com
Forest City NC Christmas: Where the Holidays Come Alive
When someone pictures an idyllic town set in the Western Carolinas, there’s a lot that can pass through their mind. They might think of the sprawling mountains and perfectly scattered trees. They might think of a bustling downtown filled with local shops and patrons, all enjoying the luxury of a slow-paced day. Or, maybe they simply imagine a close-knit community that supports each other by celebrating the year’s special moments. This is what a Forest City NC Christmas is like.
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: 3 dead bears found in Woodfin; mutilated for parts, or poached for meat?
The remains of three bears found in Woodfin — possibly a mother and two cubs — highlight a serious problem with poaching in the mountains, a bear advocacy group says. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said the case may be the result of poaching, but its investigation is ongoing. Poaching is a serious problem in the mountains, Wildlife Resources Sgt. Brandon Bryson said, but hunters also sometimes just dump carcasses.
WLOS.com
Family loses pets, home, belongings in devastating house fire
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It is every family's worst nightmare, to get a call from neighbors saying your house has gone up in flames. That is precisely what happened to Matt Hoyle and his family on their way home from dinner and grocery shopping when they got that call from a neighbor.
Mountain Xpress
Wellness roundup: AdventHealth approved for new hospital
AdventHealth has been approved to build a new hospital in Western North Carolina, the company announced on Facebook Nov. 22. Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will together have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024, according to a plan published by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Service Regulation.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe board welcomes new member
A new era in Buncombe County leadership begins Monday, Dec. 5. That’s the day newly elected District 2 Commissioner Martin Moore will take his oath of office and replace incumbent Republican Robert Pressley, making the county Board of Commissioners an entirely Democratic body. The first meeting agenda Moore will...
WLOS.com
Artist selling watercolor paintings to raise money for groups working in war-torn Ukraine
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville artist is selling watercolor paintings in an effort to help those in Ukraine. Brigitte Knauf is selling her artwork, ranging from $4 to $50 apiece, and donating all proceeds to charitable groups working in Ukraine, including World Central Kitchen and Doctors Without Borders.
greenvillejournal.com
Photos/video: 2022 Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade
The community gathered in downtown Greenville Saturday night for the 2022 Poinsettia Christmas Parade. The parade consisted of almost 100 floats and bands. Carl Sobocinski was the grand marshall.
YAHOO!
No shortage of jobs of all types in Upstate heading into the new year
High-paying jobs that require more than a high school education will continue to be in high demand in South Carolina and the Upstate through 2023 and beyond, employment experts say. Even jobs that don't require extensive training or education – such as restaurant cooks, bartenders, cashiers, manual laborers and customer...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe tries to fix its property tax appraisal system
Deciding the tax value of real estate, says Joe Minicozzi, is a lot like operating the sound board at a concert. And to his ears, Buncombe County is muddying up the mix. Lots of information and adjustments, a bit like the lights and knobs on a mixing console, go into figuring out what value the county assigns to a home — a number that in turn determines how much its owner will pay in property taxes. Minicozzi, the head of Asheville-based consulting firm Urban3, says Buncombe is assigning inaccurate, low values to more expensive homes and relatively high values to modest ones.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Dillsboro, NC
Dillsboro is a small town in Jackson County, North Carolina, home to 212 residents per the 2021 census. Despite its small population, the town attracts many tourists who want to escape the summer heat. Its strategic location also makes it an ideal stopover for tourists traveling to the Great Smoky...
