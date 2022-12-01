Read full article on original website
Related
portlandpilots.com
Pilots conclude homestand this week against NDSU, New Orleans
Portland Pilots (7-4, 0-0 WCC) vs. North Dakota State Bison (1-8, 0-0 Summit) Portland Pilots (7-4, 0-0 WCC) vs. New Orleans Privateers (2-5, 0-0 Southland) • The Pilots continue a four-game homestand by hosting the North Dakota State Bison on Monday at 7 p.m. at Chiles Center. Portland then hosts New Orleans on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. in the late game of a doubleheader. The UP women host Portland State at 3 p.m. that afternoon.
portlandpilots.com
Kintzele Runs Olympic Trials Qualifying Marathon
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Jakob Kintzele runs Olympic Trials Qualifier (OTQ) at the California International Marathon. Kintzele ran his debut marathon at the California International Marathon in Sacramento, Calif. on the morning of Dec. 4, 2022. His finishing time of 2:17:39 was enough to qualify him for the Olympic Marathon Trials set to take place on Feb. 3, 2024 in Orlando, Fla.
portlandpilots.com
Pilots Season Ends in Overtime Against Pitt in 1-0 Loss
PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- The Portland Pilots came up just short against the Pitt Panthers in a rugged 1-0 match in Pittsburgh. Portland finishes the year at 15-3-3 following the loss and is eliminated from the NCAA Tournament. How it Happened. Portland kept Pittsburgh scoreless for all of regulation play before...
Comments / 0