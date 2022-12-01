Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Marion County precautionary water boil notice
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Dunkin’ Dounts impact in the Ocala Community
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dunkin’ Donuts serves more than 3 million customers each day and hosting numerous locations here in Ocala. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz see how the popular coffee shop company is impacting the Ocala community.
Marciano announces run for Mayor
A political newcomer is hoping to unseat a longtime incumbent for Mayor of Ocala in next year’s election. Businessman Ben Marciano, owner of Zone Health and Fitness, has formally filed paperwork to run against City of Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn, according to a press release issued Friday by Marciano’s campaign.
usf.edu
Homeless Micanopy couple weather a hurricane and tropical storm in a tent
Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
villages-news.com
The Villages has destroyed our small towns
You people have no business thinking of the non-Villages residents as “outsiders.” We were here in these “used to be rural towns” long before you showed up. You’ve destroyed our small towns and cattle farms and poisoned our southern hospitality with your nasty Yankee dispositions.
Villages Daily Sun
Two area houses of worship mark special anniversaries
Pastor George Prinzing has led Tri County Baptist Church for nearly half of its 20-year existence, and he’s seen plenty of change around him. “When I first came here from Indiana in 2015, Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake wasn’t as busy as it is today,” he said. “It now takes a little more time for our congregants to enter and exit the parking lot. But there is a silver lining, as a busier road means more people catching a glimpse of our church. We’ve had a few new congregants who came to a service after driving past us so many times.” Tri County Baptist marked its 20th anniversary Sunday with a pair of services, a congregational lunch and more. It’s one of two churches marking milestone anniversaries in The Villages area.
treasurecoast.com
Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach
Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
'Operation Young Guns' nets hundreds of arrests in Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An initiative put forth by the Seventh Judicial Circuit has generated 200 criminal cases, 190 defendants and over 570 charges for gun-related crimes. The Seventh Judicial Circuit started the initiative, called 'Operation Young Guns', back in May to address the dramatic increase in gun violence involving young adults.
villages-news.com
Officials to hear deed compliance cases involving HUD homes in The Villages
Officials are scheduled to hear two deed compliance cases involving HUD properties in The Villages. The Village Center Community Development District will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center. The board of supervisors is scheduled to hear several deed compliance cases during the meeting, which is open to the...
University of Florida
Growing a Green Thumb! Gardening class starts January
Levy County Extension hosts the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF-IFAS) Extension Master Gardener volunteer (MGV) training program. Meeting Thursdays, January 26 – April 13, 9 am – Noon, Levy County Extension office, 625 North Hathaway Avenue, Bronson. Addressing challenges of gardening in North...
marioncoherald.com
Marion County Commissioners assign inidigent defense contracts
Those needing criminal legal assistance but are unable to afford an attorney will have two options next year for defense attorneys as the Marion County Commissioners approved two Indigent Attorneys during their regular meeting on Monday. Timothy Cariker will continue into next year and will be joined by Craig Fletcher...
Villages Daily Sun
National competitions come to area
Location. Location. Location. Not surprisingly, Orlando, Tampa and Daytona Beach garner most of the attention when sporting events take a look at coming to Florida’s midsection. Yet as The Villages continues to flourish and make its mark as another central Florida hotspot, more sporting organizers are choosing to come closer to the borders of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The AVP beach volleyball circuit brought its 2022 season to a close Sunday on the shores of Lake Harris, as the AVP Pro Series Central Florida Open became the first December event in the circuit’s nearly 40-year history. “The AVP had not played a tournament in Central Florida since 1997,” AVP chief executive Al Lau said, “and after 25 years we were thrilled to be able to come back and work with a terrific venue at Hickory Point Beach.”
palmcoastobserver.com
Dune holdout in bankruptcy, failed to claim beach property on assets
The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners may have a new avenue to secure the easements stalling the Army Corps beach renourishment project — all because the property owner didn’t declare the properties while filing bankruptcy. The project has been in the works for several and has stalled...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Boat Parade Breaks Record in 2022
PALM COAST, Fla. (December 3, 2022) Building excitement with each update, organizers of the Palm Coast Holiday Boat Parade made Saturday night’s event one of the must-do things for residents and visitors this season. Lining the banks along St. Joe Walkway, parking was at a premium at Waterfront Park...
WCJB
MSCO identifies victim of first homicide in Dunnellon in 32 years
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The sheriff’s office is releasing the name of the man killed in Dunnellon in the first suspected homicide in the city in the last 32 years according to city leaders. Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials say Eric Daugherty, 41, was killed on Walnut Street in...
niceville.com
Florida dentist indicted, accused of tax evasion
FLORIDA – An Ocala dentist has been charged with tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Frantz Brignol has been charged with one count of tax evasion and one count of failing to file a tax return, said United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg. If convicted, Brignol faces up to six years in federal prison.
villages-news.com
Mid Florida Eye Center at The Villages sold for $6.675 million
The Mid Florida Eye Center at The Villages has been sold for $6.675 million. The sale of the 8,705-square-foot net-leased property located at 5743 Williamsburg Lane at State Road 44 at the main south entrance of The Villages was announced Monday by Marcus & Millchap Inc. Rober Freeman, James Medefind,...
Villages Daily Sun
The Villages Health marks its 10th year
Almost 10 years ago, the Nemeths saw a face in the Daily Sun they’d known for decades. “I said, ‘Oh, my God, Dr. Betts is here!” Joan Nemeth said. Dr. Brooks Betts may joke he followed the Nemeths from Pennsylvania, but an invitation to follow The Villages Health’s chairman, Dr. Elliot Sussman, to The Villages presented the golden opportunity to escape a volume-based health care system. Sussman directed a patient-focused, patient-driven health care system from its conceptual stages, making it inviting for his former medical colleague to settle into the Village Health Colony Care Center, the community’s first. “Nowhere else was I going to have the opportunity to spend a half hour or hour with patients and have the opportunity to care for them properly,” Betts said.
villages-news.com
Scary situation at The Villages Hospital
Visited friends and family in The Villages several years ago. Celebrated by having dinner out in Lake Sumter. My poor wife got extremely sick. Scared, I took her to the emergency room at The Villages Hospital. A young doctor drugged her and totally misdiagnosed her. Said she required open heart surgery. About the same time I got sick. Turned our we both were suffering from food poisoning! I had to threaten legal action to remove her. She was better the next day. Scary, yes. Frightening.
WCJB
Woman arrested for setting dog on fire in Gainesville, filming the crime
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested a homeless woman accused of lighting a dog on fire in an apparent act of revenge against the dog’s owner. According to the arrest report, Tequila Atkins, 37, of Ocala, was taking care of two dogs that belonged to a man she was dating last Thursday in the area of the Walgreens on East University Avenue. Atkins was reportedly upset with the man.
Comments / 0