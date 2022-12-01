ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9th annual ‘Santapolooza’ coming to Greenwood Lake

By Blaise Gomez
 4 days ago

You know it’s Christmas in Greenwood Lake when you see Santas on the water!

Dozens of experienced paddle boarders will dress up as Santa over their wetsuits and paddleboard on the lake Sunday for the ninth annual “Santapolooza,” hosted by Jersey Paddleboards.

The popular holiday event raises money for the Greenwood Lake food pantry.

It draws dozens of paddleboarders each year and people cheer from the sidelines.

Registration is $5.

If you’d like to sign up to participate, call 845-554-0787 or click HERE .

